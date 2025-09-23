10 Fastest Cars in the World, Ranked by Top Speed

Living with one of the world’s fastest cars in your garage must be difficult—unless you own a runway. Like having one of the most expensive bottles of whisky in your cabinet, you know that you’ll never be able to reach the record-breaking top speed on the road. To explain that in more detail, every car on our list can exceed 250mph (400km/h), but alas, only a rare few will know what that feels like. We acknowledge there’s something inherently cool about owning a thoroughbred racehorse and driving it slow, knowing it could do it. Sometimes, it’s about the stat sheet, the top trumps, and the fastest cars in the world are just that. Let’s take a closer look!

Yangwang U9 Xtreme | Image: Supplied / BYD

1. Yangwang U9 Xtreme

Top speed: 308.34 mph (496.22 km/h)

Acceleration 0-100 km/h (0-62mph): N/A

Price: N/A

We’ve officially entered a new era of top speed, with the all-electric, 3,000 HP, Chinese-built Yangwang U9 Xtreme entering the history books as the fastest car in the world by reaching a top speed of 496.22 km/h (308.34 mph) at the ATP Automotive Testing Papenburg test track in Germany. Brands such as SSC, Koenigsegg, Hennessey, and Rimac have been trying to eliminate the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ from the top of the list for over five years, so when a little-known Chinese EV comes along and beats them all, it deserves credit. Clearly, the next target is 500 km/h.

Built in a limited production run of just 30 cars for an undisclosed price tag, Yangwang is also attempting a Nürburgring Nordschleife lap record with the U9 Xtreme. It has already delivered a lap time of 6:59.157, which makes it very quick. Still, it’s some way from the latest generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS (992), which set a Nürburgring Nordschleife lap time of 6 minutes and 44.848 seconds back in October 2022.

The Yangwang U9 Xtreme will rewrite everything we know about high-performance supercars. At the same time, it will accelerate the already growing market for high-end, coach-built, driver-focused hypercars for those who no longer care about accessible performance and numbers on the stat sheet.

Powertrain : Quad-motor electric system

: Quad-motor electric system Maximum power : 3,027hp (2,226 kW)

: 3,027hp (2,226 kW) Maximum torque : N/A (standard U9 has 1,680 Nm)

: N/A (standard U9 has 1,680 Nm) Transmission : Direct-drive electric

: Direct-drive electric Coefficient of drag: 0.27 Cd

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ | Image: Bugatti

2. Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+

Top speed: 304.77 mph (490.48 km/h)

Acceleration 0-100 km/h (0-62mph): 2.4 seconds

Price: from USD$3.5 million

The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ was the first production car to climb over the 300mph barrier when it set an official top speed of 304.773 mph (490.484 km/h) at the company’s test track. It’s an incredible feat and only made possible by the car’s monstrous 8.0-litre W-16 quad-turbo engine that produces 1,578 HP (1,160 kW) and more than 1,180 lb-ft of torque. This helps it achieve the top speed despite a comparatively high drag coefficient of 0.35 Cd, making it more brick-like than the second fastest production car in the world, the SSC Tuatara (0.279 Cd).

It’s important to note that while the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ can achieve these insane speeds, the brand has given it the same top-speed limiting treatment as all of its highest-performing vehicles, including the brand-new Tourbillon. Customer cars are electronically limited to 273 mph (440 km/h). Before you even ask the question, Bugatti says the speed limiter on the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ will never be removed.

