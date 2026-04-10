Jacob & Co. “Godfather II’ Watch Plays Two Themes… for $440K

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Plays two Godfather themes via mechanical music box

First dual-melody system in a single movement

Flying tourbillon with 72-hour power reserve

Limited to 74 pieces, nodding to 1974 film

USD$440,000, built for serious collectors

The Godfather Part II is built on two parallel stories. The history of Vito Corleone’s rise, building the family from nothing. And in the present, Michael tightening his grip, protecting it at all costs. Different timelines, same family, cutting back and forth until they start to feel like one continuous story.

Jacob & Co. has taken that idea and turned it into a watch. Where the previous Opera Godfather handled the Love Theme, this sequel adds The Godfather Waltz. One movement, two themes, both ready to play on command.

No speakers, no electronics. The Godfather II is a USD$440,000 timepiece built around a mechanical music box that can switch between the two themes: just a pinned cylinder and a comb doing all the work.

Jacob & Co. Godfather II (Ref: OP200.40.AA.AB.ABALA) | Image: Jacob & Co

At the centre is a new hand-wound calibre comprising 510 components. Earlier versions used multiple barrels to drive a single melody. Now, one cylinder handles both tracks by shifting slightly to present a different set of pins. Same idea as those old self-playing pianos, just compressed down to something that fits on your wrist.

You’re also getting a flying tourbillon, standard practice for Jacob & Co. What isn’t at all standard is the music box and how it’s been reworked to handle two themes in the same space.

There are dual power reserves. One tracks the 72 hours of timekeeping, the other shows how much energy is left for the music box. Because yes, playing The Godfather Love Theme on your wrist uses up its own supply of power.

On a full wind, you’ll get around 8 to 10 plays. Just enough to impress everyone at your next family dinner before it starts to feel like a bit.

Jacob & Co. Godfather II (Ref: OP200.40.AA.AB.ABALA) | Image: Jacob & Co

Visually, it’s part of the family. Like something a Made Man would wear.

The black lacquer dial carries a portrait of Don Corleone. The case is wrapped in engraved rose motifs. The crown is cut with spiral grooves like a gun barrel. Flip it over and you’ll find bullet hole engravings and a piano-shaped window exposing the music box underneath.

It all sits inside a 42 x 44 mm Art Deco-style case in 18K rose gold, paired with a domed sapphire crystal and black alligator strap. The finer things in life.

There’s not one iota of subtlety with The Godfather II. Because when it comes to Jacob & Co., they crossed the line of practicality a long time ago. At least it stops short of a horse head in the box.

But if you do happen to have a bit of family money sitting around, everyone will know, because at some point during the night, you can press a button and your wrist starts playing Nino Rota.

Jacob & Co. Godfather II (Ref: OP200.40.AA.AB.ABALA) | Image: Jacob & Co

Jacob & Co. Godfather II (Ref: OP200.40.AA.AB.ABALA) | Image: Jacob & Co

Key Specs: Jacob & Co. Godfather II

Reference: OP200.40.AA.AB.ABALA

Limited Edition: 74 pieces

Case

42 x 44 mm, 17 mm thick

18K rose gold

Domed sapphire crystal (double anti-reflective)

30 metres water resistance

Movement

JCAM62 (manual-wind) Calibre

510 Components

21,600 vph (3 Hz frequency)

72 hours power reserve

Complications

Flying tourbillon (one minute)

Mechanical music box (two melodies)

Melody selector (10 o’clock)

Melody activator (8 o’clock)

Dual power reserve indicators

Music Box

Plays The Godfather Love Theme and The Godfather Waltz

Single cylinder, dual-programmed melodies

8–10 activations per full wind

Dial & Design

Black lacquer dial with Don Corleone portrait

Rose motif engraving across case

Gun barrel-inspired crown detailing

Caseback with bullet hole engravings and music cylinder display

Strap

Black alligator leather

18K rose gold folding clasp

Jacob & Co. Godfather II (Ref: OP200.40.AA.AB.ABALA) | Image: Jacob & Co

Jacob & Co. Godfather II (Ref: OP200.40.AA.AB.ABALA) | Image: Jacob & Co

Jacob & Co. Godfather II (Ref: OP200.40.AA.AB.ABALA) | Image: Jacob & Co

Jacob & Co. Godfather II (Ref: OP200.40.AA.AB.ABALA) | Image: Jacob & Co

Jacob & Co. Godfather II (Ref: OP200.40.AA.AB.ABALA) | Image: Jacob & Co

Jacob & Co. Godfather II (Ref: OP200.40.AA.AB.ABALA) | Image: Jacob & Co

Jacob & Co. Godfather II (Ref: OP200.40.AA.AB.ABALA) | Image: Jacob & Co

Jacob & Co. Godfather II (Ref: OP200.40.AA.AB.ABALA) | Image: Jacob & Co

Jacob & Co. Godfather II (Ref: OP200.40.AA.AB.ABALA) | Image: Jacob & Co

Jacob & Co. Godfather II (Ref: OP200.40.AA.AB.ABALA) | Image: Jacob & Co

Jacob & Co. Godfather II (Ref: OP200.40.AA.AB.ABALA) | Image: Jacob & Co