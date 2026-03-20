Luxury at 35,000 Feet: 7 Best First-Class Experiences in 2026

First class once meant a wider seat and a glass of Champagne on arrival. Today, it’s pure spectacle. In 2026, the best first-class experiences are all about privacy, and widening the gap between first and business classes. First class is no longer just a seat, it’s a mini-hotel room in the sky.

Over the past decade, airlines have transformed their flagship cabins into lavish experiences, complete with Michelin-level dining, chauffeured transfers, and service that borders on concierge hospitality. Some suites even come with their own personalised climate control and 4K cinema-grade tech.



The race for aviation’s most luxurious seat has never been tighter, and with so many interpretations of luxury in the sky, each cabin now offers something genuinely distinct. We haven’t flown them all (yet). But after years of tracking routes, award charts, and refits, these are the first-class experiences that go above and beyond in 2026.

1. La Première from Air France

Image: Air France

There’s flashy first class, and then there’s La Première from Air France. The experience begins with private check-in at Paris Charles de Gaulle, chauffeured transfers, and access to one of the world’s most exclusive airport lounges.



Onboard, thick curtains, fine linens, designer loungewear and multi-course dining pair with premium Champagne to set the tone. This is luxury without noise – polished, restrained, and quietly exceptional.

Price: From ~ USD10,000 to 20,000+ (routes vary) (approx. AUD 14,500–29,000+)

From ~ USD10,000 to 20,000+ (routes vary) (approx. AUD 14,500–29,000+) Aircraft: Boeing 777-300ER (select routes)

Boeing 777-300ER (select routes) Cabin Layout: 4-suite cabin

4-suite cabin Best For: French luxury and white-glove service

French luxury and white-glove service Stand-Out Feature: Exclusive La Première lounge and private airport escort

Exclusive La Première lounge and private airport escort Cons: High cost, heavy on the ‘ground experience’, limited tech, no onboard showers.

2. Emirates First Class

Image: Emirates

Emirates First Class is theatre at 35,000 feet. The A380 offers private suites, Dom Pérignon on demand, a walk-up bar, and the famous shower spa.

The newer 777 ‘Game Changer’ suites go ultra-private, with floor-to-ceiling doors and virtual windows. Unlimited caviar, dine-on-demand menus, and personal mini-bars make this one of the boldest first-class products in the sky.



Price: From ~USD 12,000–25,000+ return (routes vary) (approx AUD 17,000–35,000+)

Aircraft: Airbus A380 / Boeing 777 (new suites on select 777s)

Airbus A380 / Boeing 777 (new suites on select 777s) Cabin Layout: 14 suites (A380) / 6 suites (new 777)

14 suites (A380) / 6 suites (new 777) Best For: Over-the-top spectacle and bucket-list novelty

Over-the-top spectacle and bucket-list novelty Stand-Out Feature: Onboard shower spa and bar lounge

Onboard shower spa and bar lounge Cons: Significant difference between 777 and A380, reports of mixed service and worn cabins.

3. Singapore Airlines Suites

Image: Singapre Airlines

A Singapore Airlines Suite feels closer to a luxury hotel room than an aircraft seat. Instead of a single recliner, passengers get a stand-alone armchair and a separate full-flat bed, enclosed by private sliding doors.

Service is precise yet warm, and the ‘Book the Cook’ dining program remains one of the industry’s most sought after. Travelling as a pair? The middle suites convert into a full double bed.

Price: From ~USD 12,000–22,000+ return (approx AUD 17,000–30,000+)

From ~USD 12,000–22,000+ return (approx AUD 17,000–30,000+) Aircraft: Airbus A380 (select routes)

Airbus A380 (select routes) Cabin Layout: 6 Suites

6 Suites Best For : Privacy and design-led comfort

: Privacy and design-led comfort Stand-Out Feature: Double-bed suites, ‘Book the Cook’ dining.

Double-bed suites, ‘Book the Cook’ dining. Cons: Limited availability, no showers on board.

4. Etihad Airways – The Residence

Image: Etihad Airways

There’s something undeniably stately about a first class experience calling itself ‘The Residence. With a living room, separate bedroom with double bed, ensuite shower and a dedicated onboard butler, this goes well beyond traditional first class.

Add chauffeur transfers, wellness spa, and private lounge access in Abu Dhabi, and it becomes the most extravagant commercial aviation product on offer. If money is no object, it truly is the golden ticket.

Price: From ~USD 30,000+ one-way (approx AUD 42,000+)

From ~USD 30,000+ one-way (approx AUD 42,000+) Aircraft: Airbus A380 (limited routes)

Airbus A380 (limited routes) Cabin Layout: Three-room private apartment

Three-room private apartment Best For: The ultimate once-in-a-lifetime flex

The ultimate once-in-a-lifetime flex Stand-Out Feature: Private bedroom, lounge and shower, with dedicated butler

Private bedroom, lounge and shower, with dedicated butler Cons: The price tag, reports of limited on board storage.

5. Lufthansa First Class

Lufthansa First Class has long been aviation comfort food: wide leather seats, calm service, and one of the world’s best ground experiences, including private Porsche transfers in Frankfurt’s dedicated First Class Terminal.

The new Allegris First Class on the A350-900 signals a major evolution, introducing enclosed suites, larger screens and a centre double suite. It’s one of Europe’s biggest cabin upgrades in decades.