Engine : 8.0-litre W-16, quad-turbo

: 8.0-litre W-16, quad-turbo Maximum power : 1,578 HP (1,160 kW)

: 1,578 HP (1,160 kW) Maximum torque : 1,180 lb-ft

: 1,180 lb-ft Transmission : 7-speed dual-clutch automatic

: 7-speed dual-clutch automatic Coefficient of drag: 0.35 Cd

SSC Tuatara | Image: SSC

3. SSC Tuatara

Top speed: 295 mph (475 km/h)

Acceleration 0-100 km/h (0-62mph): 2.7 seconds

Price: from USD$1.6 million

When SSC North America announced that its Tuatara hypercar reached an average speed of 316.11 mph (508.73 km/h) on a stretch of highway in the Nevada desert, it shocked the automotive world. It would have bested Bugatti’s top-speed run in the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ by a substantial margin, and finally cracked the 500km/h barrier. However, it turns out that this claim was entirely fabricated.

The brand admitted that the claimed speed was false in a social media post, “If it hasn’t been made clear up to this point, we would like to acknowledge officially that we did not reach the originally claimed speeds of 331 MPH or even 301 MPH in October of 2020,” the post read. We were truly heartbroken as a company to learn that we did not reach this feat, and we are in an ongoing effort to break the 300 MPH barrier transparently, officially, and undoubtedly.”

Still, that hasn’t stopped them from trying. The brand’s most recently recorded attempt, posted to YouTube in May 2022, shows them reaching a speed of 295mph (475 km/h) along a 2.3-mile stretch at the Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds at Space Florida’s LLF, Kennedy Space Centre. The scariest part is that the SSC Tuatara was still accelerating past the verified top speed when customer Larry Caplin had to let out, so we can only imagine the number if the runway were longer.

Engine : 5.9-litre V8, twin-turbo

: 5.9-litre V8, twin-turbo Maximum power : 1,750 HP (1,300 kW)

: 1,750 HP (1,300 kW) Maximum torque : 984 lb-ft (1,350 Nm)

: 984 lb-ft (1,350 Nm) Transmission : 7-speed CIMA single-clutch automated manual

: 7-speed CIMA single-clutch automated manual Coefficient of drag: 0.279 Cd

Yangwang U9 Track Edition | Image: Supplied / BYD

4. Yangwang U9 Track Edition

Top speed: 293.54 mp/h (472.41 km/h)

Acceleration 0-100 km/h (0-62mph): N/A

Price: from 1.68 million yuan (approx. AUD$358,595)

The newest addition to our list of the fastest cars in the world is a Chinese EV from BYD’s luxury sub-brand YANGWANG. It’s called the U9 Track Edition, a nearly 3,000 HP, quad-motor, 1,200 volt electric supercar that can now officially claim to be the fastest EV on the planet after hitting a top speed of 293.54 mp/h (472.41 km/h) at the ATP Automotive Testing Papenburg test track in Germany with professional driver Marc Basseng behind the wheel.

Previously, the Rimac Nevera sat at the top of the list of EVs with a 256mph (412km/h) top speed. However, that has now been trumped by China.

While capable of mind-blowing acceleration, EVs have traditionally struggled to reach such a top speed without a conventional gearbox. The YANGWANG puts that issue to bed by debuting the world’s first quad-motor system to feature 30,000 rpm high-performance motors, allowing it to reach the mind-bending 293.54 mp/h (472.41 km/h) top speed.

Each motor’s torque output is controlled independently, 100 times per second, as part of the brand’s “e4 Platform” technology. This works in conjunction with the DiSus-X Intelligent Body Control System to independently control the vertical adjustment at each wheel and keep the car planted to the tarmac.

Powertrain : Quad-motor electric system

: Quad-motor electric system Maximum power : 2,977 hp (2,220 kW)

: 2,977 hp (2,220 kW) Maximum torque : N/A (standard U9 has 1,680 Nm)

: N/A (standard U9 has 1,680 Nm) Transmission : Direct-drive electric

: Direct-drive electric Coefficient of drag: 0.27 Cd

Koenigsegg Agera RS | Image: Koenigsegg

5. Koenigsegg Agera RS

Top speed: 277.87 mph (446.97 km/h)

Acceleration 0-100 km/h (0-62mph): 2.9 seconds

Price: from USD$2.55 million

The Koenigsegg Agera RS is the third fastest car in the world and the fastest Koenigsegg to be officially tested. A YouTube video posted by the brand showcases the car reaching an average top speed of 277.87 mph (446.97 km/h). It’s powered by a 5.0-litre V8 twin-turbo engine that produces 1,176 HP (865kW) of power and 940 lb-ft (1280 Nm) of torque, making it among the most powerful cars on our list.

