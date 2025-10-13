Building a Balcony Oasis: My Review of the Sun Stream Evolve Mini Infrared Sauna

By Mr Scott Purcell, CFA - News Published: 14 Oct 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 20 min The Lowdown: Evolve 360 Mini Infrared Sauna | Image: Sun Stream Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

You may have tried it on holidays, seen one at the gym or heard about them on Joe Rogan, but have you actually embraced a regular sauna experience? To step inside this literal hot box is to partake in a centuries-old tradition of using steam or heat as a source of purification and detoxification. And when we say “centuries old,” we’re talking about a practice that goes as far back as 4000 BCE. And while the core concept of a sauna has stood the test of time, innovation, particularly in the form of infrared, continues to shape the experience.



So, if the reported health benefits were as good as they say: increased blood circulation, reduced stress, better skin, respiratory relief and the elimination of harmful toxins from the body; I wanted to drive straight in. Why spend hours driving to and from the gym for an expensive pass or membership when I could build my own set-up at home? Enter the Evolve Mini infrared sauna, an at-home, affordable and modern alternative that’s rapidly gaining popularity.

First, a disclaimer: I’m not a medical professional, and what follows is based on my own research and lived experience. Always do your own due diligence and consult a doctor as needed. Both sauna methods are generally considered safe, with similar reported benefits, though improper use can carry risks.

Unlike traditional saunas that heat the surrounding air, infrared saunas directly target the body with infrared light. However, significant differences between traditional and infrared saunas are worth exploring, especially if you’re considering a personal wellness setup like a balcony sauna.

Ascend 2 Person Infrared Sauna | Image: Sun Stream Infrared Saunas

Traditional Saunas vs. Infrared Saunas: Understanding the Core Differences

What Are Traditional Saunas?

The practice of using intense steam and extreme heat for body purification has been a global tradition for millennia. However, the traditional Western sauna, a wood-panelled room filled with heat to induce copious sweating, largely owes its modern form to Finnish heritage. Over time, heat sources have evolved from wood fires to hot rocks to gas, electricity, and even solar power.

Traditional Stone Sauna | Image: Unsplash

No matter what the heat source, the underlying concept of a traditional sauna remains the same: raise the room temperature to about 80-93°C (176-199°F) and your body will respond in turn by generating significant sweat, which is believed to improve your skin health and blood circulation. Overstay your welcome and the aforementioned benefits can become risks, so it’s important to time your session accordingly, and you may experience a marginal sense of euphoria (particularly if you jump in a cold shower afterwards), complete with better health, better mood, and even better sleep quality.

What Are Infrared Saunas?

In contrast to traditional saunas that create a hot ambient atmosphere, infrared saunas employ a more direct approach, delivering infrared light waves that penetrate the body directly. This method results in significantly lower ambient room temperatures, typically ranging from 45-60°C (113-140°F) on average. I was a little sceptical of this myself at first, having only experienced Finnish saunas before, but I can promise you it doesn’t take you long to start feeling the heat or a much deeper sweat.

Despite the lower air temperature, the reported health benefits are very comparable to traditional saunas, though more extensive studies are ongoing to fully ascertain these claims. From my personal experience with an infrared sauna, I can attest to its ability to induce a deeper, more intense sweat in a shorter timeframe, which is often cited as being particularly beneficial for muscle and joint pain relief.

Low-EMF Sauna | Image: Sun Stream Saunas

A common concern arises around the term “infrared radiation.” Essentially, no one wants to be cooking inside a perceived microwave, but it’s essential to understand that infrared saunas emit the same low levels of electromagnetic fields (EMFs) found in many common household appliances. The inherent risks associated with both traditional and infrared saunas are largely similar, provided sessions are timed appropriately and according to general health recommendations.

As a general safety precaution, individuals who are dehydrated, intoxicated, suffer from heart conditions or other illnesses, or are sensitive to heat should avoid saunas altogether. Gradual acclimation to the sauna experience and attentive listening to your body’s signals, both during and after sessions, are paramount for safe and effective use.

