A. Lange & Söhne’s New Lange 1 Daymatic is a Limited-Edition Slice of Honey Gold Heaven

Since it was first introduced in 1994, the Lange 1 line of watches from A. Lange & Söhne has arguably been the purest embodiment of the German maison’s commitment to its craft; an approach that can be described as a tireless pursuit of innovation, elevation, and expansion.

In furtherance of this, the line’s Daymatic variant, first introduced in 2010, boasts a robust self-winding movement in the place of the more traditional manual one, while also flipping the asymmetric dial’s layout, making it an inexact (but close) mirror image of the original.

Now, the watchmaker’s latest effort takes this automatic incarnation of the Lange 1 and raises the bar even further by harnessing stunning 750 honey gold in its construction. The result is the limited-to-250-pieces Lange 1 Daymatic Honeygold — price upon request.

A. Lange & Söhne’s new Lange 1 Daymatic Honeygold | Image: Supplied

A. Lange & Söhne’s New Lange 1 Daymatic Honeygold Key Specifications:

Reference: 320.050 / LSLS3206AA

320.050 / LSLS3206AA Case Diameter: 39.5 mm

39.5 mm Case Thickness: 10 mm

10 mm Case Material: 18-carat honey gold

18-carat honey gold Caseback: Sapphire display back

Sapphire display back Strap: Taupe, alligator leather

Taupe, alligator leather Buckle: 18-carat honey gold

18-carat honey gold Movement: Self-winding manufacture calibre L021.1

Self-winding manufacture calibre L021.1 Power Reserve: 50 hours

50 hours Water Resistance: 30 metres

30 metres Dial: Brown finish, 925 silver

Brown finish, 925 silver Functions: Outsized date, day-of-week display

Outsized date, day-of-week display Edition: Limited to 250 pieces

Limited to 250 pieces Price: Upon request

Close up of A. Lange & Söhne’s new Lange 1 Daymatic Honeygold | Image: Supplied

Case and Dial

Pairing the warmth of this honey-coloured alloy (an A. Lange & Söhne exclusive) with a brown dial made of 925 silver gives this timepiece an air of understated but formidable luxury. This effect is mirrored by the hands, appliques, and the frame of the outsized date, the latter of which is depicted via white numerals against a brown background, which complements the dial immaculately.

Further, the slight recess of the hour and minute circle accentuates the dial’s three-dimensional effect, while the left side of the dial boasts a retrograde day-of-week display, in the place of the power-reserve indicator found on the manually wound Lange 1. It works in increments of one day, with the hand moving upwards from Monday to Sunday before jumping down at the start of each week. For the wearer’s convenience, the date and day-of-week display can be manipulated separately.

The movement of the Lange 1 Daymatic Honeygold | Image: Supplied

Movement

The elegance of the Lange 1 Daymatic Honeygold extends inside to its self-winding manufacture calibre L021.1, which is finished with numerous flourishes worthy of a maison whose origins extend all the way back to 1845.

Its architecture includes four separately screwed plates that, in the fully assembled movement, visually constitute a classic three-quarter plate, while it achieves efficient winding and delivery of a constant force via a large central rotor that extends across the movement’s diameter. The movement also features a central segment constructed of 875 gold (21 carats) embossed with the “A. Lange & Söhne” signature, while its centrifugal mass is constructed using 950 platinum.

Of particular visual interest is the rotor, which boasts eye-catching construction that combines the warmth of gold and the cool of platinum, all punctuated by the use of cornflower-blue screws. This elegant affair is cushioned by the use of four slender spokes designed to protect it against excessive strain.

Further, the movement’s indexless oscillation system features a large balance wheel with eccentric poising weights, as well as an in-house balance spring that beats at a frequency of 21,600 semi-oscillations per hour. As is the case with all Lange calibres, the 426-part L021.1 movement is assembled twice, so you can buy with confidence.

A. Lange & Söhne’s New Lange 1 Daymatic Honeygold | Image: Supplied

Price and Availability

A. Lange & Söhne’s Lange 1 Daymatic Honeygold is not a watch for the faint of heart. With a limited run of just 250 pieces and on-request pricing, it’s the kind that makes quite a statement, but only to those in the know.

Its sublime pairing of honey gold with the elegant brown of its dial is perfectly complemented by the hand-stitched alligator leather strap in taupe. It sees A. Lange & Söhne at the very top of its game, with innovation, elevation, and expansion all on display within a single timepiece.