Home/Culture
Fig & Bloom colour-blocked bouquet
CULTURESPONSORED

9 Best Flowers to Gift, Ranked by Meaning and Colour

Mr Scott Purcell, CFA
By Mr Scott Purcell, CFA - Sponsored

Updated:

Readtime: 8 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Most people choose flowers on vibe alone: whatever looks good at the counter, in whatever colour’s left. Fair enough, but flowers carry meaning whether you intend it or not, and colour does most of the talking. Send white lilies to a birthday and you’ve accidentally sent a funeral flower. Send yellow tulips to a partner and, depending on who you ask, you’ve sent “hopeless love” rather than sunshine. Below is a working guide: nine flowers, ranked by how safe a bet they are to gift, what each one traditionally signals, and what the colour on top of that changes.

Fig & Bloom, the Melbourne-founded florist that pioneered colour-blocked bouquet design in Australia, does same-day delivery across Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane (overnight nationwide) and backs every order with a fresh-for-seven-days guarantee, so it’s used throughout as the reference for what these actually look like put together.

At a Glance

  • Literally anything: Roses
  • Romance, weddings, “I’m proud of you”: Peonies
  • Promotions, milestones, anyone hard to impress: Orchids
  • Friendship, “thinking of you”, celebrating a win: Sunflowers
  • Early relationships, “just because”: Tulips
  • Anyone who wants something distinctly local: Native Australian Flowers
  • Celebration of life, wealth, milestone birthdays — never a first gift: Lilies
  • Congratulations, “get well,” long-life wishes: Chrysanthemums
  • Mother’s Day, teachers, budget-conscious “thank you”: Carnations
Roses
Roses | Image: Fig & Bloom

1. Roses

Meaning: love and respect, full stop, which is why they’ve outlasted every other “flower of the moment” for about 300 years. Colour changes the message more than any other flower on this list: red is romantic love, white is purity or new beginnings (also the traditional sympathy choice), pink is admiration and gratitude, yellow is friendship and joy, peach is appreciation. Fig & Bloom’s Reflexed Roses range comes in all four core colours (white, pastel pink, hot pink, red), which makes it the cleanest way to send an unambiguous message.

  • Meaning: Love and respect
  • Colour guide: Red = romance, white = purity, pink = gratitude, yellow = friendship
  • Tier: 1 — Always right
Shop Fig & Bloom’s Reflexed Roses
Peonies
Peonies | Image: Fig & Bloom

2. Peonies

Meaning: romance, prosperity and honour; peonies are the unofficial flower of a happy marriage, which is why they dominate bridal work. Pink signals romance and a happy union, white signals bashfulness (rarely what you want, so check the mix), red signals passion and honour. Fig & Bloom’s colour-blocked arrangements lean into soft pink and lilac tones that suit the mood well.

  • Meaning: Romance, prosperity, honour
  • Colour guide: Pink = happy union, white = bashfulness, red = passion
  • Tier: 1 — Always right
Browse Fig & Bloom’s Collection
Orchids
Orchids | Image: Fig & Bloom

3. Orchids

Meaning: strength, luxury and refined beauty; orchids read as a considered, higher-effort gift rather than an impulse buy. Purple is the classic “admiration and respect” read, white is elegance and purity, pink is femininity and grace. This is the tier for a boss, a client, or a parent’s 60th — Fig & Bloom ships design-led arrangements same-day for exactly this kind of milestone gifting.

  • Meaning: Strength, luxury, refined beauty
  • Colour guide: Purple = admiration, white = elegance, pink = grace
  • Tier: 1 — Always right
Shop Fig & Bloom’s Orchids
Sunflowers
Sunflowers | Image: Fig & Bloom

4. Sunflowers

Meaning: adoration, loyalty and warmth, but platonic rather than romantic; sunflowers turn to face the sun, hence “loyalty.” One colour, one meaning, minimal risk — just don’t send them as a romantic gesture unless the humour lands. Fig & Bloom’s collection carries them through the warmer months.

  • Meaning: Adoration and loyalty (platonic)
  • Colour guide: Yellow = warmth and friendship
  • Tier: 2 — Strong, context-dependent
Browse Fig & Bloom’s Collection
Tulips
Tulips | Image: Fig & Bloom

5. Tulips

Meaning: perfect or deep love in red, cheerful thoughts in yellow (though old European floriography reads yellow tulips as “hopeless love,” worth knowing if you’re gifting to anyone who’d catch the reference), general elegance across the board. A safer, less intense alternative to roses for a newer relationship, and part of Fig & Bloom’s seasonal rotation.

