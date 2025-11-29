Black Friday Deals Banner
Home/Auto/Motorcycles
Shoei gt air 3 smart
MOTORCYCLES

Shoei GT-Air 3 Smart is World’s First Fully Integrated AR Helmet

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Published:

Readtime: 4 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

  • First production helmet with fully integrated nano-OLED AR display inside the visor.
  • Projects speed, navigation and radar alerts three metres ahead for safer riding.
  • Built-in universal intercom supports unlimited riders and all major brands.
  • AIM composite shell meets latest DOT and ECE 22.06 safety standards.
  • Marks a major leap as AR helmets finally become truly ride-ready.

Shoei has decided the future of riding lies inside your visor. The new GT-Air 3 Smart is the first production helmet with a fully integrated AR display, using EyeLights’ nano-OLED HUD to project speed, navigation cues, calls and GPS-based radar alerts, meaning warnings for speed cameras and enforced zones, three metres ahead of you, so you barely need to look away from the road.

The augmented reality system is powered by French outfit EyeLights, the same team behind last year’s Rocket One concept. Their third-generation HUD is built directly into the visor, keeping the helmet clean and streamlined, rather than relying on clip-on hardware. The projection sits just below the top of your vision in crisp Full HD, and EyeLights says it remains readable even in harsh sunlight, a problem that has plagued HUD units until now.

On the road, it works like a compact fighter jet display. A glance upward reveals everything you need while keeping the rest of your view clear. EyeLights claims this can cut reaction times by more than 32 per cent. It is a bold figure, although one that gives the GT-Air 3 Smart a safety argument that goes beyond novelty.

Shoei helmet 2
Shoei GT-Air 3 Smart | Image: Supplied

Shoei has also built a universal intercom into the shell. It offers an unlimited range, no cap on connected riders and compatibility across all major brands. Both online and offline mesh modes are supported. The integrated audio kit brings upgraded speakers, a noise-cancelling microphone and support for Siri and Google voice commands. Everything, including the battery and wiring, lives inside the shell to preserve the helmet’s shape and aerodynamics, and keep the outside looking as clean as a standard GT-Air 3.

Beneath all the new tech, it is still very much a Shoei. The GT-Air 3 Smart utilises Shoei’s AIM shell, a multi-layer composite designed to distribute impact forces more effectively than a single-material shell. It meets both DOT and ECE 22.06 standards, which means it passes the latest safety tests used in the United States and the European Union.

Ventilation is facilitated by wide, adjustable intake vents located on the chin and crown, with exhaust ports positioned at the rear to ensure continuous airflow. The helmet also features the QSV-2 internal sun visor and a Pinlock-ready CNS-1C outer shield, allowing riders to add an anti-fog insert. Shoei has not confirmed the exact weight of the Smart model, but if the standard 1.77 kg GT-Air 3 is anything to go by, it’ll likely weigh a little more.

Shoei helmet
Shoei GT-Air 3 Smart | Image: Supplied

Colours include White, Matte Black, Matte Metallic Blue, Matte Metallic Grey and REALM TC10, with sizes from S to XXL. Pricing starts at €1,199, equivalent to approximately AU$1,860. That puts it in the same range as Cardo’s Beyond GTS at a similar price point, and well above Sena’s Phantom at around AU$760. Those competitors focus on intercom integration rather than augmented reality, which puts the Shoei in a category of its own.

Other brands have flirted with AR helmets before. BMW Motorrad has shown camera-assisted visor overlays, and startups like Foresight and Nuviz once teased object-detecting systems that never reached riders. These experiments hint at a future where helmets tap into onboard radar or run their own vision tech, but none have delivered a fully integrated system.

Which is why the GT-Air 3 Smart stands out. AR helmets have been promised for years, yet this one finally feels ready for the ride. If this is Shoei’s first step, imagine what happens when the visor starts spotting hazards before you do.

Check out Shoei

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Elliot Nash

Contributor

Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a journalist and content producer from Sydney with over five years’ experience in the digital media space. He holds a Bachelor of Communications (Media Arts & Production) from the University of Technology Sydney and a Diploma of ...

More about Elliot
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Man of Many's best Black Friday deals for 2023 | Image: Man of Many
CULTURE

Best Black Friday Deals 2025: 100+ Deals to Grab Before the Big Day

Best Gifts for Men | Image: Man of Many
STYLE

40+ Best Gifts for Men: Ultimate List of Gifts for Him

Best Gifts for Watch Lovers | Image: Man of Many
WATCHES

20+ Best Gifts for Watch Lovers

Omega planet ocean
WATCHES

OMEGA’s New Planet Ocean Collection Splashes Down in All Its Retro Glory

New on Prime Video, December 2025
MOVIES & TV

New on Prime Video in December 2025

New on Netflix, December 2025
MOVIES & TV

What’s Coming to Netflix in December 2025

Face shape
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

How to Choose a Hairstyle for Your Face Shape: A Barber’s Guide

2026 bmw z4 final edition feature
CARS

BMW Waves Goodbye to the Z4 With Limited ‘Final Edition’

reMarkable Paper Pro Move | Image: reMarkable
CULTURE

Man of Many’s Staff Favourites—22 November, 2025

Best Buzzcut Hairstyles for men
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

14 Best Buzz Cut Hairstyles for Men: A Barber’s Guide

Six different Johnnie Walker premium whisky bottles displayed against a dark blue background | Image: Diageo
DRINKS

The Johnnie Walker Whisky Hierarchy Explained

Daniel Craig wearing blue beach shorts standing in shallow beach water
HEALTH & FITNESS

Daniel Craig’s James Bond 007 Workout Plan and Diet

Full scale oracle red bull racing rb20 f1 car
AUTO

Put an Official Full-Scale Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 F1 Car in Your Living Room

Best Alcohol Gifts | Image: Man of Many
DRINKS

40+ Best Alcohol Gift Ideas

Valve's Steam Machine | Image: Valve
GEAR

Everything We Know About Valve’s ‘Steam Machine’

Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed’ Diet & Workout Routine
HEALTH & FITNESS

Michael B. Jordan’s Brutal Diet & Workout Routine

Best mid range watches 1
WATCHES

10 Best Mid-Range Watch Brands

Back of a man with two jeans on his shuolder
STYLE

14 Best Japanese Denim Brands

Man laughing at a book he's reading
ENTERTAINMENT

23 Funny Urban Dictionary Words You Need to Use Now

Best wallet brands for men 6
STYLE

17 Best Wallet Brands for Men