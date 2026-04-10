Home/Watches
Jacob - co godfather ii 4
WATCHES

Jacob & Co. “Godfather II’ Watch Plays Two Themes… for $440K

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 5 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

  • Plays two Godfather themes via mechanical music box
  • First dual-melody system in a single movement
  • Flying tourbillon with 72-hour power reserve
  • Limited to 74 pieces, nodding to 1974 film
  • USD$440,000, built for serious collectors

The Godfather Part II is built on two parallel stories. The history of Vito Corleone’s rise, building the family from nothing. And in the present, Michael tightening his grip, protecting it at all costs. Different timelines, same family, cutting back and forth until they start to feel like one continuous story.

Jacob & Co. has taken that idea and turned it into a watch. Where the previous Opera Godfather handled the Love Theme, this sequel adds The Godfather Waltz. One movement, two themes, both ready to play on command.

No speakers, no electronics. The Godfather II is a USD$440,000 timepiece built around a mechanical music box that can switch between the two themes: just a pinned cylinder and a comb doing all the work.

Jacob - co godfather ii 2
Jacob & Co. Godfather II (Ref: OP200.40.AA.AB.ABALA) | Image: Jacob & Co

At the centre is a new hand-wound calibre comprising 510 components. Earlier versions used multiple barrels to drive a single melody. Now, one cylinder handles both tracks by shifting slightly to present a different set of pins. Same idea as those old self-playing pianos, just compressed down to something that fits on your wrist.

You’re also getting a flying tourbillon, standard practice for Jacob & Co. What isn’t at all standard is the music box and how it’s been reworked to handle two themes in the same space.

There are dual power reserves. One tracks the 72 hours of timekeeping, the other shows how much energy is left for the music box. Because yes, playing The Godfather Love Theme on your wrist uses up its own supply of power.

On a full wind, you’ll get around 8 to 10 plays. Just enough to impress everyone at your next family dinner before it starts to feel like a bit.

Jacob - co godfather ii 3
Jacob & Co. Godfather II (Ref: OP200.40.AA.AB.ABALA) | Image: Jacob & Co

Visually, it’s part of the family. Like something a Made Man would wear.

The black lacquer dial carries a portrait of Don Corleone. The case is wrapped in engraved rose motifs. The crown is cut with spiral grooves like a gun barrel. Flip it over and you’ll find bullet hole engravings and a piano-shaped window exposing the music box underneath.

It all sits inside a 42 x 44 mm Art Deco-style case in 18K rose gold, paired with a domed sapphire crystal and black alligator strap. The finer things in life.

There’s not one iota of subtlety with The Godfather II. Because when it comes to Jacob & Co., they crossed the line of practicality a long time ago. At least it stops short of a horse head in the box.

But if you do happen to have a bit of family money sitting around, everyone will know, because at some point during the night, you can press a button and your wrist starts playing Nino Rota.

Jacob - co godfather ii 7
Jacob & Co. Godfather II (Ref: OP200.40.AA.AB.ABALA) | Image: Jacob & Co
Jacob - co godfather ii 16
Jacob & Co. Godfather II (Ref: OP200.40.AA.AB.ABALA) | Image: Jacob & Co

Key Specs: Jacob & Co. Godfather II

Reference: OP200.40.AA.AB.ABALA
Limited Edition: 74 pieces

Case

  • 42 x 44 mm, 17 mm thick
  • 18K rose gold
  • Domed sapphire crystal (double anti-reflective)
  • 30 metres water resistance

Movement

  • JCAM62 (manual-wind) Calibre
  • 510 Components
  • 21,600 vph (3 Hz frequency)
  • 72 hours power reserve

Complications

  • Flying tourbillon (one minute)
  • Mechanical music box (two melodies)
  • Melody selector (10 o’clock)
  • Melody activator (8 o’clock)
  • Dual power reserve indicators

Music Box

  • Plays The Godfather Love Theme and The Godfather Waltz
  • Single cylinder, dual-programmed melodies
  • 8–10 activations per full wind

Dial & Design

  • Black lacquer dial with Don Corleone portrait
  • Rose motif engraving across case
  • Gun barrel-inspired crown detailing
  • Caseback with bullet hole engravings and music cylinder display

