7 Best Luxury Yachts at the 2026 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

By Elliot Nash - Guide Updated: 9 April, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 8 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Most of us won’t be buying a multi-million dollar yacht any time soon, but that can’t stop us from having a stickybeak at the some of the best new boats currently on the market. With the Sanctuary Cove Boat Show on the horizon, we’re starting to get a sneak peak at some of the ultra-luxurious yachts that will be docking in Queensland.

Call it yacht porn, call it harmless fantasy, call it a very expensive open home by the water. Either way, brands like Princess, Sunseeker and Riviera are bringing exactly that kind of temptation to the Gold Coast this May.

Flybridge yachts that feel more like waterfront penthouses than boats. Full-beam master suites, oversized entertaining areas built for long afternoons that roll into late nights, and kitchens that feel closer to a luxury home than something floating offshore. Prices here start around $2.5 million and climb well past $8 million, depending on how far you want to take it. You’re not here to buy one. But you are here to see just how much yacht money can buy.

1/ 3 Sunseeker 76 | Image: Supplied

1. Sunseeker 76 Yacht

The Sunseeker 76 Yacht is the one people stop for. Long, low, and wrapped in glass, with a flybridge that feels more like a rooftop bar than part of a boat. You’ve got space everywhere you turn, from the foredeck sunpads to the aft deck set up for long lunches that roll into drinks.

Inside, it’s all light and sightlines. Big windows, open saloon, and four proper cabins that make staying onboard feel like your new home.

Sunseeker 76 Yacht Key Specs

Length Overall: 23.6m

23.6m Beam: 5.95m

5.95m Draft: 1.7m

1.7m Accommodation: 8 guests across 4 cabins (plus 2 crew)

8 guests across 4 cabins (plus 2 crew) Engine Options: Twin MAN V12-1550

Twin MAN V12-1550 Top Speed: 32 knots

32 knots Price: AUD $7.5M – $8.8M (Approx.)

AUD $7.5M – $8.8M (Approx.) Best For: Socialites who want a “rooftop bar” vibe and need plenty of space for large-scale entertaining.

1/ 3 Sunseeker Superhawk 55 | Image: Supplied

2. Sunseeker Superhawk 55

The Sunseeker Superhawk 55 trades space for attitude. Low to the water, open up top, and built for speed, it feels closer to a sports car than a floating apartment.

You’re not spreading out across multiple decks here. You’re running along the coastline, cutting between bays, and pulling up somewhere for a swim before heading off again.

Sunseeker Superhawk 55 Key Specs

Length Overall: 17.13m

17.13m Beam: 4.93m

4.93m Draft: 1.43m

1.43m Accommodation: 4 berths across 2 cabins

4 berths across 2 cabins Engine Options: Twin Volvo Penta D11-IPS 950

Twin Volvo Penta D11-IPS 950 Top Speed: 38 knots

38 knots Price: AUD $2.8M – $3.6M (Approx.)

AUD $2.8M – $3.6M (Approx.) Best For: Speed junkies and day-trippers who value aggressive styling and performance over overnight accommodation.

Princess F65 | Image: Princess

Princess F65 | Image: Princess

Princess F65 | Image: Princess

3. Princess F65

Everything about the Princess F65 feels easy (provided you can afford it). Wide side decks, a flybridge set up for proper dining, and a main deck that moves cleanly from galley to saloon without breaking the flow.

The windows do a lot of the work, pulling light right through the interior, while the four-cabin layout gives everyone their own space once the day winds down.

Princess F65 Key Specs

Length Overall: 20.3m

20.3m Beam: 5.1m

5.1m Draft: 1.63m

1.63m Accommodation: 8 guests across 4 cabins

8 guests across 4 cabins Engine Options: Twin MAN V8-1200

Twin MAN V8-1200 Top Speed: 33 knots

33 knots Price: AUD $6.5M – $8.5M (Depending on spec)

AUD $6.5M – $8.5M (Depending on spec) Best For: Families seeking a “floating penthouse” with effortless flow and maximum natural light.

Princess S65 | Image: Supplied

Princess S65 | Image: Supplied

Princess S65 | Image: Supplied

4. Princess S65

Same size on paper, completely different energy. The profile of the Princess S65 sits lower, the roof slides open, and the whole boat feels more connected to the water.

There’s still plenty of room to settle in, but this yacht isn’t content on floating. Fast runs, open air, and just enough space to reset before heading off again.

Princess S65 Key Specs

Length Overall: 20.61m

20.61m Beam: 5.09m

5.09m Draft: 1.66m

1.66m Accommodation: 8 guests across 4 cabins

8 guests across 4 cabins Engine Options: Twin MAN V12-1400

Twin MAN V12-1400 Top Speed: 36 knots

36 knots Price: AUD $6.8M – $7.5M (Approx.)

AUD $6.8M – $7.5M (Approx.) Best For: The “cool dad” who wants the sleek profile of a sport cruiser without sacrificing the utility of a flybridge.

Princess Y72 | Image: Princess

Princess Y72 | Image: Princess

Princess Y72 | Image: Princess

5. Princess Y72

The Princess Y72 is massive. The layout stretches in every direction, with a full-beam master that has its own private staircase and guest cabins that don’t feel like an afterthought. Up top, the flybridge handles entertaining. Down below, it’s quiet, considered, and set up for longer stays rather than quick trips.

