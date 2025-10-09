Feel-Good Friday—10 October, 2025: Free Tacos, Photography Lessons, Scary Stories, and DJ Sets

By Dean Blake - News Published: 10 Oct 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

It’s the end of another week, and the beginning of another fantastic Feel-Good Friday: where we try to keep you updated on fun stuff to get out and do this weekend, or to look forward to in the month ahead.

This week, we’re sharing how to get your hands on a free taco, a free photography workshop, a free horror experience care of HBO, and a free DJ set held out of a secret Sydney location later this month.

It’s free, feel-good bonanza, so get out there and get ahold of whatever you can!

Taco Bell | Image: Supplied

Taco Bell Celebrating ‘National Taco Day’ with Free Tacos for All

Did you know that this past Tuesday, 7 October, was National Taco Day? It was, and to celebrate, Mexican quick service chain Taco Bell have been celebrating all week long. From Tuesday, and running through to Monday, 13 October, Taco Bell is giving away a free Taco Supreme at their nearest store.

Not only will ‘Taco Bell Ringers’ be roaming Australian cities giving away free meals, but customers can head to their local Taco Bell store at 3pm each day to get a complimentary lunch. All you’ll have to do is use Shazam to identify a custom-made bell chime in store.

“At Taco Bell, the sound of our bell is iconic, it’s part of who we are. When Australians hear a bell chime, we want them to instantly think of crunchy, cheesy, saucy tacos,” said Andréa Beer, chief marketing officer at Taco Bell Australia.

“National Taco Day is one of our favourite times of the year, and it felt like the perfect moment to turn that sound into something fun. This year, we wanted to celebrate by giving back to our fans, a free Taco Supreme, just for listening out for Australia’s bells.”

Free Tacos will be available from the following stores:

Sydney: Town Hall Clock Tower

Melbourne: Melbourne Central Clock

Brisbane: St. John’s Cathedral

Perth: The Bell Tower

Your photos can look like this with a bit of help from Ben Savage | Image: Ben Savage/Supplied

Fujifilm’s Free Workshops to Help Partners

According to science, couples are pretty bad at taking photos of one another. At least, that’s the findings of research commissioned by Fujifilm, which found that 87 per cent of respondents agreed their loved one was ‘useless’ at taking photos of them.

Obviously, in our social media driven world, this isn’t acceptable, so Fujifilm is running a series of free one-hour workshops to help level up your glamour shots. Creative photographer Ben Savage will be running the ‘Picture Perfect Partners’ workshops, and will share tips on how to get the golden shot every time.

It’s a free ticketed event, so if you’re interested in learning how to take better photos of your partner, or perfect your poses, get in quick.

“This workshop is all about empowering people to become their loved one’s ultimate ‘Picture Perfect Partner’ and I’ll be sharing all my best-kept secrets on everything from framing and composition to intentionality,” Savage said.

HBO’s IT: Welcome to Derry | Image: Supplied

HBO Transforms Sydney Cinema for Free Choose-Your-Scare ‘IT: Welcome to Derry’ Premiere

According to recent a YouGov survey, around half of Aussies would be more likely to watch horror films in cinemas if the experience was a bit ‘cosier’, where the experience is diluted to keep their stress levels down. Alternatively, the other half are aiming to be scared, and want a more pulse-pounding experience.

To deliver to both crowds, HBO is transforming Sydney’s Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace into the ‘Derry Theatre’ on 27 October to deliver a unique ‘Split Scream’ experience. Movie goers will witness the firsts episode of the upcoming IT: Welcome to Derry in either ‘Scream’ mode, or ‘Safe’ mode.

Scream mode has been crafted to be the “ultimate scream-inducing experience for horror fans”, HBO said, and will lean into delivering eerie performances and jump-scare surprises. Safe mode, on the other hand, will see the cinema bathed in a gentle atmosphere, with plush cushions and a more relaxed vibe.

Best of all, the screaming—err, screening—will be entirely free on a first-come-first-served basis, with tickets open to claim on 11 October. If you’re interested in trying out a cosier horror experience, or want the scares jacked up, make sure to get in before you miss out.

Image: BWS

BWS Holding Secret ‘Sydney’Cool Room’ Party To Finish October

If you’re looking for something a bit more exciting to end your month, BWS has announced it’ll be hosting a free-but-ticketed DJ event in Sydney on 30 October—the BWS Cool Room. The set will bring together UK-based DJ EZ, as well as Lady Shaka, Halfqueen, C.FRIM, dameeeela, Kilimi, and Dayshift, to deliver strong vibes to start the end of your year with a bang.

The issue? You can’t know where it’s happening.

The event will be held at a so-far undisclosed location which will be kept secret until the week of, and then only those who have nabbed tickets will be told where to go. Plus, registrants will go into the running to win two VIP tickets, as well as luxury accommodation and flights (if the winner is interstate).