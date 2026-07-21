9 Best Flowers to Gift, Ranked by Meaning and Colour

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Most people choose flowers on vibe alone: whatever looks good at the counter, in whatever colour’s left. Fair enough, but flowers carry meaning whether you intend it or not, and colour does most of the talking. Send white lilies to a birthday and you’ve accidentally sent a funeral flower. Send yellow tulips to a partner and, depending on who you ask, you’ve sent “hopeless love” rather than sunshine. Below is a working guide: nine flowers, ranked by how safe a bet they are to gift, what each one traditionally signals, and what the colour on top of that changes.

Fig & Bloom, the Melbourne-founded florist that pioneered colour-blocked bouquet design in Australia, does same-day delivery across Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane (overnight nationwide) and backs every order with a fresh-for-seven-days guarantee, so it’s used throughout as the reference for what these actually look like put together.

At a Glance

Literally anything: Roses

Roses Romance, weddings, “I’m proud of you”: Peonies

Peonies Promotions, milestones, anyone hard to impress: Orchids

Orchids Friendship, “thinking of you”, celebrating a win: Sunflowers

Sunflowers Early relationships, “just because”: Tulips

Tulips Anyone who wants something distinctly local: Native Australian Flowers

Native Australian Flowers Celebration of life, wealth, milestone birthdays — never a first gift: Lilies

Lilies Congratulations, “get well,” long-life wishes: Chrysanthemums

Chrysanthemums Mother’s Day, teachers, budget-conscious “thank you”: Carnations

Roses | Image: Fig & Bloom

1. Roses

Meaning: love and respect, full stop, which is why they’ve outlasted every other “flower of the moment” for about 300 years. Colour changes the message more than any other flower on this list: red is romantic love, white is purity or new beginnings (also the traditional sympathy choice), pink is admiration and gratitude, yellow is friendship and joy, peach is appreciation. Fig & Bloom’s Reflexed Roses range comes in all four core colours (white, pastel pink, hot pink, red), which makes it the cleanest way to send an unambiguous message.

Meaning: Love and respect

Love and respect Colour guide: Red = romance, white = purity, pink = gratitude, yellow = friendship

Red = romance, white = purity, pink = gratitude, yellow = friendship Tier: 1 — Always right

Peonies | Image: Fig & Bloom

2. Peonies

Meaning: romance, prosperity and honour; peonies are the unofficial flower of a happy marriage, which is why they dominate bridal work. Pink signals romance and a happy union, white signals bashfulness (rarely what you want, so check the mix), red signals passion and honour. Fig & Bloom’s colour-blocked arrangements lean into soft pink and lilac tones that suit the mood well.

Meaning: Romance, prosperity, honour

Romance, prosperity, honour Colour guide: Pink = happy union, white = bashfulness, red = passion

Pink = happy union, white = bashfulness, red = passion Tier: 1 — Always right

Orchids | Image: Fig & Bloom

3. Orchids

Meaning: strength, luxury and refined beauty; orchids read as a considered, higher-effort gift rather than an impulse buy. Purple is the classic “admiration and respect” read, white is elegance and purity, pink is femininity and grace. This is the tier for a boss, a client, or a parent’s 60th — Fig & Bloom ships design-led arrangements same-day for exactly this kind of milestone gifting.

Meaning: Strength, luxury, refined beauty

Strength, luxury, refined beauty Colour guide: Purple = admiration, white = elegance, pink = grace

Purple = admiration, white = elegance, pink = grace Tier: 1 — Always right

Sunflowers | Image: Fig & Bloom

4. Sunflowers

Meaning: adoration, loyalty and warmth, but platonic rather than romantic; sunflowers turn to face the sun, hence “loyalty.” One colour, one meaning, minimal risk — just don’t send them as a romantic gesture unless the humour lands. Fig & Bloom’s collection carries them through the warmer months.

Meaning: Adoration and loyalty (platonic)

Adoration and loyalty (platonic) Colour guide: Yellow = warmth and friendship

Yellow = warmth and friendship Tier: 2 — Strong, context-dependent

Tulips | Image: Fig & Bloom

5. Tulips

Meaning: perfect or deep love in red, cheerful thoughts in yellow (though old European floriography reads yellow tulips as “hopeless love,” worth knowing if you’re gifting to anyone who’d catch the reference), general elegance across the board. A safer, less intense alternative to roses for a newer relationship, and part of Fig & Bloom’s seasonal rotation.

Meaning: Deep love (red), cheerful thoughts (yellow)

Deep love (red), cheerful thoughts (yellow) Colour guide: Red = deep love, yellow = cheer (or “hopeless love” in old lore)

Red = deep love, yellow = cheer (or “hopeless love” in old lore) Tier: 2 — Strong, context-dependent

Native Australian Flowers | Image: Fig & Bloom

6. Native Australian Flowers

Meaning: resilience and individuality; waratahs, banksias and kangaroo paw don’t carry the centuries of European floriography the rest of this list does, but they read as considered and specifically Australian, which is its own message. Fig & Bloom’s Broome bouquet is built entirely from native stems.