Princess Y72 Key Specs

Length Overall: 22.8m

22.8m Beam: 5.45m

5.45m Draft: 1.72m

1.72m Accommodation: 8 guests across 4 cabins (plus 2 crew)

8 guests across 4 cabins (plus 2 crew) Engine Options: Twin MAN V12-1650

Twin MAN V12-1650 Top Speed: 34 knots

34 knots Price: AUD $8.2M – $9.5M (Approx.)

AUD $8.2M – $9.5M (Approx.) Best For: Long-range cruising and those who want total privacy, thanks to the dedicated owner’s staircase.

Riviera 6200 Sport Yacht Platinum Edition | Image: Riviera

Riviera 6200 Sport Yacht Platinum Edition | Image: Riviera

Riviera 6200 Sport Yacht Platinum Edition | Image: Riviera

6. Riviera 6200 Sport Yacht Platinum Edition (World Premiere)

This is Riviera doing what it does best. Big, open, and built around actually living on the water, not just arriving somewhere. Everything flows as one space, from the aft deck to the saloon, with just enough separation to make it feel like a home rather than a showroom.

Riviera 6200 Sport Yacht Platinum Edition

Length Overall: 20.86m

20.86m Beam: 5.35m

5.35m Draft: 1.6m

1.6m Accommodation: 3 or 4 cabins (6–8 berths)

3 or 4 cabins (6–8 berths) Engine Options: Twin Volvo Penta D13-IPS 1200

Twin Volvo Penta D13-IPS 1200 Status: World Premiere (2026)

World Premiere (2026) Price: AUD $3.8M – $4.6M (Estimated)

AUD $3.8M – $4.6M (Estimated) Best For: Australian boaties who want a “do-it-all” luxury entertainer designed specifically for our local conditions.

5600 Sport Yacht Platinum Edition | Image: Riviera

5600 Sport Yacht Platinum Edition | Image: Riviera

5600 Sport Yacht Platinum Edition | Image: Riviera

7. Riviera 5600 Sport Yacht Platinum Edition

Same thinking, just pulled into a slightly tighter footprint for the 5600. You still get the open aft deck, the forward sunbeds, and a saloon that feels properly usable, not just something to look at.

Riviera 5600 Sport Yacht Platinum Edition Key Specs

Length Overall: 18.64m

18.64m Beam: 5.11m

5.11m Draft: 1.54m

1.54m Accommodation: 6 berths across 3 cabins

6 berths across 3 cabins Engine Options: Twin Volvo Penta D11-IPS 950

Twin Volvo Penta D11-IPS 950 Fuel Capacity: 3,300 litres

3,300 litres Price: AUD $2.8M – $3.4M (Approx.)

AUD $2.8M – $3.4M (Approx.) Best For: Practical owners who want the Riviera “Platinum” luxury but prefer a size that is easy to manage without a professional skipper.

Riviera 6200 Sport Yacht Platinum Edition | Image: Supplied

Most people will walk away from Sanctuary Cove exactly how they arrived. No yacht, no keys, no sudden lifestyle change. But for a few hours, you get to step on board, have a look around, and see how the other half does it. And honestly, that’s enough for us (for now).

Common Questions for the Aspiring Luxury Yacht Owner

When does a boat officially become a yacht? There’s no legal “yacht police” defining the line, but the general rule of thumb is length and luxury. Typically, once a vessel surpasses 10 metres (33 feet), you’re entering yacht territory. However, in the high-end world of the Sanctuary Cove Boat Show, most aficionados wouldn’t use the ‘Y-word’ for anything under 40 feet. If it has a dedicated cabin, a galley, and enough “aesthetic swagger” to make passers-by stop and stare, you’re safe calling it a yacht. How much does it actually cost to run a yacht in Australia? The purchase price is just the cover charge. As a general rule of thumb, you should budget roughly 10% of the boat’s value annually for operating costs. Between marina berthing fees (which are at a premium in Sydney and the Gold Coast), comprehensive insurance, anti-fouling, and engine servicing, the bills add up fast. For a $1 million vessel, expect to drop at least $100,000 a year just to keep it “shipshape” and ready for the weekend. And that’s before you’ve even popped a single bottle of champagne or filled the fuel tanks. Do I need a special licence to captain my own yacht? In Australia, the rules vary slightly by state, but generally, if you’re operating a powered vessel at speeds of 10 knots or more, you need a recreational boat licence. However, if you’ve just bought a 60-foot masterpiece, having a piece of paper doesn’t mean you should go it alone. Most owners of larger yachts either employ a professional skipper or undertake “on-water” tuition to learn the specific handling quirks of their vessel. If you’re heading into international waters, you’ll likely need an International Certificate of Competence (ICC) to prove you know your port from your starboard.

Sanctuary Cove Boat Show Luxury Yachts at a Glance

Model Length Cabins Top Speed Est. Price (AUD) Sunseeker 76 Yacht 23.6m 4 + Crew 32 knots $7.5M – $8.8M Sunseeker Superhawk 55 17.1m 2 38 knots $3.2M – $4.2M Princess F65 20.3m 4 33 knots $6.5M – $7.8M Princess S65 20.6m 4 36 knots $6.8M – $8.0M Princess Y72 22.8m 4 + Crew 34 knots $8.2M – $9.5M Riviera 6200 SY 20.9m 3-4 32 knots $3.8M – $4.8M Riviera 5600 SY 18.6m 3 31 knots $2.8M – $3.5M Scroll horizontally to view full table

Related articles