We know what you’re thinking: “Doesn’t the new Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut claim a top speed of 330mph?” Yes, but it’s never been tested on official grounds. It’s proven to be faster than the Agera RS and Regera in the 0-250mph-0 test, but the brand has never tested the maximum top speed of the Jesko Absolut in the real world yet. Although, that would surely be Christian von Koenigsegg’s mission.

Like so many cars on this list, the main reason we haven’t seen the Jesko Absolut hit the top speed is that there are only a handful of roads long enough on the planet. Most of them are public roads, or they’re owned by the Volkswagen Group (Bugatti), which won’t let anyone else use them.

Engine : 5.0-litre V8, twin-turbo

: 5.0-litre V8, twin-turbo Maximum power : 1,176 HP (865kW)

: 1,176 HP (865kW) Maximum torque : 940 lb-ft (1280 Nm)

: 940 lb-ft (1280 Nm) Transmission : 7-speed CIMA single-clutch automated manual

: 7-speed CIMA single-clutch automated manual Coefficient of drag: 0.33 Cd

Bugatti Tourbillon | Image: Bugatti

6. Bugatti Tourbillon

Top speed: 276 mph (445 km/h) with Speed Key

Acceleration 0-100 km/h (0-62mph): 2.0 seconds

Price: from USD$4 million

The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ might be the fastest car ever tested, but the Bugatti Tourbillon is the fastest car Bugatti customers can access. With a top speed of 276 mph (445 km/h) with Speed Key, this is faster than the Chiron 300+ in customer specification, which is electronically limited to 273 mph (440 km/h).

Unlike the Chiron, the Bugatti Tourbillon drops the quad-turbo W16 for a naturally aspirated 8.3-litre V16 hybrid. Still, it produces an earth-shattering 1,800 HP (1,342 kW) of power and 1464 lb-ft (1985 Nm) of torque, which helps it accelerate from 0-100km/h in two seconds flat before going on to that magical top speed of 276 mph (445 km/h). It’s also a Bugatti, so you know it can and will do it easily and comfortably.

Engine : 8.3-litre V16, naturally aspirated

: 8.3-litre V16, naturally aspirated Maximum power : 1,800 HP (1,342 kW)

: 1,800 HP (1,342 kW) Maximum torque : 1464 lb-ft (1985 Nm)

: 1464 lb-ft (1985 Nm) Transmission : 8-speed dual-clutch automatic

: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic Coefficient of drag: N/A

Hennessey Venom F5 | Image: Supplied

7. Hennessey Venom F5

Top speed: 271.6mph (437 km/h)

Acceleration 0-100 km/h (0-62mph): 2.6 seconds

Price: from USD$1.6 million

Like the space race, the top speed crown is still being fought out between four major companies (Bugatti, Hennessey, SSC, and Koenigsegg). They are all attempting to break the 300mph barrier in a road car, and Hennessey’s weapon of choice is the Venom F5, which is powered by a 6.6-litre V8 twin-turbo engine that produces 1,817 HP (1,355 kW).

While the SSC Tuatara was caught up in controversy around its initial faked attempt, the Hennessey Venom F5 quietly put down a 271.6mph (437 km/h) top-speed run in 2022, which would cement it as the fifth-fastest vehicle of all time. If it had a longer runway, it would’ve gone faster, which is exactly what founder John Hennessey is trying to find.

In a recent update on YouTube, founder John Hennessey said that 2024 would be the year that the Venom F5 officially attempts to break the 300mph barrier. So we’ll quietly wait for the result. If only the Volkswagen Group would allow them to use Ehra-Lessien!

