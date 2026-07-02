Here’s the Next Revolution in TV Technology

By Rob Edwards - Sponsored Updated: 2 July, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 6 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

The next generation of television experiences is here, and whether you’re a sports obsessive, gaming devotee, or an avowed movie lover, this is the technology you need to enhance your in-home entertainment setup!

When it comes to delivering an outstanding TV picture, there are three key factors to keep top of mind: brightness, contrast, and colour accuracy. Fortunately, TCL’s SQD-Mini LED technology delivers on all fronts, and while sheer performance has long been the brand’s calling card, this TV powerhouse’s latest range has raised the bar higher still.

TCL’s SQD-Mini LED range offers a broad selection of screen sizes, comprehensive feature sets, and exceptional value, while the core proposition of every panel consists of industry-leading image technology that’s sure to make your favourite content sing like never before. Let’s check it out.

What is SQD-Mini LED Technology?

The SQD of SQD-Mini LED stands for Super Quantum Dot, and this new technology builds on years of TCL’s Mini LED innovation to deliver multiple upgrades to the brand’s already compelling TV offering.

The first of these upgrades is Precise Dimming, which improves light control precision across the entire screen. This is paired with All-Domain Halo Control Technology. Via an end-to-end light control system. The impact of this is a clampdown on blooming, which occurs when light halos around bright objects on a dark background, tarnishing the overall effect of any given frame. No more. This technology not only eliminates said blooming but also shapes the light and sculpts shadows for superb visuals every time.

TCL’s second upgrade is the Super QLED Technology, which helps to deliver more accurate colour right to your retinas. How this is achieved is a little on the technical side, but keeping things brief, it adjusts particle sizing and upgrades the core-shell structure. Via this breakthrough process, more pure colour is achieved.

The third and final upgrade is Ultra Colour Filter, which significantly enhances the precision of colour filtering, reducing colour impurities to ensure highly accurate colour reproduction.

If these colour upgrades sound like technobabble, rest assured, they mean TCL delivers a level of colour accuracy that saw it become the world’s first to top the esteemed TÜV (Technical Inspection Association) Perceptual Colour Volume rating. By locking in colour accuracy and stability in every scene, this is now the TV technology to beat.

How Does All of This Make Your TV Better?

To put it simply, there are five key advantages to TCL’s SQD-Mini LED Technology.

It ensures colour purity and stability for all scenes, whether monochromatic or using a broad range of colours simultaneously.

It eliminates colour cross-talk via adjacent zones that emit light without interference. This ensures colours remain vivid without the dreaded aforementioned blooming.

It delivers greater contrast. The more dimming zones your Mini LED TV has, the greater the contrast. SQD-Mini LED supports up to and over 20,000 Precise Dimming Zones, delivering phenomenal contrast no matter the image.

It delivers extreme detail through incredible brightness. The brighter the panel, the more detail is possible in highlights and shadows. With SQD-Mini LED’s peak brightness of 10,000 nits, the sky’s the limit.

It’s beautifully stylish. We all love a panel to be as svelte as possible, and SQD-Mini LED technology delivers, with models like TCL’s 98-inch and 85-inch X11L measuring in at around just 2 cm thick.

Which SQD-Mini LED is Right for You?

TCL’s cutting-edge technology is available across a wide selection of panels and price points, with each offering incredible picture quality and outstanding gaming performance.

Here are the models that will be at the top of our wishlist when it’s time to add the very latest SQD-Mini LED technology to our home-entertainment setup.

X11L SQD-Mini LED TV

The X11L is the heavyweight champion of TCL’s range. Available in 98-, 85-, and 75-inch models, it packs industry-leading features that’ll make your movies more immersive, your games more visceral, and your favourite sporting events feel like you’re there in person.

As mentioned, it delivers up to an astonishing 10,000 nits of peak brightness, 20,736 Precise Dimming Zones, immaculate colour accuracy and purity, and the elevated premium aesthetic worthy of a flagship model. Further, it pairs these gorgeous visual elements with audio from the sonic masters at Bang & Olufsen, delivering the kind of sound performance required to match its jaw-dropping visuals.

C8L SQD Mini LED TV

An ideal panel for all the gamers out there, the C8L comes in 98-, 85-, 75-, and 65-inch models and is a beast in every size. Featuring AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, a 288 VRR game accelerator at 1080p, and a 144Hz native refresh rate, it ensures your rapid-fire, in-game visuals remain clear and fluid, giving you that competitive edge.

With premium HDR performance and Game Master Mode (TCL’s toggleable gaming hub), it’s the ultimate companion for your next head-to-head. Plus, the C8L’s functionality also enhances your experience with sports and action movies, reducing stuttering, tearing, and blurring. It’s an all-out entertainment juggernaut.

C7L SQD Mini LED TV

An impressive all-rounder offering extreme value for money, the C7L is a winner across a broad range of sizes (98, 85, 75, 65, and 55 inches). Offering the pinnacle of image technology at prices that start under AUD$1,800, this TV is a no-brainer.

Like the X11L and C8L, the panel’s incredible visuals are supported by Bang & Olufsen’s lauded audio, which deepens the immersion whether you’re about to dive into GTA VI, streaming the latest blockbuster, or catching all the action from the World Cup. Punching well above its weight, the C7L is an unbeatable value proposition that delivers the goods every time.

A New Generation

TCL’s SQD-Mini LED is positioned to be a game-changing TV technology. If you want a panel that offers the best brightness, contrast, and colour accuracy (i.e. the best picture), look no further. Discover the full range via the link below.