778 x 150
Home/Culture/Travel
Qantas 787 arriving in sydney unsplash david syphers
HEALTH & FITNESSTRAVEL

Forget Leg Day, Working Out is Now All About Qantas Frequent Flyer Points

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Published:

Readtime: 3 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Getting fit has never really been about a single reason. It’s a mix of guilt, good intentions, and the hope of more muscles or fewer kilos. Now there’s another motivator in the mix. One that’s a little more tangible and a lot more tempting. Goodlife Health Clubs and Fitness First have partnered with Qantas Frequent Flyer to turn gym memberships into Qantas Points, effectively linking your commitment to fitness with your next holiday, upgrade or reward.

Launching nationally today, the partnership allows Qantas Frequent Flyers to earn points when signing up for eligible memberships across more than 130 clubs nationwide. To kick things off, there’s a launch window offering double points, with up to 30,000 Qantas Points available for those who join between 4 February and 1 March 2026 on higher-tier memberships (Platinum, Platinum Plus, Titanium, Diamond and Black Label memberships).

While it won’t fund a return holiday all on its own, it is enough to cover a one-way domestic flight in Australia, so it’s a meaningful head start on a trip you were probably planning anyway.

A man lifting weight next to an instructor

But what makes this partnership interesting isn’t the points themselves. It’s what they represent. Fitness has always been sold as a long game. Better health, more energy, fewer problems down the track. By tying workouts to travel rewards, this partnership pulls that future benefit forward. Suddenly, the effort you’re putting in now feels like it’s paying off sooner.

For Qantas, it’s another step towards making Frequent Flyer a lifestyle currency rather than something that only matters when you’re booking flights. Plenty of Australians already earn points through the Qantas Wellbeing App by logging runs or rides. Gym memberships simply raise the stakes, rewarding a bigger commitment with a reward that actually feels worth chasing.

This also isn’t the first time Qantas Frequent Flyer has experimented with tying fitness to points. Back in 2015, the airline partnered with Snap Fitness, rewarding members with a small monthly points earn simply for holding a gym membership.

What’s changed is scale and intent. Qantas now has clearer data on how its members want to earn. As Karen Farrar, Executive Manager Retail & Qantas Business Rewards, put it, fitness is already part of the daily routine for millions of Australians, with one in four frequent flyers actively looking for more ways to earn points in this category. By integrating large gym networks into the program, she says, “every workout will bring our members one step closer to their next reward.”

Best HIIT Gyms in Sydney Fit1

For Fitness & Lifestyle Group, the parent company of Goodlife and Fitness First, it’s about motivation. Gym access isn’t the issue for most people. Consistency is. Attaching a tangible reward to the decision to sign up gives would-be members one more reason to follow through.

There are limits, though. Right now, this is focused squarely on new members and premium membership tiers. Points are only awarded after 90 days on an active 12 or 18-month membership, so there’s no get-rich-quick scheme to take advantage of. Existing members also won’t earn points just yet, although the partnership is set to roll out in phases with more earning opportunities tied to engagement milestones. If consistency eventually gets rewarded, that’s where this really starts to change behaviour.

As it stands, this makes the most sense for people who already collect Qantas Points and are weighing up a new gym membership. If you don’t travel much, don’t care about Frequent Flyer, or already have a gym routine locked in, this isn’t going to make leg day anymore appealing.

Join Qantas Frequent Flyer for Free | Image: Qantas
Image: Qantas
More health & fitness news

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Elliot Nash

Contributor

Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

More about Elliot
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Nine 2026 winter olympics
SPORT

How to watch the 2026 Winter Olympics in Australia

The white lotus season 3
MOVIES & TV

The White Lotus Season 4 Cast has been Confirmed, Including One Aussie

Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2026 | Image: Man of Many
CULTURE

21 Best Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Her

Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2026 | Image: Man of Many
CULTURE

20 Best Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Him

Best short hairstyles for men | Image: Ahmad Ebadi
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

12 Best Short Hairstyles for Men, According to a Barber (2026)

Peter Claffey as 'Dunk' and Dexter Sol Ansell as 'Egg' in 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms'
MOVIES & TV

Is ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ Worth Watching? The Reviews Are In

Jannick sinner
SPORT

2026 Australian Open Prize Money Revealed

Carlos alcaraz australian open 2026
SPORT

WHOOP, Alcaraz & Secret Undies: Why the Aus Open is Suddenly all about Wearables

Best Buzzcut Hairstyles for men
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

The Best Buzz Cuts for Men: A Barber’s Guide (2026)

Best Gifts Under $200 | Image: Man of Many
CULTURE

20+ Best Gifts Under $200

Best Gifts for Watch Lovers | Image: Man of Many
WATCHES

20+ Best Gifts for Watch Lovers

Best Alcohol Gifts | Image: Man of Many
DRINKS

40+ Best Alcohol Gift Ideas

Face shape
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

How to Choose a Hairstyle for Your Face Shape: A Barber’s Guide

Naomi Osaka makes a bold fashion statement at the Australian Open | Pic: Australian Open
SPORT

Australian Open Fashion Parade: The 6 Best On-Court Outfits of the Tournament

Mila corina
WATCHES

The Wind Up – Watch News #345

Daniel Craig wearing blue beach shorts standing in shallow beach water
HEALTH & FITNESS

Daniel Craig’s James Bond 007 Workout Plan and Diet

Kendrick lamar
ENTERTAINMENT

Kendrick Lamar Now Holds Record for Most Grammy Wins by a Rapper in History

Apple airtag 2nd generation feature
TECH

5 Reasons to Upgrade to Apple AirTag 2

Man laughing at a book he's reading
ENTERTAINMENT

23 Funny Urban Dictionary Words You Need to Use Now

Best summer fragrances for men
FRAGRANCES

16 Best Summer Fragrances for Men