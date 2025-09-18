Elevate Your Aesthetic with GANT’s Immaculately Preppy Menswear Staples

By Rob Edwards - Sponsored Published: 19 Sep 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

When it comes to heritage, GANT has it in spades. Founded in 1949, the brand not only helped establish the blueprint for modern menswear staples like shirting and polos, it has remained a cornerstone of men’s clothing for over 75 years.

As the original American sportswear brand, GANT’s legacy is built on a combination of founder Bernard Gantmacher’s dedication to quality and the sense of style possessed by his sons, Marty and Elliot. With the contemporary range populated by preppy essentials, you can see GANT‘s magic touch for crafting classic and elevated pieces of menswear everywhere you look.

We’ve long been admirers of the GANT aesthetic here at Man of Many, so read on to discover a collection of hand-picked items we believe will make the perfect addition to your wardrobe.

Regular Fit Classic Oxford Shirt

Dating all the way back to 1949, GANT’s shirting formed the foundation from which the rest of the brand was built. The embodiment of versatility and smart-casual chic, this classic Oxford shirt is crafted from durable cotton and boasts a button-down collar, curved hem, adjustable cuffs, and a box pleat with GANT’s signature locker loop at the back. The perfect finishing touch comes in the form of the brand’s iconic Archive Shield embroidery on the chest pocket.

Regular Fit Shield Piqué Polo Shirt

Whether you’re looking for something smart yet comfortable to wear on a casual Friday outing or you’re determined to be ready for when an impromptu tennis match breaks out, GANT’s versatile piqué polo shirt is the perfect addition to your wardrobe. Not only does this polo come in an impressively broad range of colourways (we must warn you, it’s impossible to stop at one), it also features a comfortable fit, traditional flat knit collar, two-button placket, small side slits, and an embroidered GANT logo on the chest. It’s guaranteed to become your go-to in no time.

Cotton Cable Knit Crew Neck Sweater

Every man needs at least one cable knit sweater option at his disposal, and they don’t come any better than this. A stirring demonstration of GANT’s legacy of craftsmanship, this soft number combines warmth, comfort, and unquestionable sartorial savvy. Beyond essential for those fond of the preppy look—and who amongst us is not?—the all-over cable knit structure, ribbed endings at the neck, hem, and cuffs, and GANT Archive shield embroidered at the chest make this an immaculate piece of timeless menswear.

Slim Fit Twill Chinos

As one of the most versatile items of clothing out there, the quality of one’s chinos can really help to separate the men from the boys. This slim-fit twill chino take from GANT is a perfect example of how you can elevate a staple. Crafted using organic cotton twill with a hint of stretch, these pants offer the comfort of a mid-rise waist and detailing in the form of a coin pocket, double welt pockets, buttoned back pockets, and a GANT logo label at the back. These chinos will, in turn, elevate any ensemble with which they are paired.

Heavy Rugger

Since its introduction in 1974, this garment has been a nod to GANT’s collegiate origins. It is the perfect garment for creating a casual aesthetic while still keeping things sharp. The striped heavy rugger is crafted from 100 per cent cotton, cut in a classic regular fit, and boasts a chambray collar and a classic three-button placket. Timeless, classic, and highly versatile, it represents everything that makes GANT such an iconic brand.