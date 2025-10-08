Hisense M2 Pro Review: A Solid Portable Projector with Room to Grow

By Dean Blake - News Published: 8 Oct 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 7 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

On paper, the Hisense M2 Pro seems to deliver effectively everything you’d need in a portable projector. It supports 4K@60Hz, or 2K@240Hz, delivering both a cinematic experience and a faster version for sports or gaming, in a well-built chassis light enough to be packed away in a travel case and moved to a new room or location with ease.

And, with claims that it can reach up to 200” of screen space, there’s a lot of bold statements being thrown around. Well, for the record, it’ll deliver on pretty much all of those promises and provide a good experience: just with a few caveats attached.

I’ve been testing Hisense’s M2 Pro for the past few months, and have definitely put it thought its paces. Let’s dive into the good, and the bad, to figure out if this thing is worth your money.

Tech Specs

Price AU$2,499 Native Resolution 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)

Up to 4K@60Hz

Up to 2K@240Hz Projection Type RGB Triple Laser Projection

Dolby Vision/HLG/HDR10/HDR10+

1300 Lumens

1,000:1 Contrast Ratio Sound Output 2x 10W DTS Virtual Speakers Operating System VIDAA Connectivity 1x HDMI 2.1

1x USB-A 3.0

1x DC Power In

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.0 Weight 3.9kg Scroll horizontally to view full table

Why Trust Us

Here at Man of Many, we use a wide variety of technology. We’re not fans of any one brand, like to get our hands on the latest-and-greatest tech before we call it the next-best-thing, and we’ve built up extensive experience in reviewing tech as a publication over the past 10 years.

Dean Blake was provided the product by Hisense for the purposes of this review, but no money exchanged hands, and all opinions expressed are those of the author and haven’t been seen by Hisense ahead of time. For more information on our independence, testing and review guidelines, you can read our full editorial policies here.

Compact and Classy

Compared to most projectors I’ve tested at this point, the M2 Pro is surprisingly small. It’s definitely no LG CineBeam Q (which is small enough to be carried in one hand), but it lives up to its claim of being a travel-friendly projector. In fact, it comes with a travel case to make it easier to move when needed—handle and all.

In terms of the design it’s a pleasingly simple and minimal affair. The M2 Pro largely sticks a single silver colour scheme across the entirety of the device, apart from the single sensor on the front face. An easily adjustable hinge and stand system makes positioning the projector simple and stable, and each side of the device is effectively built to house and amplify the inbuilt twin 10W speakers (more on them in a bit).

Thankfully, it is both small and light. The M2 Pro comes in at just under 4 kilograms, making it a simple act to pick up and move when you need to adjust it slightly, move it to a different room, or straight up take it on a holiday journey.

While that size is obviously great to anyone that does plan on moving their projector around, it also comes with some caveats.

Firstly, the image quality is a bit worse than bigger, beefier projectors I’ve played with—that much is to be expected—however, it also had a few more downsides. The M2 Pro’s twin 10W speakers are, to put it plainly, average. In my testing the sound was tinny and lacked bass or depth. They’ll do for light use, but for any kind of cinematic experience you’ll want access to some better quality speakers: which does get in the way of that mobility.

Granted, it does have bluetooth capabilities so pairing it up with effectively any portable speaker you have lying around is probably going to improve its output regardless of where you take it.

It’s small size also meant that the M2 Pro gets pretty warm: the second I’d turn it on, the fan would kick up and, given I’d be sitting right next to the projector, it was a bit distracting. If you’ve got it set up on a stand a bit further away you might not notice, but when the projector is about 40 centimetres from you you can definitely hear it.

Keystone Caveats

Now—probably the biggest issue I had was with keystone correction. For the uninitiated, keystone correction is the ability to reshape the projection to better fit the surface you’re projecting onto. It’s a bit of a controversial feature in the projector community in that it can dilute the image quality, but it does allow you to have a projector off to the side and still have a more-or-less properly proportioned image on the wall. Like it or not, that’s convenient.

While the M2 Pro has ‘auto keystone correction’, meaning it should automatically detect the surface it’s being projected onto and correct the image to appear properly, it really didn’t work for me and I ended up needing to manually adjust the image to fit the very reasonable angle I had the projector set to.

That’s fine, but the device also has a pretty small range for manually adjusting the proportions of its projection, which ultimately meant that options were a bit limited in how I could actually use it in my home. If the idea is to be able to move this thing around your home or life as you need, I can see needing to manually switch up the image to fit the new environment getting tiring. This can be solved by always having the M2 Pro aimed straight at the wall or screen you’re projecting it onto, but that’ll depend on your set up. For me, this was a bit of an annoyance, but that’s largely the result of my own living room.

Picture, Picture, On the Wall

In terms of the quality of the actual image, though, it was pretty good. The M2 Pro scales up to 4K resolution and displays at 60Hz in its base mode, but can also be configured to hit a 240Hz refresh rate by sacrificing resolution to 2K.

Hisense also says you can expand the M2 Pro’s projection out to 200”—but I personally wouldn’t recommend it. The bigger I made the image, the blurrier it became, and the M2 Pro’s 1300 Lumen projection isn’t really powerful enough to properly display at that size. In fact, this really is a projector that likes to be kept in a dark room. While I haven’t really found a projector that can properly display in a bright room, or with sunlight streaming in, the M2 Pro was noticeably dimmer than others I’ve tried.

Granted, it wasn’t as dim as the smaller LG I tested (which came in at 500 lumens), and the larger, brighter models I tried were not as portable as this, so it’s all a balancing act. Once I played with the image settings, though, the M2 Pro delivered a crisp and colourful image—it just needed the right conditions.

Man of Many’s Verdict

If you’re planning on using a device between a few rooms, or want something you can take with you on holidays, Hisense’s M2 Pro is a great portable projector that can switch between a high-resolution projection or a high refresh rate. While getting the image right may be a slight headache, and the sound might be a bit average, proper planning can solve these issues before they ruin your outdoor movie night.

