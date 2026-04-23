The North Face’s Unexpected New Capsule Might Also Be Its Most Meaningful

By Elliot Nash - News Updated: 24 April, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 2 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

The new pairing between The North Face and Sky High Farm Goods lands today, with a limited six-piece capsule that reworks classic North Face outerwear through the lens of agriculture, sustainability and food equity.

But beyond the fashion collab is something that carries real weight. Proceeds from the collection will support Sky High Farm’s mission to build a more equitable food system, adding a level of substance often missing from big-name collaborations. Impact after the drop.

The range includes a reimagined Mountain Jacket designed for wet-weather farming, a plush fleece half-zip, plus pants, tees and accessories finished with Sky High Farm Goods‘ signature graphic motifs.

The North Face x Sky High Farm Goods | Image: Supplied

And while The North Face is built on expedition pedigree, most people wear it for a cold morning walk, a weekend in the bush, the school run, or simply wanting gear that feels built for more than the commute.

It’s a collection that plays with the idea of shifting the outdoor fantasy somewhere more grounded. Out here on the farm, it’s not about survival, but stewardship. You’re not trekking back to base camp for a meal; you’re at the source.

Yes, it’s still premium outerwear. But if people are going to spend on branded layers anyway, there’s something refreshing about a drop where the money also backs a cause with real-world value.

The North Face x Sky High Farm Goods Launches 24 April | Image: Supplied

The North Face x Sky High Farm Goods Fleece Half-Zip and Mountain Jacket in the field. | Image: Supplied

Co-branded Farm Hat styled with the Mountain Jacket. | Image: Supplied

The North Face x Sky High Farm Goods capsule collection campaign image. | Image: Supplied

Mountain Jacket from The North Face x Sky High Farm Goods collaboration. | Image: Supplied

Mountain Pant detail with zip hem and trail-ready footwear. | Image: Supplied

Tote bag from The North Face x Sky High Farm Goods capsule. | Image: Supplied

Fleece Half-Zip and Mountain Pant from the six-piece range. | Image: Supplied