Engine : 6.6-litre V8, twin-turbo

: 6.6-litre V8, twin-turbo Maximum power : 1,817 HP (1,355 kW)

: 1,817 HP (1,355 kW) Maximum torque : 1193 lb-ft

: 1193 lb-ft Transmission : 7-speed CIMA single-clutch automated manual

: 7-speed CIMA single-clutch automated manual Coefficient of drag: 0.33 Cd

Hennessey Venom GT | Image: Supplied

8. Hennessey Venom GT

Top speed: 270.49 mph (435.31 km/h)

Acceleration 0-100 km/h (0-62mph): 2.9 seconds

Price: from USD$1.4 million

“One day I joked about putting the Venom 1000 Twin Turbo engine (from the Viper) in the back of a Lotus Exige,” said John Hennessey when talking to Road and Track about the idea behind the Hennessey Venom GT. “Then I thought, let’s do a sketch and see what that might look like. When I saw the sketch, I stopped laughing and really started to seriously think about this idea.”

“A mid-engine design like the Ford GT will put the weight of the motor and transmission over the rear tyres, giving better traction. Design as much downforce as we will need to have a car that handles like a kart on the road or race track. At the same time, we also have a car with the best power-to-weight ratio possible, giving unmatched acceleration. This is how the Venom GT concept was born.”

What happened next was a new world speed record for two-seat sports cars, set on February 14, 2014, at the John F. Kennedy Space Centre on the 3.2-mile Space Shuttle landing runway.

Hilariously, you could option your Hennessey Venom GT with a stereo system designed by Steven Tyler of Aerosmith.

Engine : 7.0-litre GM LS7 V8, twin-turbo

: 7.0-litre GM LS7 V8, twin-turbo Maximum power : 1,244 hp (928 kW)

: 1,244 hp (928 kW) Maximum torque : 1,155 lb-ft (1,566 Nm)

: 1,155 lb-ft (1,566 Nm) Transmission : Ricardo 6-speed manual

: Ricardo 6-speed manual Coefficient of drag: 0.33 Cd

Bugatti Veyron Super Sport | Image: Supplied

9. Bugatti Veyron Super Sport

Top speed: 267.856 mph (431.072 km/h)

Acceleration 0-100 km/h (0-62mph): 2.5 seconds

Price: from USD$2.4 million

When it was released in 2010, the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport was recognised by Guinness World Records as the world’s fastest street-legal production car. Today, it’s beaten by its Chiron Super Sport 300+ sibling. Still, the 8.0-litre W-16 quad-turbo engine produced a whopping 1,200 PS (882 kW) of power and 1,106 lb-ft (1,500 Nm) of torque, a remarkable amount for its time.

Engine : 8.0-litre W-16, quad-turbo

: 8.0-litre W-16, quad-turbo Maximum power : 1,200 PS (882 kW)

: 1,200 PS (882 kW) Maximum torque : 1,106 lb-ft (1,500 Nm)

: 1,106 lb-ft (1,500 Nm) Transmission : 7-speed Ricardo dual-clutch automatic

: 7-speed Ricardo dual-clutch automatic Coefficient of drag: 0.36 Cd (top-speed mode)

Rimac Nevera | Image: Rimac

10. Rimac Nevera

Top speed: 256mph (412km/h)

Acceleration 0-100 km/h (0-62mph): 1.8 seconds

Price: from USD$3 million

The Rimac Nevera is the king of electric vehicles, the quickest car on this list from 0 to 100km/h, and one of the fastest cars in the world, with a top speed of 256mph (412km/h).

Rimac was founded in 2009 by Mate Rimac and today, it is part of the Bugatti Rimac joint company, which includes both Bugatti Automobiles and Rimac Automobili. Still, the Nevera cracked the 250mph barrier in the hands of Rimac engineers before Bugatti had a role to play in the company. They squeezed four independent electric motors onto each wheel for a total power output of 1,888 HP (1,388 kW) and 1,741 lb-ft (2,340 Nm) of torque. That also makes it the most powerful car on this list!