Key Differences at a Glance

Feature Traditional Sauna Infrared Sauna Heating Method Heats the air around the body (convection/steam) Heats the body directly with infrared light Operating Temperature High: 80-93°C (176-199°F) Lower: 45-60°C (113-140°F) Sweat Induction Induced by hot air Induced by direct infrared penetration (deeper sweat) EMF Levels Typically negligible Low levels, comparable to household appliances Humidity Can be high with steam (wet sauna) Low humidity (dry heat) Warm-up Time Can take longer to heat the entire room Faster to feel the effects as it heats the body directly Scroll horizontally to view full table

The Science Behind the Sweat: Benefits and Research Behind Saunas

You would have seen the likes of Andrew Huberman, Tim Ferris, and Tony Robbins all praising the health benefits of both traditional and infrared saunas, with them often associated with stimulating the body’s natural healing mechanism, similar to the process of inducing a “fever-like” state.

Sauna Health Benefits | Image: Sun Stream Saunas

Reported Benefits of Sauna Use:

Detoxification: Sweating is a natural bodily process for excreting toxins. Saunas, especially infrared, are believed to promote a deeper sweat, aiding in the elimination of heavy metals and other environmental toxins.

Sweating is a natural bodily process for excreting toxins. Saunas, especially infrared, are believed to promote a deeper sweat, aiding in the elimination of heavy metals and other environmental toxins. Improved Cardiovascular Health: Heat exposure can lead to increased heart rate and blood circulation, mimicking a mild cardiovascular workout. Studies have shown potential links between regular sauna use and reduced risk of cardiovascular disease.

Heat exposure can lead to increased heart rate and blood circulation, mimicking a mild cardiovascular workout. Studies have shown potential links between regular sauna use and reduced risk of cardiovascular disease. Pain Relief: The heat can help relax muscles and alleviate joint stiffness and pain, making saunas popular among athletes and individuals with chronic pain conditions.

The heat can help relax muscles and alleviate joint stiffness and pain, making saunas popular among athletes and individuals with chronic pain conditions. Stress Reduction & Relaxation: A sauna’s warmth and quiet environment promote relaxation, reduce stress, and can improve sleep quality.

A sauna’s warmth and quiet environment promote relaxation, reduce stress, and can improve sleep quality. Skin Health: Increased circulation and sweating can contribute to clearer, healthier skin.

Scientific Insights and Studies:

While anecdotal evidence and traditional wisdom heavily support sauna benefits, modern research continues to explore and validate these claims.

Infrared Penetration: Infrared light can penetrate the body’s tissues more deeply than the ambient heat of a traditional sauna. This deeper penetration is theorised to promote more intense sweating, particularly in your muscles, at lower temperatures, potentially leading to more efficient detoxification.

Infrared light can penetrate the body’s tissues more deeply than the ambient heat of a traditional sauna. This deeper penetration is theorised to promote more intense sweating, particularly in your muscles, at lower temperatures, potentially leading to more efficient detoxification. Cardiovascular Response: A study by Hussain et al. in 2021 found that frequent sauna bathing was associated with a reduced risk of sudden cardiac death, fatal coronary heart disease, and all-cause mortality. It also found it was similar to moderate-intensity exercise, suggesting exercise-mimetic cardiovascular effects

A study by Hussain et al. in 2021 found that frequent sauna bathing was associated with a reduced risk of sudden cardiac death, fatal coronary heart disease, and all-cause mortality. It also found it was similar to moderate-intensity exercise, suggesting exercise-mimetic cardiovascular effects Pain Management: Oosterveld et al. in 2008 found that infrared saunas may provide significant relief for patients with chronic pain conditions like rheumatoid arthritis and fibromyalgia.

Oosterveld et al. in 2008 found that infrared saunas may provide significant relief for patients with chronic pain conditions like rheumatoid arthritis and fibromyalgia. Detoxification Studies: Some studies suggest that sweat induced by infrared saunas can contain higher concentrations of heavy metals and other toxins compared to sweat from traditional saunas or exercise. (Source: Cho et al., 2022)

It’s crucial to note that while existing research is promising, more large-scale, randomised controlled trials are needed to fully understand the long-term effects and specific mechanisms of both traditional and infrared sauna therapy. Always consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new wellness regimen, especially if you have pre-existing health conditions.

