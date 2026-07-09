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The GlenDronach single malt range at An Ode to The Highlands, Ace Hotel Sydney
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The GlenDronach’s Immersive Whisky Foraging Trail Is Popping Up in Sydney This Winter

Jacob Osborn
By Jacob Osborn - News

Updated:

Readtime: 3 min

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The GlenDronach wants Sydney to step beyond the tasting glass and into the Scottish Highlands. To mark 200 years of the distillery, the richly sherried single malt is launching An Ode to The Highlands, an immersive whisky foraging trail popping up at Ace Hotel Sydney from Friday 24 July to Sunday 26 July. Part hidden whisky bar, part sensory trail, it is one of the more unusual whisky experiences to land in the city this winter, and tickets start at $45. Book your spot here.

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What is An Ode to The Highlands?

The experience moves guests through four immersive chapters inspired by The GlenDronach’s Masters Anthology Collection, exploring the whisky through flavour, aroma, sound and texture while unpacking the story behind the distillery’s 200-year history. The food and cocktail pairings were developed with Ace Hotel Sydney’s Culinary Director, Isobel Whelan-Little. It all begins in the Highlands House bar, where guests are welcomed with a cocktail built on The GlenDronach’s signature 12 Year Old Scotch.

Guests toasting with cocktails at The GlenDronach An Ode to The Highlands
Guests are welcomed with a cocktail built on the 12 Year Old | Image: The GlenDronach

A four-chapter sensory journey

From the welcome bar, the trail begins. The first stop, Ode to the Valley, invites guests to forage amongst moss, foliage and natural textures to uncover their first dram, paired with a palate cleanser and a Highland-inspired soundscape.

Next comes Ode to the Embers, where an exclusive pairing from Isobel Whelan-Little brings together smoked jersey curd, charred beetroot, scorched bonito, ponzu, daikon, ginger and citrus, designed to complement the warmth, richness and depth of the whisky.

The journey then shifts into Ode to the Dark, where sight gives way to scent. Guests explore the aromas that define the whisky through a bespoke room fragrance created by Scottish scent label JORUM STUDIO and a guided nosing experience, before one last forage to uncover a hidden whisky-infused chocolate.

Food and whisky pairings at The GlenDronach An Ode to The Highlands
Food pairings developed with Ace Hotel Sydney Culinary Director Isobel Whelan-Little | Image: The GlenDronach

Guests then return to Highlands House to keep exploring, with additional tastings, signature cocktails such as the Spanish Highball and Bramble Sour, and a menu of contemporary bar snacks from the Ace Hotel team.

The whisky behind the experience

For almost 200 years, The GlenDronach has stood in the Scottish Highlands, nestled in the valley its name refers to, the ‘Valley of Brambles’. Founded by James Allardice in 1826, its robust Highland spirit is slowly matured in Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks sourced from Andalucia, giving the single malt its rich, sherried character. Visiting Australia for the first time in three years, Master Blender Dr Rachel Barrie said the pop-up offers a new way to connect with that legacy.

In her words, An Ode to The Highlands “brings those influences to life beyond the glass, inviting guests to experience our story through flavour, aroma and atmosphere in a way that has never been experienced before.”

Secure Your Tickets

How to get tickets

An Ode to The Highlands runs at Ace Hotel Sydney from Friday 24 July to Sunday 26 July, before travelling to Melbourne next month, with further details to be announced. Tickets are $45 per person plus a booking fee, and include a welcome cocktail, the guided foraging trail, three premium The GlenDronach single malts and the food pairings, with more tastings, cocktails and snacks available to buy on the night.

Location: Ace Hotel Sydney
Dates: Friday 24 to Sunday 26 July
Session times: Friday 5:00pm to 10:00pm, Saturday 1:00pm to 10:00pm, Sunday 1:00pm to 6:00pm
Price: $45 per person, plus booking fee
Includes: Welcome cocktail, guided foraging trail, three The GlenDronach single malts and the food pairings by Ace Hotel Sydney

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Jacob Osborn

Staff Writer

Jacob Osborn

Jacob Osborn is an accomplished author and journalist with over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He holds a Bachelor's degree in English and Communication Arts from the University of Wisconsin--Madison and co-authored a Young Adult novel through ...

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