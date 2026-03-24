The Golden Child: Fender Celebrates 75 Years of the Telecaster

The Fender Telecaster is the instrument that started the solidbody electric guitar revolution, and now Fender is celebrating its icon’s 75th anniversary with a stunning new five-guitar collection that showcases what an important and still-relevant piece of music history the Tele really is.

Without the Telecaster, the electric guitar would have taken a completely different trajectory and the music of legends like Bruce Springsteen, Keith Richards, and Jimmy Page—no, that’s not a Les Paul you’re hearing on many of your favourite Led Zeppelin tracks—along with countless others wouldn’t have sounded anywhere near the same.

Now, with 75 years passing since the Telecaster’s 1951 debut, Fender has big plans in store to mark this milestone throughout 2026. Like any good celebration, the iconic guitar maker has decided to kick off proceedings with a grand entrance, launching the 75th Anniversary Telecaster Collection, which spans the spectrum of what a Tele can be.

Ranging from the retro to the futuristic, these new releases all appear to have their own take on that unmistakable Tele magic. After all, this is an instrument that’s the very embodiment of versatility, helping it become the workhorse countless musicians have come to rely upon across many genres throughout the decades. Let’s take a closer look.

Fender 75th Anniversary Vintera Road Worn 1951 Telecaster | Image: Supplied

75th Anniversary Vintera Road Worn 1951 Telecaster

I don’t know about you, but this is precisely the instrument I see in my mind’s eye when I think of the word “Telecaster”. This number features authentic ’50s specs with a swamp ash body, an early-’50s “U”-shape neck, and a road-worn nitrocellulose finish that captures the kind of vintage look that normally comes with decades of playing.

According to Fender, the guitar’s Pure Vintage 1951 pickups deliver that crystal-clear chime we all know and love, as well as the raw, steely twang that made the guitar maker a household name.

Price: AUD$3,199

Fender 75th Anniversary American Professional Custom Telecaster

75th Anniversary American Professional Custom Telecaster

Another iconic look for the Tele, a sunburst finish is always a welcome sight, particularly when it’s as beautifully executed as this two-colour variant paired with a flame maple top appears to be.

It’s a fittingly premium aesthetic for this upmarket Tele, which also features elegant double binding and premium gold hardware across its 75th Anniversary V-Mod pickups and push/push pot for series wiring. This is a luxurious instrument for discerning musicians who appreciate the Telecaster in its most elegant form.

Price: AUD$4,699

Fender 75th Anniversary American Professional Classic Cabronita Telecaster | Image: Supplied

75th Anniversary American Professional Classic Cabronita Telecaster

Taking a somewhat less conventional approach to the Telecaster’s aesthetics, this instrument combines modern performance with vintage looks that, to my eye, veer a little more towards the ‘80s than its siblings.

It stands apart by offering TV Jones Classic pickups, which are designed to offer depth, punch, and sparkle in equal measure, and features a sleek Modern “C” neck, pearloid button tuners, and your choice of a Candy Apple Red or Ice Blue Metallic finish.

Price: AUD$3,399

Fender 75th Anniversary Player II Telecaster | Image: Supplied

75th Anniversary Player II Telecaster

A shimmering, modern take on the classic Tele design, this looks like the kind of instrument Ace Frehley would happily wield if he were still around, thanks to that “look at me!” Diamond Dust Sparkle finish.

With 75th Anniversary Thunderbolt pickups that Fender claims deliver rich, powerful tones with enhanced clarity and punch, this appears to be a Tele that’s designed to deliver both the looks and the tone necessary to dominate a stage.

Price: AUD$1,749

Fender 75th Anniversary American Ultra II Telecaster | Image: Supplied

75th Anniversary American Ultra II Telecaster

Of the five in the collection, this is the guitar that’s really piqued my interest. It’s an all-the-bells-and-whistles kind of affair, coated in a Liquid Gold finish that looks extraordinary. Highlighting the guitar’s iconic curves and changing as the light moves across its surface, it’s a deep metallic finish that I can’t wait to see in the flesh.

Paired with an ebony compound radius fingerboard and an advanced pickup system with dual S-1 switches, this is one premium Tele experience. Plus, with the deployment of a 75th Anniversary Noiseless Single-Coil and a Fastlane humbucker, this guitar appears well-positioned to offer a kind of tonal range that we rarely see even within the notoriously versatile Tele family.

Price: AUD$5,099