Evolve Mini Infrared Sauna Interior | Image: Man of Many

My Personal Balcony Oasis: Hands-On with the Sun Stream Evolve 360 Mini Infrared Sauna

After listening about it on way too many wellness podcasts, I decided to reach out to Sun Stream about the opportunity of integrating an infrared sauna onto my balcony. I was looking for something sturdy and large enough for me to sit in (and definitely not one of those plastic tents you wrap around your body from some other brands). After a quick browse of their site and a measurement of my balcony, which is just 1 meter wide, their Evolve 360 Mini Infrared Sauna seemed to fit the bill perfectly. Imagine a sleek, tall wooden chamber, perfectly sized for a single adult, designed to blend seamlessly into your living space. A few short weeks later, I received the delivery, packaged neatly in some large cardboard boxes, ready for me to assemble.

Evolve 360 Mini Infrared Sauna Build | Image: Man of Many

The setup for the Evolve 360 Mini was refreshingly straightforward and tool-free. After preparing a level surface on my undercover balcony, I followed the clear instructions to assemble the floor, walls, and roof, connecting the electrical components along the way. The process, which took roughly 1-2 hours with the help of my girlfriend and despite being a little overwhelmed at first when you see the cables and wooden walls, it all slotted together easily. If you’re ever stuck, they have handy videos and plenty of instructions or troubleshooting on their site, highlighting their thoughtful design that prioritises ease of installation.

The sauna itself boasts a glass panel door on the left-hand side (which can’t be switched to the other side), an intuitive electronic control unit, and a comfortable wooden bench. It even features built-in Bluetooth speakers and ambient ChromaTherapy lighting, allowing you to enhance your session with music or as many wellness podcasts as you can listen to in 25 minutes.

Evolve Mini Infrared Sauna Cover | Image: Man of Many

Some of you might have read that I also recently installed an ice bath on my balcony and due to its position, as well as the left opening door of the sauna, we decided to position the glass window facing away from the balcony opening. A few reasons behind this: mainly due to the position of my balcony door; the fact that I didn’t want my neighbours staring back at me while I sat semi-naked, sweating in a box; and also the fact that we’d have the sauna covered to keep it protected most of the time.

Evolve Mini Infrared Sauna Cover | Image: Man of Many

So this brings me to an important question: Is it suitable to be kept outside? The Evolve 360 Mini’s compact dimensions (32.5″ W x 35″ D x 67″ H) make it ideal for smaller outdoor spaces, but before committing, I discussed my specific setup with the team at Sun Stream. My balcony is undercover, so it’s mostly protected, but it can get exposed to occasional sideways rain. On their advice, I opted for one of their custom-made, water-resistant covers, which are made to order in Brisbane, come in four colours, and feature a handy roll-up section for the door. They also recommended elevating the sauna on a 40-50mm thick base as a smart precaution. This ensures proper drainage and prevents any water from pooling around the bottom if it rains, protecting the beautiful Canadian Hemlock construction.

Sun Stream Evolve 360 Mini: Key Specifications & Unique Features

This isn’t just any infrared sauna; the Evolve 360 Mini is engineered for superior performance and safety, reflecting Sun Stream’s two decades of expertise.

Feature Specification / Description Dimensions (Exterior) 32.5″ W x 35″ D x 67″ H (82.5 cm W x 89 cm D x 170 cm H) – Perfect for smaller spaces like balconies! Electrical The Evolve Mini plugs into any standard 220-240 Volt wall outlet

