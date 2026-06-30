Throwing Shade: How Business & Pleasure Co. Became an Umbrella Juggernaut

Say Yes To Everything

This process of expansion shows no sign of slowing, with Business & Pleasure Co. going from strength to strength as it extends well beyond the sand and surf. Now, 80 per cent of the brand’s revenue comes from outdoor furniture and home umbrellas and its rapidly growing pillar of commercial and trade work. That ambition to own the beach has significantly evolved to owning outdoor living.

“It honestly blows me away each year seeing what we’re working on and how many new products that I never knew someone might need are approaching production,” Sam says, clearly chuffed.

“Our move from the beach to the pool and beyond has been super important for the brand. For example, we’ve developed this top-of-the-range commercial umbrella called the Resort Market Umbrella. It has this beautiful white aluminium pole and a crank handle mechanism to turn it up and down. It’s just so different to anything you see, you know, whether you’re at a hotel sitting by a pool or down at a cafe.”

Product launches of the Resort Market’s calibre have helped Business & Pleasure Co. place its stamp on the industry like no other brand. The result has even seen the world of luxury designer fashion knocking at the company’s Byron Bay door.

“There was an opportunity where we worked with an incredibly iconic designer brand,” Sam says. “They gave us a call out of the blue, wanting umbrellas for the front of all their stores across the globe. We had to get all these umbrellas made and sent around the world. Our product is not the easiest to handle and ship, so getting these umbrellas to Europe in seven days, including some locations we’d never shipped product to, was another challenge in itself.”

For other brands, that might wind up in the too hard basket, but according to Sam, that sort of thinking doesn’t fly at Business & Pleasure Co.: “We have something of an ethos in the company that we say yes to everything and then deal with how we’ll get it done afterwards.”