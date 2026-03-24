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Adam Sandler Tops Highest-Paid Actors of 2025. See the Full List.

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

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We love him for Happy Gilmore and Billy Madison. We tolerated him in Little Nicky and Mr Deeds. And we applauded his performance in Uncut Gems. But that’s not why Adam Sandler has been named the highest-paid actor of 2025 by Forbes.

The 59-year-old pulled in an estimated $USD48 million ($AUD68.7 million) in 2025 without a single box-office hit. Instead, he made his fortune thanks to a long-running Netflix deal that pays him whether the movies hit or not. His latest releases, including the long-awaited Happy Gilmore 2, feel less like make-or-break projects and more like another trip away with the same crew. And that’s what has changed – Hollywood’s top earners don’t necessarily need hits anymore, they just need to show up.

Forbes Highest-Paid Actors 2025 – Key Facts

  • No.1: Adam Sandler – USD$48M
  • Total Top 20 Earnings: USD$590M USD (down 20% YoY)
  • Biggest Trend: Streaming buyout deals dominate
  • Youngest Entry: Millie Bobby Brown (22)
  • Highest Traditional Studio Deals: Scarlett Johansson (USD$43M for Jurassic World reboot); Brad Pitt (USD$41M for F1)
Jurassic World Rebirth Review - Man of Many
Scarlett Johansson in ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ (2025) | Image: Jasin Boland/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

The Top 20 Highest-Paid Actors of 2025

When you look a little closer at the list, the money starts to make more sense. A lot of these paydays are locked in well before the cameras start rolling. Actors like Mark Wahlberg, Daniel Craig and Denzel Washington have leaned into big upfront deals with platforms like Netflix, Apple and Prime Video. No waiting on box office numbers. The cheque is already signed. But even with that certainty, the total earnings across the top 20 actors dropped 20% this year.

You can also see a change in the names that aren’t on the list. Last year’s highest-paid actor, Dwayne Johnson, is nowhere to be seen despite the release of The Smashing Machine. Other A-list names like Julia Roberts and Glen Powell are also missing.

It seems we’re reaching a point where being a movie star is no longer about box-office pull. It’s about who can get paid before the film even comes out.

RankActorEarnings (USD)
1Adam Sandler$48M
2Tom Cruise$46M
3Mark Wahlberg$44M
4Scarlett Johansson$43M
5Brad Pitt$41M
6Denzel Washington$38M
7Jack Black$28M
8Jason Momoa$28M
9Daniel Craig$27M
10Millie Bobby Brown$26M
11John Cena$26M
12Reese Witherspoon$26M
13George Clooney$25M
14Leonardo DiCaprio$25M
15Rob Mac$23M
16Chris Pratt$22M
17Tom Hardy$21M
18Jennifer Aniston$20M
19Cameron Diaz$20M
20Jason Bateman$19M
Scroll horizontally to view full table
15 Best Adam Sandler Movies Ranked

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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