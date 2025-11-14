Home/Culture
Never Never x Tailor Room 'Satin' Cocktail | Image: Supplied
Feel-Good Friday—14 November, 2025: Celebrations Abound!

Dean Blake
Hello, and welcome to this week’s Feel-Good Friday! Each week, we aim to bring you some lighter, more fun things to keep an eye on, get engaged in, or celebrate in an effort to make the end of your week just a little bit better. In an ideal world, you can get something free (or delicious) out of the deal.

This week, we’ve got a slew of celebrations to share—both celebrating the creation of something new, as well as celebrating decades of effort. Between the local anniversary of a gaming icon, to a century of great audio, there’s a few things to be excited about this week. So, let’s dive in!

PlayStation's 30th Anniversary | Image: Supplied
PlayStation’s 30th Anniversary Consoles | Image: Supplied

PlayStation Australia Celebrates 30 years at The Rocks This Weekend

To celebrate three-decades of delivering some of the most soothing start-up noises in gaming (and also a bunch of really great consoles and games), PlayStation Australia is delivering an anniversary surprise to Sydneysiders this weekend.

On Saturday, 15 November, the local PlayStation team will be at the Overseas Passenger Terminal at The Rocks giving away exclusive prizes and 30th Anniversary patches to the first 1,000 people who turn up to claim them. Get there at 9am for the best chance of securing your prize!

Additionally, in a pull directly from Charlie & The Chocolate Factory, one lucky person will receive a golden ticket to get access to a ‘Gacha Prize Machine’, which could see them win an PS5 Anniversary Edition, a PlayStation Portal Anniversary Edition, a DualSense Anniversary Edition Wireless Controller, and more.

There’ll also be an Astro Bot speed running competition at play, with more prizes on the cards. If this sounds like something you’d be into, get in quick!

Never Never x Tailor Room 'Satin' Cocktail | Image: Supplied
Never Never x Tailor Room ‘Satin’ Cocktail | Image: Supplied

Never Never launches limited-time cocktail in Sydney’s ‘Tailor Room’

If you’re fancying a drink this weekend, vodka brand Never Never has partnered with cocktail atelier ‘Tailor Room’ in The Rocks to create a new style of cocktail.

The cocktail comes as part of the launch of Never Never’s Signature Vodka, which blends premium Australian wheat spirit with distilled olive, coconut, and avocado oils. From there, it is diluted with “a specific water and salt profile”, and undergoes extensive 16-hour charcoal filtration process.

Tailor Room has taken the resulting flavours and brought them to life in the ‘Satin’ cocktail, which mixes Oolong tea, crisp Granny Smith apple, fortified wine, makrut lime, coconut, and olive oil together with Never Never’s new blend.

“We built Tailor Room around the idea of texture, and Satin is exactly the kind of drink that lets us explore that in a new way,” said Hunter St. Hospitality’s beverage director Ali Toghani.

“Never Never’s Signature Vodka has great structure and balance, which makes it ideal for this kind of minimal, layered serve.”

If that sounds delicious to you (as it does to us), make sure to get down to Tailor Room in the next month—the Satin cocktail will leave the menu on 14 December.

Bang & Olufsen's Centennial Collection | Image: Supplied
Bang & Olufsen’s Centennial Collection | Image: Supplied

Bang & Olufsen Marks 100 Years with ‘Centennial Collection’

Another major anniversary to be celebrated, the audio masters at Bang & Olufsen are re-issuing some of its most iconic products as part of the ‘Centennial Collection’, a contemporary celebration of its 100 year anniversary.

Formed in 1925 in Struer, Denmark, Bang & Olufsen is one of the most well-respected names in the audio game today.

The collection itself harkens back to different decades that have shaped the brand, delivering on some of B&O’s most impressive speakers and headphones from across the years. The Beosound A5 portable speaker, for example, pulls from the 1950s era: with chequered speaker grills highlighted by a brushed aluminium frame.

The Beosound A9, meanwhile, is a modern reinterpretation of the brand’s 1980s aesthetic. A free-standing speaker, the Beosound A9 is one of B&O’s more impressive statement pieces (with a price-tag to match).

If you’re keen to learn more about the Centennial Collection, you can check it out at the link below.

