Home/Culture
Hello Fresh's 'Lasagne Forever'
CULTURE

Feel-Good Friday—7 November, 2025: Anybody Fancy some Lasagne?

Dean Blake
By Dean Blake - News

Published:

Readtime: 5 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

We’ve reached the end of another week, and while some of us are already getting ready to jump on the Oasis train this weekend, we also wanted to make sure to bring some fun and interesting things for our readers to check out. So, welcome to another round of Feel-Good Friday!

We’ve got a cheesy, layered menu item hitting Hello Fresh at just the right time, a delicious collaboration aiming to deliver gelato and tacos to Sydneysiders, and the chance to join in on an upcoming world-record attempt in Melbourne—assuming you can play the bagpipes, that is.

Hello Fresh's 'Lasagne Forever'
Hello Fresh’s ‘Lasagne Forever’ | Image: Hello Fresh

Hello Fresh Launching Limited-Time Oasis-themed Lasagne This Week

British rock stars Oasis are currently prepping to rock Sydney silly this weekend following three fantastic shows in Melbourne, and Hello Fresh—partnering with Oasis super fan and Liam Gallagher impersonator Liam Stapleton—are trying to finally get Mr Gallagher some lasagne.

Based off a viral moment where Liam decided, mid set, to ask the crowd ‘anybody fancy some lasagne?’, the brand is launching a ‘Lasagne Forever’: a beef and veggie-loaded lasagne filled with béchamel sauce and with parsley.

While the goal is undoubtedly to get one into the Oasis green room, thankfully, they’re bringing enough for the whole class. For the next week, from 7 November to 14 November, you’ll be able to order a limited-edition ‘Lasagne Forever’ dish from the Hello Fresh website.

Check out Hello Fresh Here
Image: Fed Square
Image: Fed Square

Bagpipers of Melbourne, Get Ready to Break a World Record

While everyone’s in the grips of Oasis-mania this week, it’s worth remembering the great Aussie rockers that have paved the way for local musicians to hit the big leagues—something The Great Melbourne Bagpipe Bash is looking to bring together, bottle, and record into the history books with an attempt at the largest every ensemble of bagpipes, all to the tune of AC/DC’s “It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll)”.

The goal, according to event organisers, is to bring as many of Victoria’s bagpipers together to pipe out Bon Scott’s famous woodwind lead together to set a new world record.

The City of Melbourne and ABC Radio Melbourne are seeking 350 local bagpipers to don a school uniform (or skinny jeans, if you’d rather channel Malcolm) and head to Melbourne’s Federation square on Wednesday, 12 November to beat the current record of 333 pipers.

If you’ve got what it takes, make sure to register your interest at the website below!

Learn More About The Great Melbourne Bagpipe Bash
Frankie's Tortas & Tacos
Frankie’s Tortas & Tacos | Image: Messina

Messina Pairing Gelato with Tacos in New Collaboration

Beloved gelateria Messina is kicking off a new collaboration with Fitzroy taqueria ‘Frankie’s Tortas & Tacos’ next week, bringing together everybody’s two favourite things in one place: Tacos and Gelatos.

Next Friday and Saturday, 14 and 15 November, the pair will bring a delicious duet to the carpark of Marrickville Messina, Sydney, delivering a food truck experience packed with slow-cooked pork shoulder and tender-braised beef-filed tacos, lightly-crumbed chicken rolls, and a desert of chocoflan churros resting on fior di latte gelato and covered in chocolate sauce. If your mouth isn’t watering by now, I don’t know what to tell you.

If you need a drink after your tasty taco, there’ll be Tommy’s margaritas, mezcal palomas, as well as a few beers and non-alc options available to tide you over. It’ll be a good time, assuming you’re hungry, so mark it down on your calendars if you’re keen on a feed next weekend!

Check out Messina for More

We Can Finally Barbecue in Space

If you know anything about astronauts, you probably have a good idea that their diet is nutrient dense and well-balanced, but typically a bit grim compared to what we’re used to Earthside. Commonly, the bulk of what they eat is freeze-dried and requires rehydrating, or is processed for a longer shelf-life, and anything hot is reheated rather than cooked.

