Shoei GT-Air 3 Smart is World’s First Fully Integrated AR Helmet

By Elliot Nash - News Published: 29 Nov 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

First production helmet with fully integrated nano-OLED AR display inside the visor.

Projects speed, navigation and radar alerts three metres ahead for safer riding.

Built-in universal intercom supports unlimited riders and all major brands.

AIM composite shell meets latest DOT and ECE 22.06 safety standards.

Marks a major leap as AR helmets finally become truly ride-ready.

Shoei has decided the future of riding lies inside your visor. The new GT-Air 3 Smart is the first production helmet with a fully integrated AR display, using EyeLights’ nano-OLED HUD to project speed, navigation cues, calls and GPS-based radar alerts, meaning warnings for speed cameras and enforced zones, three metres ahead of you, so you barely need to look away from the road.

The augmented reality system is powered by French outfit EyeLights, the same team behind last year’s Rocket One concept. Their third-generation HUD is built directly into the visor, keeping the helmet clean and streamlined, rather than relying on clip-on hardware. The projection sits just below the top of your vision in crisp Full HD, and EyeLights says it remains readable even in harsh sunlight, a problem that has plagued HUD units until now.

On the road, it works like a compact fighter jet display. A glance upward reveals everything you need while keeping the rest of your view clear. EyeLights claims this can cut reaction times by more than 32 per cent. It is a bold figure, although one that gives the GT-Air 3 Smart a safety argument that goes beyond novelty.

Shoei GT-Air 3 Smart | Image: Supplied

Shoei has also built a universal intercom into the shell. It offers an unlimited range, no cap on connected riders and compatibility across all major brands. Both online and offline mesh modes are supported. The integrated audio kit brings upgraded speakers, a noise-cancelling microphone and support for Siri and Google voice commands. Everything, including the battery and wiring, lives inside the shell to preserve the helmet’s shape and aerodynamics, and keep the outside looking as clean as a standard GT-Air 3.

Beneath all the new tech, it is still very much a Shoei. The GT-Air 3 Smart utilises Shoei’s AIM shell, a multi-layer composite designed to distribute impact forces more effectively than a single-material shell. It meets both DOT and ECE 22.06 standards, which means it passes the latest safety tests used in the United States and the European Union.

Ventilation is facilitated by wide, adjustable intake vents located on the chin and crown, with exhaust ports positioned at the rear to ensure continuous airflow. The helmet also features the QSV-2 internal sun visor and a Pinlock-ready CNS-1C outer shield, allowing riders to add an anti-fog insert. Shoei has not confirmed the exact weight of the Smart model, but if the standard 1.77 kg GT-Air 3 is anything to go by, it’ll likely weigh a little more.

Shoei GT-Air 3 Smart | Image: Supplied

Colours include White, Matte Black, Matte Metallic Blue, Matte Metallic Grey and REALM TC10, with sizes from S to XXL. Pricing starts at €1,199, equivalent to approximately AU$1,860. That puts it in the same range as Cardo’s Beyond GTS at a similar price point, and well above Sena’s Phantom at around AU$760. Those competitors focus on intercom integration rather than augmented reality, which puts the Shoei in a category of its own.

Other brands have flirted with AR helmets before. BMW Motorrad has shown camera-assisted visor overlays, and startups like Foresight and Nuviz once teased object-detecting systems that never reached riders. These experiments hint at a future where helmets tap into onboard radar or run their own vision tech, but none have delivered a fully integrated system.

Which is why the GT-Air 3 Smart stands out. AR helmets have been promised for years, yet this one finally feels ready for the ride. If this is Shoei’s first step, imagine what happens when the visor starts spotting hazards before you do.