The ‘Merivale of Gyms’ Just Opened in North Sydney

Inside the Playground: A Four-Level Journey

As Ashley puts it, this is where the journey begins. Level Two serves as the gateway, featuring a marble staircase, travertine floors, and soft lighting that evoke the ambience of entering a five-star hotel lobby. Here, members find Dyson-equipped amenities, traditional saunas, and top-tier Technogym cardio equipment; a prelude to what lies above and below.

Level One houses the high-energy group fitness studios:

Pulse Studio – a “you versus you” hypertrophy and HIIT experience where each member trains at their own bench.

Surge Studio – a theatrical cycling space complete with ceiling screens, immersive lighting, and sound design.

Force Studio – strength and conditioning reimagined, with four-week progressive training cycles and team-based "test weeks" that end in DJ-led community events.

Ascend to Level Three, and you’ll find the Strength Floor, a cathedral to performance featuring Technogym, Gym80, Alpha Fit, and Watson equipment. The jewel in the crown is the Biostrength Range, intelligent resistance machines that log user data, adjust settings automatically, and sync progress to the One Coach app.

Finally, Level Four is the sanctuary. The Wellness Lounge invites members to unwind with complimentary T2 teas or sparkling water, while offering ethereal Reformer Pilates and Yoga studios, each featuring mirrored ceilings and infrared panels that blur the boundaries between body, mind, and atmosphere.

“We do see people escaping from work and using that as a bit of a coworking space as well, where they can sit back with their laptops and get a little bit done throughout the day,” Ashley says. “So, we are seeing this sort of blend of work, exercise, and play coming together.”

With a unique offering that evolves and expands with each passing level, One Playground North Sydney is a fitness lover’s paradise. Equal attention is paid to strength, recovery, wellness and coaching, specifically geared towards the aspirational, time-poor corporate workers of the booming inner-city region, but that isn’t to say One Playground is immune to the same challenges that plague all gyms. As Ashley admits, progressive evolution is rooted in the age-old question: “How do we make people want to come to the gym?”

“The biggest challenge that gym operators have is that 40 per cent of their members don’t actually use their memberships,” he explains. “So, how can we create a space that people actually want to go into? That’s our number one goal, objective and challenge to take someone who only goes to the gym because they know they have to, but doesn’t necessarily love it, to someone who thinks, ‘I want to be here not just because I want to get fit, but because I love it’.”