Meaning: Resilience and individuality

Resilience and individuality Colour guide: Varies by species — reads as distinctly Australian regardless

Varies by species — reads as distinctly Australian regardless Tier: 2 — Strong, context-dependent

Lilies | Image: Fig & Bloom

7. Lilies

Meaning: purity and refined beauty in general, but white lilies specifically are the traditional sympathy and funeral flower in most of the West, which makes them a genuine risk to send without context. Stargazer and pink lilies flip that entirely, reading as prosperity and celebration. Know which one you’re sending before you order from Fig & Bloom.

Meaning: Purity, refined beauty

Purity, refined beauty Colour guide: White = sympathy (caution), pink/stargazer = prosperity

White = sympathy (caution), pink/stargazer = prosperity Tier: 3 — Know your audience

Chrysanthemums | Image: Fig & Bloom

8. Chrysanthemums

Meaning: joy, optimism and long life in Australia, the US and most of Asia, but in several European countries (France, Italy, parts of Eastern Europe) they’re strictly a funeral flower. Fine locally through Fig & Bloom, worth a second thought for an international recipient.

Meaning: Joy, optimism, long life (AU/US/Asia)

Joy, optimism, long life (AU/US/Asia) Colour guide: Regional caution — funeral flower in parts of Europe

Regional caution — funeral flower in parts of Europe Tier: 3 — Know your audience

Carnations | Image: Fig & Bloom

9. Carnations

Meaning: affection and distinction generally; pink carnations specifically carry “I’ll never forget you,” which is why they’re the traditional Mother’s Day flower. Not a status gift, but an honest, low-risk one — easy to find within Fig & Bloom’s range.

Meaning: Affection and distinction

Affection and distinction Colour guide: Pink = “I’ll never forget you” (Mother’s Day staple)

Pink = “I’ll never forget you” (Mother’s Day staple) Tier: 3 — Know your audience

How to Choose the Right One

Match the tier to the relationship, not the occasion. A Tier 1 pick (roses, peonies, orchids) is safe for almost any relationship stage. Tier 2 works once you know the person well enough for the message to land as intended. Tier 3 needs you to actually know your audience’s background or the occasion’s register, since the same flower can mean two very different things depending on who’s receiving it.

Colour cheat sheet across most flowers: red is passion and romantic love, white is purity and new beginnings (also sympathy), pink is admiration and gratitude, yellow is friendship and joy, purple is admiration and success, orange is enthusiasm and pride.

If you’re buying for someone in Sydney, Melbourne or Perth and want the delivery logistics sorted separately, see our guides to the best flower delivery services in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

Flower Comparison at a Glance

Flower Tier Meaning Colour Guide Best For Roses 1 — Always right Love and respect Red = romance, white = purity, pink = gratitude, yellow = friendship Any occasion Peonies 1 — Always right Romance, prosperity, honour Pink = happy union, white = bashfulness, red = passion Romance, weddings Orchids 1 — Always right Strength, luxury, refined beauty Purple = admiration, white = elegance, pink = grace Promotions, milestones Sunflowers 2 — Strong, context-dependent Adoration and loyalty (platonic) Yellow = warmth and friendship Friendship, celebrating a win Tulips 2 — Strong, context-dependent Deep love (red), cheerful thoughts (yellow) Red = deep love, yellow = cheer (or “hopeless love” in old lore) Early relationships, “just because” Native Australian Flowers 2 — Strong, context-dependent Resilience and individuality Varies by species Anyone who wants something distinctly local Lilies 3 — Know your audience Purity, refined beauty White = sympathy (caution), pink/stargazer = prosperity Celebration of life, milestone birthdays Chrysanthemums 3 — Know your audience Joy, optimism, long life (AU/US/Asia) Regional caution — funeral flower in parts of Europe Congratulations, “get well” Carnations 3 — Know your audience Affection and distinction Pink = “I’ll never forget you” Mother’s Day, teachers, budget-conscious gifts Scroll horizontally to view full table

What Each Colour Means

Colour General Meaning Watch Out For Red Passion, romantic love Can read as too intense for early dating or platonic gifts White Purity, new beginnings Also the traditional sympathy/funeral colour — avoid for birthdays Pink Admiration, gratitude, femininity Low-risk across most occasions Yellow Friendship, joy Yellow tulips specifically carry an old “hopeless love” reading Purple Admiration, royalty, success Reads formal — suits milestones over casual gifts Orange Enthusiasm, pride Bold choice — best for celebratory, not romantic, occasions Scroll horizontally to view full table

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