  • Meaning: Deep love (red), cheerful thoughts (yellow)
  • Colour guide: Red = deep love, yellow = cheer (or “hopeless love” in old lore)
  • Tier: 2 — Strong, context-dependent
Shop Fig & Bloom’s Seasonal Range
Native Australian Flowers
Native Australian Flowers | Image: Fig & Bloom

6. Native Australian Flowers

Meaning: resilience and individuality; waratahs, banksias and kangaroo paw don’t carry the centuries of European floriography the rest of this list does, but they read as considered and specifically Australian, which is its own message. Fig & Bloom’s Broome bouquet is built entirely from native stems.

  • Meaning: Resilience and individuality
  • Colour guide: Varies by species — reads as distinctly Australian regardless
  • Tier: 2 — Strong, context-dependent
Shop the Fig & Bloom Broome Bouquet
Lilies
Lilies | Image: Fig & Bloom

7. Lilies

Meaning: purity and refined beauty in general, but white lilies specifically are the traditional sympathy and funeral flower in most of the West, which makes them a genuine risk to send without context. Stargazer and pink lilies flip that entirely, reading as prosperity and celebration. Know which one you’re sending before you order from Fig & Bloom.

  • Meaning: Purity, refined beauty
  • Colour guide: White = sympathy (caution), pink/stargazer = prosperity
  • Tier: 3 — Know your audience
Browse Fig & Bloom’s Collection
Chrysanthemums
Chrysanthemums | Image: Fig & Bloom

8. Chrysanthemums

Meaning: joy, optimism and long life in Australia, the US and most of Asia, but in several European countries (France, Italy, parts of Eastern Europe) they’re strictly a funeral flower. Fine locally through Fig & Bloom, worth a second thought for an international recipient.

  • Meaning: Joy, optimism, long life (AU/US/Asia)
  • Colour guide: Regional caution — funeral flower in parts of Europe
  • Tier: 3 — Know your audience
Browse Fig & Bloom’s Collection
Carnations
Carnations | Image: Fig & Bloom

9. Carnations

Meaning: affection and distinction generally; pink carnations specifically carry “I’ll never forget you,” which is why they’re the traditional Mother’s Day flower. Not a status gift, but an honest, low-risk one — easy to find within Fig & Bloom’s range.

  • Meaning: Affection and distinction
  • Colour guide: Pink = “I’ll never forget you” (Mother’s Day staple)
  • Tier: 3 — Know your audience
Browse Fig & Bloom’s Collection

How to Choose the Right One

Match the tier to the relationship, not the occasion. A Tier 1 pick (roses, peonies, orchids) is safe for almost any relationship stage. Tier 2 works once you know the person well enough for the message to land as intended. Tier 3 needs you to actually know your audience’s background or the occasion’s register, since the same flower can mean two very different things depending on who’s receiving it.

Colour cheat sheet across most flowers: red is passion and romantic love, white is purity and new beginnings (also sympathy), pink is admiration and gratitude, yellow is friendship and joy, purple is admiration and success, orange is enthusiasm and pride.

If you’re buying for someone in Sydney, Melbourne or Perth and want the delivery logistics sorted separately, see our guides to the best flower delivery services in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

Flower Comparison at a Glance

FlowerTierMeaningColour GuideBest For
Roses1 — Always rightLove and respectRed = romance, white = purity, pink = gratitude, yellow = friendshipAny occasion
Peonies1 — Always rightRomance, prosperity, honourPink = happy union, white = bashfulness, red = passionRomance, weddings
Orchids1 — Always rightStrength, luxury, refined beautyPurple = admiration, white = elegance, pink = gracePromotions, milestones
Sunflowers2 — Strong, context-dependentAdoration and loyalty (platonic)Yellow = warmth and friendshipFriendship, celebrating a win
Tulips2 — Strong, context-dependentDeep love (red), cheerful thoughts (yellow)Red = deep love, yellow = cheer (or “hopeless love” in old lore)Early relationships, “just because”
Native Australian Flowers2 — Strong, context-dependentResilience and individualityVaries by speciesAnyone who wants something distinctly local
Lilies3 — Know your audiencePurity, refined beautyWhite = sympathy (caution), pink/stargazer = prosperityCelebration of life, milestone birthdays
Chrysanthemums3 — Know your audienceJoy, optimism, long life (AU/US/Asia)Regional caution — funeral flower in parts of EuropeCongratulations, “get well”
Carnations3 — Know your audienceAffection and distinctionPink = “I’ll never forget you”Mother’s Day, teachers, budget-conscious gifts
Scroll horizontally to view full table

What Each Colour Means

ColourGeneral MeaningWatch Out For
RedPassion, romantic loveCan read as too intense for early dating or platonic gifts
WhitePurity, new beginningsAlso the traditional sympathy/funeral colour — avoid for birthdays
PinkAdmiration, gratitude, femininityLow-risk across most occasions
YellowFriendship, joyYellow tulips specifically carry an old “hopeless love” reading
PurpleAdmiration, royalty, successReads formal — suits milestones over casual gifts
OrangeEnthusiasm, prideBold choice — best for celebratory, not romantic, occasions
Scroll horizontally to view full table

FAQs

Is it bad luck to give yellow flowers?

