Forget Leg Day, Working Out is Now All About Qantas Frequent Flyer Points

By Elliot Nash - News Published: 4 Feb 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Getting fit has never really been about a single reason. It’s a mix of guilt, good intentions, and the hope of more muscles or fewer kilos. Now there’s another motivator in the mix. One that’s a little more tangible and a lot more tempting. Goodlife Health Clubs and Fitness First have partnered with Qantas Frequent Flyer to turn gym memberships into Qantas Points, effectively linking your commitment to fitness with your next holiday, upgrade or reward.

Launching nationally today, the partnership allows Qantas Frequent Flyers to earn points when signing up for eligible memberships across more than 130 clubs nationwide. To kick things off, there’s a launch window offering double points, with up to 30,000 Qantas Points available for those who join between 4 February and 1 March 2026 on higher-tier memberships (Platinum, Platinum Plus, Titanium, Diamond and Black Label memberships).

While it won’t fund a return holiday all on its own, it is enough to cover a one-way domestic flight in Australia, so it’s a meaningful head start on a trip you were probably planning anyway.

But what makes this partnership interesting isn’t the points themselves. It’s what they represent. Fitness has always been sold as a long game. Better health, more energy, fewer problems down the track. By tying workouts to travel rewards, this partnership pulls that future benefit forward. Suddenly, the effort you’re putting in now feels like it’s paying off sooner.

For Qantas, it’s another step towards making Frequent Flyer a lifestyle currency rather than something that only matters when you’re booking flights. Plenty of Australians already earn points through the Qantas Wellbeing App by logging runs or rides. Gym memberships simply raise the stakes, rewarding a bigger commitment with a reward that actually feels worth chasing.

This also isn’t the first time Qantas Frequent Flyer has experimented with tying fitness to points. Back in 2015, the airline partnered with Snap Fitness, rewarding members with a small monthly points earn simply for holding a gym membership.

What’s changed is scale and intent. Qantas now has clearer data on how its members want to earn. As Karen Farrar, Executive Manager Retail & Qantas Business Rewards, put it, fitness is already part of the daily routine for millions of Australians, with one in four frequent flyers actively looking for more ways to earn points in this category. By integrating large gym networks into the program, she says, “every workout will bring our members one step closer to their next reward.”

For Fitness & Lifestyle Group, the parent company of Goodlife and Fitness First, it’s about motivation. Gym access isn’t the issue for most people. Consistency is. Attaching a tangible reward to the decision to sign up gives would-be members one more reason to follow through.

There are limits, though. Right now, this is focused squarely on new members and premium membership tiers. Points are only awarded after 90 days on an active 12 or 18-month membership, so there’s no get-rich-quick scheme to take advantage of. Existing members also won’t earn points just yet, although the partnership is set to roll out in phases with more earning opportunities tied to engagement milestones. If consistency eventually gets rewarded, that’s where this really starts to change behaviour.

As it stands, this makes the most sense for people who already collect Qantas Points and are weighing up a new gym membership. If you don’t travel much, don’t care about Frequent Flyer, or already have a gym routine locked in, this isn’t going to make leg day anymore appealing.