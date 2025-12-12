WIN! A Sleigh-Load’s Worth of Epic Prizes Just in Time for Christmas

By Rob Edwards - Sponsored Published: 12 Dec 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Welcome to Man of Many’s Christmas giveaway guide! Here, you’ll find incredible prizes waiting to be snapped up, each of which is guaranteed to help make Christmas 2025 your merriest one ever.

The holidays are a time for giving, and we’re doing just that. But far from your standard stocking stuffers, these are the kind of prizes that will have you feeling all sorts of giddy Christmas cheer. Whether you’re hoping to score a cutting-edge automatic mower or the hottest New Year’s Eve tickets in town, read on to find out how you can enter and win!

Husqvarna Automower® Aspire™ R4 Robotic Mower | Image: Man of Many

Giveaway 1: Husqvarna Automower® Aspire™ R4 Robotic Mower

Does your lawn need an upgrade? The Husqvarna Automower® Aspire™ R4 Robotic Mower will have it looking immaculate when the family comes round for Christmas, and the best part is you’ll barely have to lift a finger. Using the Automower® Connect app, you can effortlessly manage schedules, monitor performance, and adjust settings anytime, anywhere, meaning your lawn will always look beautiful.

The mower also integrates seamlessly with your smart home, enabling voice control via Alexa or Google Home, and it comes with a DIY installation kit, making setup a breeze. With its compact design, which enables it to navigate tight spaces, the Automower® Aspire™ R4 Robotic Mower is quiet, efficient, and intelligent, so you can spend less time breaking a sweat in the pursuit of your dream lawn and more time doing what you love this Christmas.

Sennheiser HDB 630 Headphones | Image: Man of Many

Giveaway 2: Sennheiser HDB 630 Headphones

The ultimate Christmas gift for the music lover in your life, these headphones from the masters of sound over at Sennheiser offer everything the sonically obsessed could want. Boasting high-resolution sound, neutral tone, extra-long battery life, and flawless active noise cancellation, it’s hard to believe this level of sonic quality can be delivered wirelessly.

Thanks to the included BTD 700 Bluetooth USB-C Dongle, Sennheiser’s HDB 630 headphones make it possible to enjoy audiophile sound in all its glory anywhere and everywhere you go.

Win a pair of these incredible cans to make this the best-sounding Christmas on record. It doesn’t matter if you’re a Mariah Carey fan or a Michael Bublé devotee, those carols will sound better than ever before when they’re delivered with a touch of Sennheiser’s sonic wizardry.

LG Sine Beam Projector | Image: Man of Many

Giveaway 3: LG CineBeam S 4K Mini UST Projector

Whether you’re using it to watch a Christmas classic like Home Alone or the very latest blockbuster, the LG CineBeam S will have your favourite movies looking better than ever. Not only does it turn your wall into a cinema screen up to a whopping 100 inches* and in stunning 4K, but it also offers up incredible Dolby Atmos audio.

As the best mini-UST (Ultra Short Throw) 4K projector on the market, it’s the ideal way to ensure you can enjoy an amazing cinematic experience at home without having to make room for a physical TV, which takes up a lot of space when you’re talking about a 100-inch* model. With the Sine Beam Projector set up, you’ll have the perfect excuse to invite the family around to watch a festive favourite like never before.



*It can project a 40-inch screen from a distance of 8.1cm and a 100-inch screen from a distance of 9.3cm.

Double Passes to New Year’s Eve at Taronga Zoo | Image: Man of Many

Giveaway 4: Double Passes to New Year’s Eve at Taronga Zoo

As a principal partner of Taronga, LG is giving away double passes for runners-up to spend New Year’s Eve at Taronga Zoo, one of Sydney’s most iconic spots to ring in the new year.

This exclusive, completely sold-out event gives you the rare chance to celebrate NYE from a truly unforgettable vantage point. Guests enjoy a full evening of entertainment set within the stunning surrounds of Taronga Zoo, with live music, delicious food options, and plenty to explore before the fireworks begin.

Tickets are sold out, so this really is your only chance to be part of the celebrations.

Nothing Phone (3) | Image: Man of Many

Giveaway 5: Nothing Phone (3)

A device unlike any other, the Nothing Phone (3) is simultaneously high-end and envelope-pushing, from its beautiful 6.67-inch screen to its excellent 50MP camera system. Plus, you’re sure to be impressed by its Glyph Matrix, a signature feature that uniquely executes functions like stopwatch, battery indicator, solar block, spin the bottle, magic eight ball, and more.

Snappy, fast, and a pleasure to use, the Nothing Phone (3) delivers a flagship smartphone experience via its Nothing OS 3.5. This includes Essential Space, an invaluable digital hub that’s ideal for capturing and organising thoughts, notes, screenshots, and recordings.

The Nothing Phone (3) is perfect for anyone who loves to stand out and now you’ve got the chance to win one. Enter below for your shot at scoring this innovative device just in time for capturing some high-quality holiday snaps.