Not generally, though yellow tulips specifically carry an old “hopeless love” reading in some European traditions. Yellow roses and sunflowers read as pure friendship with no downside.

What flowers should I avoid for a first date?

Skip lilies (funeral association) and be cautious with an all-red rose bouquet, which reads as more intense than most first dates call for. Tulips or a mixed arrangement are safer.

Do flower meanings actually matter to most recipients?

Most people won't consciously register floriography, but colour psychology still lands: red reads intense, white reads formal or solemn, yellow reads casual and warm. Getting the colour right matters more than the specific flower.

Where can I get a colour-blocked bouquet in Australia?

Fig & Bloom is the originator of the style in Australia and delivers same-day in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, overnight nationwide, from $85.

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Mr Scott Purcell, CFA

Co-Founder

Mr Scott Purcell, CFA

Scott Purcell CFA is Co-Founder and Director of Man of Many, Australia’s largest men’s lifestyle publisher and the nation’s first 100% carbon-neutral, Climate Active certified digital media brand. Since launching the site from a spare bedroom in 2012, he has ...

More about Scott
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Three Grand Theft Auto VI characters holding weapons against a city skyline backdrop at sunset.
GAMING

How To Play Through The ‘Grand Theft Auto’ Franchise in Chronological Order

Volvo ex60 review 0019 dscf8942
CARS

2026 Volvo EX60 Review: Scandinavian Serenity in the Spanish Mountains

Tattoo artist wearing a cap inks intricate design on a man's forearm in black and white.
ADVICE

40+ Best Tattoo Ideas for Men: Small, Meaningful & Arm Designs

Argentina captain Lionel Messi celebrates a goal at the 2026 World Cup.
HEALTH & FITNESS

Lionel Messi’s Football Diet & Workout Plan

Two men with buzz cuts, one in sunglasses and a casual shirt, the other in a suit, against a gradient background.
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

14 Best Buzz Cut and Fade Haircuts for Men: A Barber’s Guide

moonswatch 1969 up close
WATCHES

The Limited-Edition MoonSwatch 1969 Costs $900, But It Has $1,500 Worth of Gold Inside

matt damon zendaya the odyssey
MOVIES & TV

‘The Odyssey’ Review: Does Christopher Nolan’s Epic Live Up To The Hype?

Toni Collette in a tense scene from the horror film Hereditary, with a shocked expression and dim lighting.
MOVIES & TV

20 Scariest Horror Movies of All Time, According to Science

Sotheby's space exploration 2026 auction - buzz aldrin watch 2
WATCHES

Buzz Aldrin’s Collection Of Rare Watches Are Going Up For Auction

A professional cyclist celebrates a stage win at the Tour de France
HEALTH & FITNESS

WHOOP Data Shows What Sets Tour de France Riders Apart

WHOOP MG wearable bands in grey, sand and tan colourways
HEALTH & FITNESS

WHOOP Data Reveals What GLP-1 Drugs Do to Your Heart

tom cruise speed closing ceremony fifa world cup
SPORT

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Halftime Show & Closing Ceremony Guide

10 best men’s leather jackets in australia 2026
STYLE

10 Best Men’s Leather Jackets in Australia (2026): A Complete Guide

Two male models in Calibre winter tailoring at a glass pavilion in the South of France
STYLE

Inside CALIBRE’s Cinematic Menswear Campaign, ‘the Weekender’

Digger 3
MOVIES & TV

Tom Cruise is Almost Unrecognisable in First ‘Digger’ Trailer

Made In Cookware stainless clad pots and pans on a home kitchen stovetop
FOOD

4 Best Made In Cookware Pieces for Aussie Kitchens

IMBIBE RECOVER REST chocolate magnesium tub beside a dark chocolate bar
CULTURE

IMBIBE RECOVER REST Combines Two of Our Favourite Things: Chocolate and Better Sleep

CURREX PickleballPRO pickleball insoles in use
SPORT

CURREX PickleballPRO Insoles: MLP’s Official Insole Partner

Momcozy UK baby essentials including bottle warmer, breast pump, baby carrier, nasal aspirator, sound machine and nursing bra
CULTURE

Momcozy UK Baby Essentials Aren’t Just for the Moms This Father’s Day

Goldfield & Banks Coast to Coast fragrances: Pacific Rock Moss, Sunset Hour and Bohemian Lime Eau de Parfum bottles
FRAGRANCES

These Top-Selling Fragrances from Goldfield & Banks Must Be Seen (and Smelled) to Be Believed