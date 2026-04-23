Home/Style
The north face x sky high farm goods 3
STYLE

The North Face’s Unexpected New Capsule Might Also Be Its Most Meaningful

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 2 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

The new pairing between The North Face and Sky High Farm Goods lands today, with a limited six-piece capsule that reworks classic North Face outerwear through the lens of agriculture, sustainability and food equity.

But beyond the fashion collab is something that carries real weight. Proceeds from the collection will support Sky High Farm’s mission to build a more equitable food system, adding a level of substance often missing from big-name collaborations. Impact after the drop.

The range includes a reimagined Mountain Jacket designed for wet-weather farming, a plush fleece half-zip, plus pants, tees and accessories finished with Sky High Farm Goods‘ signature graphic motifs.

The north face x sky high farm goods 1
The North Face x Sky High Farm Goods | Image: Supplied

And while The North Face is built on expedition pedigree, most people wear it for a cold morning walk, a weekend in the bush, the school run, or simply wanting gear that feels built for more than the commute.

It’s a collection that plays with the idea of shifting the outdoor fantasy somewhere more grounded. Out here on the farm, it’s not about survival, but stewardship. You’re not trekking back to base camp for a meal; you’re at the source.

Yes, it’s still premium outerwear. But if people are going to spend on branded layers anyway, there’s something refreshing about a drop where the money also backs a cause with real-world value.

Shop the North Face Sky High Farm collab here
The north face x sky high farm goods 2
The North Face x Sky High Farm Goods Launches 24 April | Image: Supplied
The north face x sky high farm goods 4
The North Face x Sky High Farm Goods Fleece Half-Zip and Mountain Jacket in the field. | Image: Supplied
The north face x sky high farm goods 8
Co-branded Farm Hat styled with the Mountain Jacket. | Image: Supplied
The north face x sky high farm goods 5
The North Face x Sky High Farm Goods capsule collection campaign image. | Image: Supplied
The north face x sky high farm goods 6
Mountain Jacket from The North Face x Sky High Farm Goods collaboration. | Image: Supplied
The north face x sky high farm goods 7
Mountain Pant detail with zip hem and trail-ready footwear. | Image: Supplied
The north face x sky high farm goods 9
Tote bag from The North Face x Sky High Farm Goods capsule. | Image: Supplied
The north face x sky high farm goods 10
Fleece Half-Zip and Mountain Pant from the six-piece range. | Image: Supplied
The north face x sky high farm goods 11
Fleece Half-Zip featuring Sky High Farm Goods signature print. | Image: Supplied

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Elliot Nash

Contributor

Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

More about Elliot
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Swatch scubaqua 2026 15
WATCHES

Swatch’s Colourful SCUBAQUA Collection Just Got Smarter and More Wearable

The only men's jeans guide you'll ever need how to find your perfect fit 1
STYLE

The Only Men’s Jeans Guide You’ll Ever Need: How to Find Your Perfect Fit

Asus proart adobe validation displays
TECH

ASUS Wants to Own the Entire Creator Workflow, Not Just Your Monitor

Coyote vs acme 2026 6
MOVIES & TV

The ‘Coyote vs. ACME’ Trailer Is Here and it Looks Like A Modern-Day Roger Rabbit

Dan brumm sound designer bluey sennheiser
AUDIO

How ‘Bluey’ Sound Designer Dan Brumm Brought The Sounds of Australia to The World

Samsung micro rgb r95h 1
TECH

Samsung’s 2026 Range of New TVs is Here, and We Can’t Find A Single Bad Option

Office dress code
STYLE

The New Rules of Office Dressing (For Men Who Work Everywhere and Nowhere)

Hulk hogan feature image
MOVIES & TV

The Uniquely American Tragedy of Hulk Hogan’s Meteoric Rise And Sad Final Chapter

Gopro mission 1 family
TECH

GoPro MISSION 1 Series Official Pricing, Specs, and Release Date Revealed

Ferrari hypersail front three quarter
BOATS

Ferrari Hypersail is a 100-Foot ‘Flying’ Sailboat

Dyson supersonic travel hair dryer 6
TECH

Dyson Finally Built a Travel Hair Dryer That Works Like a Real One

Pint of beer
CULTURE

Do Australians Really Pay More Tax on Beer Than Gas? The Viral Claim Explained

Openai chatgpt images 2 5
TECH

OpenAI’s ChatGPT Images 2.0 Wants to End AI Slop

Chase Crawford, Anthony Starr and Nathan Mitchell in 'The Boys' | Image: Prime Video
MOVIES & TV

‘Impossible to Look Away’: Is ‘The Boys’ Final Season Worth Watching?

Sennheiser hd 480 pro 5
AUDIO

Sennheiser HD 480 Pro Is a Comfortable Win For Creators Who Wear Glasses

Anzac day photo by david clode on unsplash
CULTURE

ANZAC Day Trading Hours 2026: What’s Open (and Closed) This Weekend

Qantas 2 million seat sale 1
TRAVEL

Qantas Flight Sale Launches With 2 Million Seats From $99

All new electric c class hyperscreen
CARS

We’ve Officially Reached Peak Car Touchscreen, So What Happens Next?

The art of the accent a complete guide to men's accessories 2
STYLE

The Art of the Accent: A Simple Guide to Men’s Accessories