Strap

  • Black alligator leather
  • 18K rose gold folding clasp
Learn More About Jacob & Co. The Godfather II
Jacob - co godfather ii 12
Jacob & Co. Godfather II (Ref: OP200.40.AA.AB.ABALA) | Image: Jacob & Co
Jacob - co godfather ii 9
Jacob & Co. Godfather II (Ref: OP200.40.AA.AB.ABALA) | Image: Jacob & Co
Jacob - co godfather ii 10
Jacob & Co. Godfather II (Ref: OP200.40.AA.AB.ABALA) | Image: Jacob & Co
Jacob - co godfather ii 5
Jacob & Co. Godfather II (Ref: OP200.40.AA.AB.ABALA) | Image: Jacob & Co
Jacob - co godfather ii 11
Jacob & Co. Godfather II (Ref: OP200.40.AA.AB.ABALA) | Image: Jacob & Co
Jacob - co godfather ii 18
Jacob & Co. Godfather II (Ref: OP200.40.AA.AB.ABALA) | Image: Jacob & Co
Jacob - co godfather ii 19
Jacob & Co. Godfather II (Ref: OP200.40.AA.AB.ABALA) | Image: Jacob & Co
Jacob - co godfather ii 6
Jacob & Co. Godfather II (Ref: OP200.40.AA.AB.ABALA) | Image: Jacob & Co
Jacob - co godfather ii 14
Jacob & Co. Godfather II (Ref: OP200.40.AA.AB.ABALA) | Image: Jacob & Co
Jacob - co godfather ii 17
Jacob & Co. Godfather II (Ref: OP200.40.AA.AB.ABALA) | Image: Jacob & Co
Jacob - co godfather ii 15
Jacob & Co. Godfather II (Ref: OP200.40.AA.AB.ABALA) | Image: Jacob & Co
Jacob - co godfather ii 8
Jacob & Co. Godfather II (Ref: OP200.40.AA.AB.ABALA) | Image: Jacob & Co

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Elliot Nash

Contributor

Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

More about Elliot
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Dyson hushjet mini cool fan 2
TECH

Portable Fans Usually Suck. The New Dyson HushJet Definitely Doesn’t.

Forget the signature scent here's how to build a fragrance wardrobe instead
FRAGRANCES

Forget the Signature Scent: Here’s How To Build a Fragrance Wardrobe Instead

Dr martens 1461 65th anniversary 9
SNEAKERS & SHOES

The Classic Dr. Martens’ 1461 Turns 65. Some Things Don’t Need to Change

Oura ring fitness review
HEALTH & FITNESS

6 Months with the Oura Ring: How a Smart Ring Helped Me Get Back in Shape at 37

MR PORTER - Art of Layering
STYLE

Master the Art of Layering with MR PORTER

Mazda cx 6e feature
CARS

Legacy Car Brands are Turning to China to Stay Competitive

Riviera 5600 sport yacht platinum edition 5
BOATS

7 Best Luxury Yachts at the 2026 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

Byd shark 6 in dirt
CARS

BYD Shark 6 Performance Revealed as 350kW, 3,500kg Towing Raptor Rival

Dreame z50 feature
TECH

Exact Moment Vacuuming Became Fun For Me as a 28-Year-Old Man

Retinol for men a complete guide
CULTURE

Retinol for Men: A Complete Guide to the ‘Cheat Code For Your Skin’

Deus ex machina x zagato agtz twin tail
CARS

Zagato and La Squadra Reveal Exclusive 1-of-19 Deus Ex Machina AGTZ Twin Tail

Longines hydroconquest l3 779 4 70 6
WATCHES

Hands-On Review: The 2026 HydroConquest Sees Longines on the Attack

Kia ev5 front end
CARS

EV Sales Spike in March as Petrol Prices and Supply Uncertainy Give Aussies a Reason to Switch

Bang - olufsen beolab 90 monarch and zenith editions 1
AUDIO

$450,000 Bang & Olufsen Beolab 90 Speakers Are More Art Than Tech

10 entry level watches that look way more expensive than they actually are 1
WATCHES

10 Affordable Watches That Punch Well Above Their Weight

Jabra evolve3 85t images 4
AUDIO

Jabra Evolve3 85 Review: Clearer Calls Without the Hideous Headset

New balance x district vision 1080v15 cortado brown 3
SNEAKERS & SHOES

New Balance x District Vision 1080v15 Makes the ‘Dad Shoe’ Cool Again

2026 qned evo mini led tv lineup
APPLIANCES & TVS

LG’s 2026 QNED evo TVs Go Bigger, Brighter and More Practical

Guide to the best mens skincare routine top 10 mens skincare tips every guy should follow
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

Men’s Skincare Guide: What Every Man in His 30s & 40s Should Be Using