1390 Watts, 240 Volt, 5.80 Amps

Electrically certified to AS/NZS 60335.1:2020 Heater Configuration TRUE 360-Degree Infrared Surround: – Front Wall: 400 Watts – Left Side Wall: 300 Watts – Back Wall: 300 Watts – Right Side Wall: 130 Watts – Floor Heater: 130 Watts – Leg Heater: 130 Watts This comprehensive heater placement ensures maximum infrared delivery to your body, eliminating cold spots and promoting a faster, heavier sweat. Power Concentration Over 41 Watts/cubic foot (significantly higher than the industry average of 20-30 watts/cubic foot), leading to faster heat-up times and maximum infrared delivery. ELF Electric Field Mitigation Near zero v/m (volts per meter) readings (typically 5-20 v/m), compared to competitor brands that can exceed 1000 v/m. Sun Stream is one of only two brands in Australasia to employ this critical safety feature. EMF Magnetic Fields Average less than 1.0 mG, a result of Sun Stream’s cutting-edge Ultra-Low EMF carbon panel heater technology. Construction Material 100% Solid Canadian Hemlock (logged, milled, and kiln-dried in British Columbia, Canada). No plywood or particleboard, which can emit formaldehyde when heated. Hemlock is durable and has a very low aroma. Heater Covers No synthetic cloth heater covers, avoiding off-gassing glues and fabrics, and ensuring maximum infrared output and ease of cleaning. Wood Glues Uses ‘Titebond’ Made in USA, water-based wood glues that meet FDA criteria for ‘food contact safety’. Backrest Full-size backrest included, constructed from Western Red Cedar for sweat stain resistance and antimicrobial properties. Angled design provides comfortable lower back support. Adjustable Infrared Intensity (AII) Electronic controller allows adjustment to 100%, 75%, or 50% levels, separate from the air temperature thermostat. Ideal for varying purposes like full sweating, hot yoga, athletic stretching, injury treatment, or for individuals with low heat tolerance. Smart Plug Compatibility New touchscreen with smart plug compatibility enables remote activation and scheduling via a Wi-Fi smart plug app (e.g., TP-Link Tapo P100 Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plug). ChromaTherapy LED Panel High-power panel with 180 LEDs, 40 watts, and 12 colour options, operated by remote control for enhanced sauna experience. EZ Clean Features Heater guards held by magnets for easy removal and cleaning of slick heater surfaces. Flip-up floor grate for easy cleaning of the floor heater. Stainless steel ‘drip tray’ under floor heater panels to protect home flooring from sweat or spills. Assembly Quick and easy, no tools required. Invisible corner fasteners for a clean finish. Aromatherapy Convenient aromatherapy unit included for essential oils. (Add ~10ml of water and a few drops of essential oil to the shot glass for a subtle scent). Warranty Unprecedented residential lifetime warranty covering the entire sauna (heaters, electronics, cabin, stereo, lighting system), with 10 years labour on factory-installed components. 7-year warranty on the water-resistant cover for outdoor use. Scroll horizontally to view full table

In terms of performance, the Evolve 360 Mini lives up to its name, delivering comprehensive 360-degree body coverage that quickly induces a deep, heavy sweat. If the intensity feels too high, the control unit allows for easy temperature adjustments. The electric field mitigation, with heaters operating at near-zero v/m, provides significant peace of mind regarding infrared exposure, further cementing why the Evolve 360 is a top seller.

Evolve Mini Infrared Sauna Build Quality | Image: Man of Many

Sun Stream also continuously innovates. Beyond the smart plug compatibility and ChromaTherapy LED panel, they offer accessories like a roof-topper storage area for you to store towels or accessories if you’re keeping this unit inside. Features like these, along with a comprehensive lifetime warranty, demonstrate a strong focus on the user experience and were why I chose them to reach out to.

I can honestly say I was blown away by the quality of the build, the level of service and guidance that Sun Stream provided with the setup, and the fact that I now have a luxurious wellness offering in the comfort of my very own home. After using it for a few weeks, it not only contributed to a better mood throughout the day but also noticeably improved sleep quality.

Evolve Mini Infrared Sauna Control Panel| Image: Man of Many

Maximising Your Balcony Sauna Experience: Tips and Maintenance

Setting up an infrared sauna on your balcony, or even indoors, for that matter, offers incredible convenience, but a few considerations can help you optimise your experience even further and ensure the longevity of your unit.

Usage Tips

Preheating: For optimal heater performance, preheat the sauna for 10-15 minutes at 100% intensity. Your session should start at a cabin temperature of around 38-40°C but I often got in at 50°C.

