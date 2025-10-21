Wu-Tang Clan Australia 2026 Tour Confirmed: Dates, Cities, Pre-Sale Information

By Nick Hall - News Published: 21 Oct 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 6 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Influential hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan has announced a farewell Australian tour for March 2026 .

. The American act will play three shows across Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney .

. Support acts have not yet been announced; however, promoters Untitled Group and TEG Dainty confirmed that all available members of the Wu-Tang Clan will be appearing.

will be appearing. Pre-sale tickets go on sale on Monday, 27 October at 11am local time

The RZA, the GZA and the Ghostface Killah are headed Down Under. Pioneering hip-hop group, Wu-Tang Clan, has confirmed a farewell Australian tour for March 2026. Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber Tour will see three shows take place in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne, with the East Coast legends set to be joined by a laundry list of as-yet unannounced special guests.

Wu-Tang Clan Australia 2026 Tour

Wednesday, 25 March 2026

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane Friday, 27 March 2026

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Saturday, 28 March 2026

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

As one of the most influential acts in hip-hop history, Wu-Tang Clan has amassed a remarkable legacy of hits, albums and tours. Founded in Staten Island, New York City, in 1992, the multi-faceted group, which features RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa, and, until his death in 2004, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, is among the most respected acts ever to step on stage.

Their debut album, “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)” was influential in revitalising East Coast hip hop, helping to pave the way for artists like Jay-Z, Nas and Busta Rhymes. Released in 1993, the album was lauded for its distinctive, gritty sound, which would later become typical of the classic Wu-Tang style. Their second album, “Wu-Tang Forever”, which debuted at #1 on the UK album and Billboard 200 charts, has been certified 4x platinum and is widely regarded as the most important record in the revitalisation of true New York hip-hop.

Over a 30-year span, the Wu-Tang Clan has released seven gold and platinum studio albums, generating worldwide sales of more than 40 million albums. Songs like “C.R.E.A.M” and “Protect Ya Neck”, penned by pioneering lyricist RZA, have become part of the pop culture zeitgeist, particularly when fused with the band’s unique martial arts influence.

Wu Tang Forever: The Final Chamber Tour

The Wu Tang Forever: The Final Chamber tour will see the act perform iconic songs from those two albums, alongside a host of newer hits, some of which have never been performed live. The Australian arm comes just months after Wu-Tang finished up an incredible 27-date North American leg of the Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber tour.

The tour has received widespread praise from critics, with Rolling Stone labelling it “a spectacular showcase worthy of their legacy”, while the L.A. Times hailed it as “a historic celebration…with the full force of hip-hop excellence”. In 2024, Wu-Tang Clan also performed a ground-breaking residency in Las Vegas, the first from a hip-hop act of their status.

According to tour organisers Untitled Group and TEG Dainty, all members of the clan will be appearing, with the tour to pay tribute to Wu-Tang’s unmatched legacy in hip-hop. The Final Chamber will trace the multi-member group’s influence, artistry, and the anthems that have shaped a generation and etched their story into music’s history.

The Final Chamber tour will also mark the first time Wu-Tang has performed live in Australia since 2023, when they arrived as part of their NY State Of Mind tour with rapper Nas. Wu-Tang Clan founder RZA said of the international tour dates: “As we continue adding on to the cypher, The Chamber moves from local to global.“

How Much Are Wu-Tang Tickets?

At the time of writing, Ticketek has not announced the official pricing for the 2025 Wu-Tang Australia tour. That being said, the organisers did confirm that dedicated fans will have access to the special Shaolin Final Chamber Package. The VIP option includes one premium reserved ticket, a Final Chamber merchandise pack that features an exclusive long sleeve shirt, tour poster, commemorative ticket, commemorative laminated and a lanyard.

Wu-Tang Pre-Sale

Telstra Plus Pre-sale: Monday, 27 October, 11am – Wednesday, 29 October, 11am local time

Monday, 27 October, 11am – Wednesday, 29 October, 11am local time My Ticketek, Untitled Group, TEG Dainty and Venue Pre-sales: Wednesday 29 October, 12pm – Thursday, 30 October, 12pm local time

Wednesday 29 October, 12pm – Thursday, 30 October, 12pm local time General Public On-sale: Thursday, 30th October at 1pm local time

For Wu-Tang Clan fans looking to secure their ticket early, there are a number of pre-sale options up for grabs. Telstra Plus members will gain exclusive access to tickets 48 hrs ahead of the other official pre-sales in the Telstra Plus Exclusive Presale from or until allocation is exhausted. You’ll need to be a Telstra Plus member to enjoy access to these benefits and offers, but the good news is that joining is free.

From there, the Ticketek, TEG Dainty and Untitled Group pre-sales launch on Wednesday, 29 October at 12pm local time. Australian General Public tickets, plus VIP packages, will go on sale at 1pm local time, Thursday, 30 October. The VIP experience will include premium seating and exclusive merchandise.

Importantly, there is a strict presale limit of four tickets per customer and a general public limit of eight tickets per customer for this event. According to Ticketek, persons who “exceed the ticket limit may have any or all of their orders and tickets cancelled without notice”.

Where to Buy Wu-Tang Clan Australia 2025 Tickets

First Pre-Sale : Monday, 27 October at 11am via Telstra

: Monday, 27 October at 11am via Telstra Pre-Sale: Wednesday 29 October at 12pm via Ticketek

Wednesday 29 October at 12pm via Ticketek General Public: Thursday, 30th October at 1pm local time via Ticketek

With Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber Tour set to mark the influential hip-hop group’s final Australian performance, tickets will be highly coveted. The international icons are widely regarded as one of the best live bands in history, delivering an immersive musical experience unlike any other. The tickets are being sold through the Ticketek website.