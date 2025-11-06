Feel-Good Friday—7 November, 2025: Anybody Fancy some Lasagne?

By Dean Blake - News Published: 7 Nov 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

We’ve reached the end of another week, and while some of us are already getting ready to jump on the Oasis train this weekend, we also wanted to make sure to bring some fun and interesting things for our readers to check out. So, welcome to another round of Feel-Good Friday!

We’ve got a cheesy, layered menu item hitting Hello Fresh at just the right time, a delicious collaboration aiming to deliver gelato and tacos to Sydneysiders, and the chance to join in on an upcoming world-record attempt in Melbourne—assuming you can play the bagpipes, that is.

Hello Fresh’s ‘Lasagne Forever’ | Image: Hello Fresh

Hello Fresh Launching Limited-Time Oasis-themed Lasagne This Week

British rock stars Oasis are currently prepping to rock Sydney silly this weekend following three fantastic shows in Melbourne, and Hello Fresh—partnering with Oasis super fan and Liam Gallagher impersonator Liam Stapleton—are trying to finally get Mr Gallagher some lasagne.

Based off a viral moment where Liam decided, mid set, to ask the crowd ‘anybody fancy some lasagne?’, the brand is launching a ‘Lasagne Forever’: a beef and veggie-loaded lasagne filled with béchamel sauce and with parsley.

While the goal is undoubtedly to get one into the Oasis green room, thankfully, they’re bringing enough for the whole class. For the next week, from 7 November to 14 November, you’ll be able to order a limited-edition ‘Lasagne Forever’ dish from the Hello Fresh website.

Image: Fed Square

Bagpipers of Melbourne, Get Ready to Break a World Record

While everyone’s in the grips of Oasis-mania this week, it’s worth remembering the great Aussie rockers that have paved the way for local musicians to hit the big leagues—something The Great Melbourne Bagpipe Bash is looking to bring together, bottle, and record into the history books with an attempt at the largest every ensemble of bagpipes, all to the tune of AC/DC’s “It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll)”.

The goal, according to event organisers, is to bring as many of Victoria’s bagpipers together to pipe out Bon Scott’s famous woodwind lead together to set a new world record.

The City of Melbourne and ABC Radio Melbourne are seeking 350 local bagpipers to don a school uniform (or skinny jeans, if you’d rather channel Malcolm) and head to Melbourne’s Federation square on Wednesday, 12 November to beat the current record of 333 pipers.

If you’ve got what it takes, make sure to register your interest at the website below!

Frankie’s Tortas & Tacos | Image: Messina

Messina Pairing Gelato with Tacos in New Collaboration

Beloved gelateria Messina is kicking off a new collaboration with Fitzroy taqueria ‘Frankie’s Tortas & Tacos’ next week, bringing together everybody’s two favourite things in one place: Tacos and Gelatos.

Next Friday and Saturday, 14 and 15 November, the pair will bring a delicious duet to the carpark of Marrickville Messina, Sydney, delivering a food truck experience packed with slow-cooked pork shoulder and tender-braised beef-filed tacos, lightly-crumbed chicken rolls, and a desert of chocoflan churros resting on fior di latte gelato and covered in chocolate sauce. If your mouth isn’t watering by now, I don’t know what to tell you.

If you need a drink after your tasty taco, there’ll be Tommy’s margaritas, mezcal palomas, as well as a few beers and non-alc options available to tide you over. It’ll be a good time, assuming you’re hungry, so mark it down on your calendars if you’re keen on a feed next weekend!

We Can Finally Barbecue in Space

If you know anything about astronauts, you probably have a good idea that their diet is nutrient dense and well-balanced, but typically a bit grim compared to what we’re used to Earthside. Commonly, the bulk of what they eat is freeze-dried and requires rehydrating, or is processed for a longer shelf-life, and anything hot is reheated rather than cooked.

Well, Chinese astronauts have made a culinary breakthrough aboard the Tiangong Space Station some 400km into our atmosphere: they’ve cooked chicken wings.

A newly-designed ‘microgravity microwave’ (which functions similarly to an air fryer, according to Space.com) recently installed in the station can get hot enough to properly cook raw meat. Whatever is being cooked needs to be caged in place to keep it from floating around the oven, which can operate completely without smoke—an incredibly important feature when you’re living in a vacuum-tight tube with incredibly strict fire safety protocols.

In order to achieve a smokeless, safe cooking experience, the process is a bit different to a normal oven, of course, and takes a fair bit longer than a typical air fryer. The chicken wings took about 28 minutes to cook, but came out crispy and hot at the end, so there’s not a lot to complain about.

If you want to check the process out, check out the video above.