For optimal heater performance, preheat the sauna for 10-15 minutes at 100% intensity. Your session should start at a cabin temperature of around 38-40°C but I often got in at 50°C. Timing : I usually set the timer to 25 minutes if pre-heated or 30 minutes if not. The timer is displayed on the control panel and simply counts down as you sweat away and will turn off the unit once it reaches zero.

: I usually set the timer to 25 minutes if pre-heated or 30 minutes if not. The timer is displayed on the control panel and simply counts down as you sweat away and will turn off the unit once it reaches zero. Towel Use: Always, and trust me when I say this, ALWAYS sit on a large towel on the sauna bench (two layers if possible) to maintain hygiene and minimise sweat staining on the wood. A small towel under your feet can also absorb drops onto the floor heater and foot bed. You should avoid covering more than 30% of the floor heater with a towel.

Always, and trust me when I say this, ALWAYS sit on a large towel on the sauna bench (two layers if possible) to maintain hygiene and minimise sweat staining on the wood. A small towel under your feet can also absorb drops onto the floor heater and foot bed. You should avoid covering more than 30% of the floor heater with a towel. Hydration: Drink plenty of water before and during your session to replenish fluids lost through perspiration. The kit also comes with a cup holder that’s easy to install with a screwdriver wherever is convenient inside, so make sure to take a bottle or glass of water with you for your session.

Drink plenty of water before and during your session to replenish fluids lost through perspiration. The kit also comes with a cup holder that’s easy to install with a screwdriver wherever is convenient inside, so make sure to take a bottle or glass of water with you for your session. Adjustable Intensity: Utilise the Adjustable Infrared Intensity (AII) feature to tailor your session to your needs (100% for a full sweat, 75% for stretching (although that‘s hard to do in the single-person unit), 50% for lower heat tolerance).

Utilise the Adjustable Infrared Intensity (AII) feature to tailor your session to your needs (100% for a full sweat, 75% for stretching (although that‘s hard to do in the single-person unit), 50% for lower heat tolerance). Smart Plug Integration: For remote activation and scheduling, you can use a compatible Wi-Fi smart plug (like the TP-Link Tapo P100 Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plug).

For remote activation and scheduling, you can use a compatible Wi-Fi smart plug (like the TP-Link Tapo P100 Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plug). Aromatherapy: At first I thought this was a Swedish or Finnish tradition to do a shot of vodka before you sauna (definitely don’t do that!) but I was perplexed about the smaller cup holder and shot glass that came with the unit until I read the instructions. Turns out it is an aromatherapy glass where you can add 5-10ml of water and a few drops of essential oil for a subtle, soothing scent as you relax. I strongly recommend eucalyptus if you’re game.

Evolve 360 Mini Infrared Sauna | Image: Sun Stream

Cleaning & Maintenance

Daily Airing: After each session, leave the door open to air out the sauna, or let it run for 20 minutes to dry out any excess sweat.

After each session, leave the door open to air out the sauna, or let it run for 20 minutes to dry out any excess sweat. Heater Cleaning: Regularly raise the floor heater guard (make sure it’s not hot!) and gently wipe the heater panel’s surface with a damp cloth. A mild dish soap can be used if necessary, but avoid excessive scrubbing. Follow the same guidelines for wall heater panels.

Regularly raise the floor heater guard (make sure it’s not hot!) and gently wipe the heater panel’s surface with a damp cloth. A mild dish soap can be used if necessary, but avoid excessive scrubbing. Follow the same guidelines for wall heater panels. Wood Cleaning: For deeper cleaning, the movable backrests and floor heater guard can be cleaned with warm water and a small amount of white vinegar, then dried in direct sunlight. Applying Australian-made Gilly’s Liquid Beeswax or New Zealand-made Beeseal can provide additional sweat repellence and aid hygiene.

For deeper cleaning, the movable backrests and floor heater guard can be cleaned with warm water and a small amount of white vinegar, then dried in direct sunlight. Applying Australian-made Gilly’s Liquid Beeswax or New Zealand-made Beeseal can provide additional sweat repellence and aid hygiene. Addressing Marks: Since the internal timber surfaces are unfinished, fine-grit sandpaper can be used to remove unwanted marks, always sanding in the direction of the timber grain.