Price: From ~USD 9,000–15,000+ return (routes vary) (approx AUD 13,000–21,000)

From ~USD 9,000–15,000+ return (routes vary) (approx AUD 13,000–21,000) Aircraft: Boeing 747-8, Airbus A340-600, Airbus A350-900 (Allegris routes)

Boeing 747-8, Airbus A340-600, Airbus A350-900 (Allegris routes) Cabin Layout: 8-seat classic cabin / 3-suite Allegris cabin

8-seat classic cabin / 3-suite Allegris cabin Best For: Legendary ground service and historic EU luxury

Stand-Out Feature: Frankfurt First Class Terminal, new Allegris suites

Cons:Wear and tear, inconsistent product between Allegris and older offerings.

6. All Nippon Airways ‘The Suite’

All Nippon Airways unveiled its flagship cabin in 2019 with ‘The Suite’: sliding doors, minimalist interiors, and one of the largest screens in commercial aviation.



Seasonal kaiseki dining and Nishikawa bedding round out a thoughtful, calm, and deeply ‘liveable’ first-class experience (bonus in-flight flex: bottles of 100th Anniversary Hibiki Whiskey available for purchase).

Price: From ~USD 12,000–18,000+ return (routes vary) (approx AUD 17,000–25,000+)

From ~USD 12,000–18,000+ return (routes vary) (approx AUD 17,000–25,000+) Aircraft: Boeing 777-300ER (select routes)

Boeing 777-300ER (select routes) Cabin Layout: 8 fully enclosed suites

8 fully enclosed suites Best For: Privacy, modern design, and tech-forward luxury

Privacy, modern design, and tech-forward luxury Stand-Out Feature: Massive 43-inch 4K monitor

Massive 43-inch 4K monitor Cons: Possibly stiffer bedding, limited availability, and standard lounge experience.

7. Japan Airlines First Class

Image: Japan Airways

Where ANA leans modern, Japan Airlines leans into tradition. Seasonal Japanese dining, curated sake lists, Salon champagne, and refined service rooted in omotenashi hospitality define this experience.

The new A350-1000 First Class suites add doors, larger screens and convertible double beds, blending heritage with next-generation comfort.

Price: From ~USD 10,000–16,000+ return (approx AUD 14,000–23,000)

From ~USD 10,000–16,000+ return (approx AUD 14,000–23,000) Aircraft: Boeing 777-300ER, Airbus A350-1000 (new flagship routes)

Boeing 777-300ER, Airbus A350-1000 (new flagship routes) Cabin Layout: 8-seat classic cabin / new A350 suites

8-seat classic cabin / new A350 suites Best For: Omotenashi hospitality and traditional Japanese elegance

Omotenashi hospitality and traditional Japanese elegance Stand-Out Feature: A350-1000 with double-bed option

A350-1000 with double-bed option Cons: Less tech-driven, limited temperature control, reports of noise issues.

Honourable mentions

But of course, there’s not time to list every great first class experience you can have in 2026. Here are a few other options, including our very own flying Kangaroo.

Qantas ‘Project Sunrise’ First (Launching early 2027): A wellness-focused sanctuary designed for the world’s longest flights, featuring a separate bed and lounge chair alongside a dedicated onboard stretching zone. Price: USD: $16,000 – $22,500+ return AUD: $24,500 – $34,500+ return Context: These record-breaking direct flights (Sydney/Melbourne to London/NY) command a massive premium for the time saved.



A wellness-focused sanctuary designed for the world’s longest flights, featuring a separate bed and lounge chair alongside a dedicated onboard stretching zone. SWISS Senses First Class: A minimalist, texture-rich retreat that introduces individual suite temperature control and a boutique “Suite Plus” option for dual travelers. USD: $11,000 – $19,000+ return AUD: $16,500 – $29,000+ return Context: Pricing is driven by extreme scarcity, as the new “Senses” cabin often features only 3 or 4 ultra-exclusive suites.



A minimalist, texture-rich retreat that introduces individual suite temperature control and a boutique “Suite Plus” option for dual travelers. STARLUX First Class: A futuristic “boutique” experience featuring NASA-inspired “Zero-G” seating and ultra-private cabins that challenge the established luxury giants. Price: USD: $9,500 – $15,500+ return AUD: $14,500 – $23,500+ return Context: As a “disruptor” brand, STARLUX often offers the most competitive entry point for a “next-gen” suite with a sliding door.

A futuristic “boutique” experience featuring NASA-inspired “Zero-G” seating and ultra-private cabins that challenge the established luxury giants.

Best First Class Experiences, By The Numbers

Airline Approx. Price (AUD) Stand-Out Perks & Features Air France (La Première) $15,000 – $30,000+ Private CDG airport escort, chauffeured transfers, floor-to-ceiling privacy curtains, and Michelin-starred French dining. Emirates (A380 / 777) $18,000 – $38,000+ A380: Onboard Shower Spa and walk-up bar. 777: “Game Changer” fully enclosed suites with virtual windows and zero-gravity seats. Singapore Airlines (Suites) $18,000 – $33,000+ Stand-alone armchair and separate full-flat bed. Middle suites convert into a double bed for couples. Includes “Book the Cook” service. Etihad Airways (The Residence) $45,000+ (One-way) A three-room private “apartment”: living room, separate bedroom with double bed, ensuite shower, and dedicated onboard butler. Lufthansa (Allegris First) $14,000 – $22,500+ Access to the dedicated First Class Terminal in Frankfurt with Porsche transfers. New Allegris suites feature ceiling-high walls and heated/cooled seats. ANA (The Suite) $18,000 – $27,000+ Massive 43-inch 4K monitors, sliding doors for total privacy, and world-class seasonal Kaiseki dining with premium Hibiki whisky. Japan Airlines (A350-1000) $15,000 – $24,500+ Innovative headrest speakers (no headphones required), convertible double-bed suites, and refined Omotenashi service. Scroll horizontally to view full table

NB: Routes and aircraft vary by season. Always check aircraft type before booking.