Powertrain : 4x independent surface-mounted, carbon-sleeve, permanent-magnet electric motors

: 4x independent surface-mounted, carbon-sleeve, permanent-magnet electric motors Maximum power : 1,888 HP (1,388 kW)

: 1,888 HP (1,388 kW) Maximum torque : 1,741 lb-ft (2,340 Nm)

: 1,741 lb-ft (2,340 Nm) Transmission : Single-speed direct-drive transmission

: Single-speed direct-drive transmission Coefficient of drag: 0.30 Cd

Cars That Have Been Pushed Outside the Top 10 Fastest

These are the cars that have been pushed outside our list of the top 10 fastest over the years.

Koenigsegg Regera | Image: Koenigsegg

Koenigsegg Regera

Top speed: 249mph (400km/h)

Acceleration 0-100 km/h (0-62mph): 2.8 seconds

Price: from USD$1.9 million

One of the fastest cars in the world, from 0-400-0 km/h, the Koenigsegg Regera is likely faster than the 249mph (400km/h) top speed that is electronically limited. Still, the brand has never tested it, so it barely scrapes into the top 10 fastest cars in the world.

The 5.0-litre V8 twin-turbo engine produces 1,500 HP (1,119 kW) of power and 944 lb-ft (1,280 Nm) of torque. This power is sent through an innovative Koenigsegg Direct Drive Transmission (KDD), which saves 88kg and directly links the engine’s hydraulic coupling and the rear axle.

The result is a car that manages to reach its top speed in just 20.68 seconds, which makes it 0.64 seconds quicker than the Rimac Nevera.

Engine : 5.0-litre V8, twin-turbo

: 5.0-litre V8, twin-turbo Maximum power : 1,500 HP (1,119 kW)

: 1,500 HP (1,119 kW) Maximum torque : 944 lb-ft (1,280 Nm)

: 944 lb-ft (1,280 Nm) Transmission : Koenigsegg Direct Drive Transmission (KDD)

: Koenigsegg Direct Drive Transmission (KDD) Coefficient of drag: 0.278 Cd

McLaren Speedtail | Image: McLaren

McLaren Speedtail

Top speed: 250mph (403km/h)

Acceleration 0-100 km/h (0-62mph): 3.0 seconds

Price new: from USD$2 Million

One of the best-looking vehicles on our list, the McLaren Speedtail is also one of the most valuable, sought-after, and prized vehicles. Its top speed of 250mph (403km/h) is impressive because it’s the least powerful vehicle on this list, with less than half the power of most cars here. Its 4.0-litre V8, twin-turbo engine produces a mere 746 HP (556 kW) of power and just 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. Still, it manages this remarkable speed easily thanks to its slippery body and low 0.278 Cd drag coefficient.

Engine : 4.0-litre V8, twin-turbo

: 4.0-litre V8, twin-turbo Maximum power : 746 HP (556 kW)

: 746 HP (556 kW) Maximum torque : 590 lb-ft (800 Nm)

: 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) Transmission : 7-speed Graziano dual-clutch

: 7-speed Graziano dual-clutch Coefficient of drag: 0.278 Cd

Why You Should Trust This List

Unlike other lists on the internet, our list of the fastest cars in the world is NOT compiled using manufacturers’ claims, and it might look a little different because of this. We’re not adding cars to our list that have not been officially tested. While highly reputable brands like Koenigsegg claim their brand-new Jesko Absolut can do 330mph, we’ll wait until they’ve proven it can do so before we add it to the list. Of course, adding a car like the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ to the top of this list might raise some eyebrows because customers are not allowed to reach that 304.77 mph (490.48 km/h) top speed. However, it’s proven it can do it.