Well, Chinese astronauts have made a culinary breakthrough aboard the Tiangong Space Station some 400km into our atmosphere: they’ve cooked chicken wings.

A newly-designed ‘microgravity microwave’ (which functions similarly to an air fryer, according to Space.com) recently installed in the station can get hot enough to properly cook raw meat. Whatever is being cooked needs to be caged in place to keep it from floating around the oven, which can operate completely without smoke—an incredibly important feature when you’re living in a vacuum-tight tube with incredibly strict fire safety protocols.

In order to achieve a smokeless, safe cooking experience, the process is a bit different to a normal oven, of course, and takes a fair bit longer than a typical air fryer. The chicken wings took about 28 minutes to cook, but came out crispy and hot at the end, so there’s not a lot to complain about.

If you want to check the process out, check out the video above.

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Dean Blake

Journalist - Tech, Entertainment & Features

Dean Blake

Dean Blake is Man of Many's Technology, Entertainment and Features journalist. He has vast experience working across online and print journalism, and has played more video games, watched more documentaries, and played more Dungeons & Dragons than he'd care to ...

More about Dean
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Sydney harbour tunnel average speed camera
AUTO

11 New Average Speed Camera Locations Being Rolled Out on Major Sydney Roads

Beaver moon
WATCHES

Every OMEGA x Swatch ‘Mission to Earthphase’ Moonshine Gold, Ranked

Toni Colette in 'Hereditary'
MOVIES & TV

20 Scariest Horror Movies of All Time—According to Science

What's New on Prime Video this Month? | Image: Man of Many
MOVIES & TV

New on Prime Video in November 2025

What's New on Netflix this Month? | Image: Man of Many
MOVIES & TV

New on Netflix in November 2025

Where to Travel on Your Budget
CULTURE

Where to Travel in 2026 Based on Your Budget and Travel Style

TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph x Senna 43mm | Image: TAG Heuer
WATCHES

TAG Heuer Keeps the Legacy Alive With Two New Senna Chronographs

25 Highest-Grossing Movies of All Time, Adjusted for Inflation
MOVIES & TV

25 Highest-Grossing Movies of All Time, Adjusted for Inflation

Dji osmo mobile 8 apple dockkit
TECH

DJI Osmo Mobile 8 Review: How Much Better Can It Get?

Face shape
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

How to Choose a Hairstyle for Your Face Shape: A Barber’s Guide

Best Buzzcut Hairstyles for men
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

14 Best Buzz Cut Hairstyles for Men: A Barber’s Guide

Mercedes amg g63 offroad pro climbing hill
CARS

$383,900 Mercedes-AMG G63 Offroad PRO Revealed as Flagship G-Class

Jurassic World Rebirth Review - Man of Many
MOVIES & TV

11 Highest-Grossing Movies of 2025 (So Far)

Man laughing at a book he's reading
ENTERTAINMENT

23 Funny Urban Dictionary Words You Need to Use Now

Mini paul smith feature
CULTURE

Paul Smith’s Special Edition MINI Collaboration Has Been Revealed

Daniel Craig wearing blue beach shorts standing in shallow beach water
HEALTH & FITNESS

Daniel Craig’s James Bond 007 Workout Plan and Diet

KFC Zinger Bánh Mì | Image: KFC Australia
FOOD

KFC Just Dropped a Zinger Bánh Mì That is Certified Smoko-Approved

Ghostface in 'Scream 7'
MOVIES & TV

Everything We Know About ‘Scream 7’: Trailer, Cast, Release Date, and More

Six different Johnnie Walker premium whisky bottles displayed against a dark blue background | Image: Diageo
DRINKS

The Johnnie Walker Whisky Hierarchy Explained

Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed’ Diet & Workout Routine
HEALTH & FITNESS

Michael B. Jordan’s Brutal Diet & Workout Routine