Since the internal timber surfaces are unfinished, fine-grit sandpaper can be used to remove unwanted marks, always sanding in the direction of the timber grain. General Precautions: Avoid harsh detergents or anything that off-gasses harmful fumes. Never hose down the interior or apply paint/stain to the sauna.

The Verdict: Infrared vs. Traditional for a Home Wellness Solution

The question of infrared versus traditional sauna often comes down to personal preference, access, and specific health goals. Given the price point of a home infrared sauna and the widespread availability of traditional saunas in gyms, the decision can largely be up to your own personal circumstances. However, my experience and the convenience and benefits I’ve gained give the edge to infrared for a home setup. The ability to bring the Evolve 360 Mini Infrared Sauna into my home has been a game-changer, moving me closer to cancelling my gym membership entirely.

Ascend 4-Person Infrared Sauna Cover | Image: Sun Stream Saunas

Other Sun Stream Sauna Models

If you’re looking to sauna with your partner, or even your friends, Sun Stream offers a comprehensive range of infrared saunas beyond the Evolve Mini, catering to different space requirements and user needs. Their “Ascend” range (formerly Supreme) provides larger options for multiple users, maintaining the same commitment to ultra-low EMF/ELF and 360-degree radiant heat.

Solace Ice Bath | Image: Sun Stream

Also, recognising the growing trend of cold water immersion (CWI), Sun Stream has developed the Solace Ice Bath, a high-end solution designed for reliability and user experience. Unlike many existing ice baths on the market that can be prone to chiller issues, the Solace Ice Bath has undergone extensive R&D to ensure confidence in its performance.

My Final Thoughts

My journey with the Sun Stream Evolve Mini Infrared Sauna has been nothing short of transformative to many facets of my life, whether it’s my fitness, relaxation or mental clarity and just taking that 20 minutes of time for myself. What began as an experiment to see what the fuss is about has evolved into a deeply cherished and anticipated part of my routine getting home from work.

Me Sweating it Out Inside the Evolve Mini Sauna | Image: Man of Many

Of course, a key consideration is the price. The Evolve Mini is certainly an investment. In the spirit of full transparency, the unit was provided for this review, but having experienced its benefits, the question of value is straightforward. When you factor in the cost of ongoing gym memberships or spa visits, and the unparalleled convenience of having a personal sauna just steps away, the initial outlay becomes a compelling investment in your daily health. For me, it has replaced a costly gym membership and provides far more consistent use.

For anyone contemplating taking the plunge, I hope this detailed review of my experience, coupled with insights into the science and product specifics, empowers you to make an informed decision. Here’s to staying warm, staying well, and embracing the profound benefits that a personal sauna oasis can bring!

FAQ: Common Questions about Infrared Saunas

What’s the ideal temperature for an infrared sauna? Infrared saunas typically operate between 45-60°C (113-140°F). The direct heat penetration means you’ll still experience a deep sweat at lower ambient temperatures compared to traditional saunas. How long should I stay in an infrared sauna? Beginners should start with 15-20 minute sessions and gradually increase to 30-45 minutes as tolerance builds. Listen to your body and exit if you feel unwell. How often should I use an infrared sauna? Many users enjoy daily sessions, or 3-4 times per week, for consistent benefits. Consult with a healthcare professional for personalised recommendations. What maintenance does an infrared sauna require? Regularly wipe down interior surfaces to remove sweat. Clean heater panels with a damp cloth and mild soap. Air out the sauna after each use. Apply wood conditioner periodically to protect the timber. Can I use an infrared sauna outdoors? Yes, but it must be protected from direct rain and placed on a level surface. A custom-fit waterproof cover is essential for outdoor longevity. The Sun Stream warranty includes specific conditions for outdoor residential use. What are the EMF/ELF levels in Sun Stream infrared saunas? Sun Stream Evolve saunas feature ultra-low EMF magnetic fields (averaging less than 1.0 mG) and near-zero ELF electric fields (typically 5-20 v/m), making them among the safest options on the market.

