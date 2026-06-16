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IMBIBE RECOVER REST chocolate magnesium tub beside a dark chocolate bar
CULTURE

IMBIBE RECOVER REST Combines Two of Our Favourite Things: Chocolate and Better Sleep

Jacob Osborn
By Jacob Osborn - News

Updated:

Readtime: 5 min

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IMBIBE RECOVER REST is a silky chocolate drink that turns your nightly magnesium hit into the best part of the evening. You get a magnesium-rich complex that promotes calmness, improves sleep, and even speeds up muscle recovery, all for just 34 calories a serve. Most of us do not get enough magnesium, and most of us love a warm nighttime beverage, so IMBIBE built the two into one ritual. To quote the Eurythmics: sweet dreams are made of this.

Try IMBIBE RECOVER REST Risk-Free

Why Magnesium? The Case for IMBIBE

An essential mineral if there ever was one, magnesium assists in an epic host of bodily functions, including everything from nutrient absorption to sleep regulation and so much more. In recent years, millions of people have started supplementing it as a way to calm their minds before going to bed. Magnesium, combined with the amino acids glycine and tryptophan, is particularly beneficial for your quality of sleep. IMBIBE puts this very combination into tasty concoctions like RECOVER REST.

Not only does magnesium regulate melatonin to support better sleep, but it also relieves muscle tension and reduces leg cramps, two veritable disruptors. It is then no wonder that more people are turning away from pills and sedatives and supplementing with all-natural magnesium instead. Brands like IMBIBE go the extra mile to bring a nightly drinking ritual into the process.

IMBIBE RECOVER REST tub with text reading magnesium for stress, sleep and muscle repair
Magnesium supports stress, sleep and muscle recovery. Shop IMBIBE RECOVER REST | Image: IMBIBE

To be clear, you can get the suggested amounts of both magnesium and the amino acid glycine through the daily consumption of foods that help you sleep, like pumpkin seeds, spinach, avocado, and black beans. However, most people fall short of the daily recommended intake, making supplements like IMBIBE RECOVER REST an easy alternative. Plus, who does not love hot chocolate?

Learn More About Magnesium at IMBIBE

Do IMBIBE’s Magnesium Supplements Really Improve Sleep?

We live in a world of false promises and get-rich-quick schemes, so it is only natural to question the science behind any given supplement. However, it is firmly established that the essential mineral magnesium is vital to a variety of bodily functions, including sleep regulation. To put it in clearer terms: proper magnesium intake does not improve sleep so much as a magnesium deficiency will hinder it. Products like IMBIBE RECOVER REST help even out the balance to ensure a quality night’s sleep, along with muscle recovery and more. For the full picture, here are 13 secrets to a better night’s sleep.

Order IMBIBE RECOVER REST With a 40-Day Guarantee

Your New Favourite Ritual: IMBIBE RECOVER REST

Sipping a warm beverage at night is a ritual unto itself, which can often yield its own relaxing effects. Bring magnesium into the fold, and you are looking at your new favourite pastime. So goes IMBIBE RECOVER REST, which combines a magnesium-rich complex with Rainforest Alliance cocoa and coconut milk powder to create a silky hot chocolate beverage (when mixed with a liquid, naturally), to the tune of just 34 calories per serving.

In addition to magnesium citrate, IMBIBE RECOVER REST includes the amino acids glycine and tryptophan, both of which promote better sleep. A trace mineral support system of copper, zinc, and potassium rounds out the formulation, providing structure and its own unique benefits. All that is left to do is add hot or cold water (or hot or cold milk), then sip, enjoy, and relax. Or as IMBIBE likes to put it: Recover and Rest.

IMBIBE RECOVER REST and CALM/SLEEP tubs on a shelf with grooming items
Make magnesium part of your nightly ritual. See the full IMBIBE range | Image: IMBIBE
Purchase RECOVER REST at IMBIBE

IMBIBE CALM/SLEEP: The Raspberry Lemonade Alternative

IMBIBE RECOVER REST is just one of many products in the brand’s wellness arsenal. If you prefer cold raspberry lemonade over hot chocolate, be sure to check out IMBIBE CALM/SLEEP, which combines a magnesium blend (citrate and glycinate) with passionflower extract and beetroot extract to put your mind and body at ease before bedtime. Both products are backed by a 40-day guarantee and legions of positive reviews. After all, no one is going to argue with better sleep.

IMBIBE CALM/SLEEP magnesium powder beside a glass of mixed drink
Prefer raspberry lemonade to hot chocolate? Try IMBIBE CALM/SLEEP | Image: IMBIBE
Use the Discount Code MM15 at IMBIBE

IMBIBE RECOVER REST FAQs

Does magnesium actually help you sleep?

Magnesium helps regulate melatonin and relaxes muscles, and a deficiency is what tends to disrupt sleep. Topping up your intake, especially alongside the amino acids glycine and tryptophan, supports a calmer mind and a better night’s rest.

What is in IMBIBE RECOVER REST?

RECOVER REST pairs magnesium citrate with the amino acids glycine and tryptophan, plus a trace mineral system of copper, zinc and potassium. It is built on Rainforest Alliance cocoa and coconut milk powder for a silky hot chocolate at 34 calories per serving.

How many calories are in RECOVER REST?

IMBIBE RECOVER REST is just 34 calories per serving, so the nightly chocolate ritual will not derail your goals. Mix it with hot or cold water or milk, then sip and relax. You can try it risk-free under the 40-day guarantee.

What is the difference between RECOVER REST and CALM/SLEEP?

RECOVER REST is a chocolate magnesium drink for sleep and muscle recovery. CALM/SLEEP is a raspberry lemonade powder that blends magnesium citrate and glycinate with passionflower and beetroot extract. Both are backed by a 40-day guarantee.

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Jacob Osborn

Staff Writer

Jacob Osborn

Jacob Osborn is an accomplished author and journalist with over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He holds a Bachelor's degree in English and Communication Arts from the University of Wisconsin--Madison and co-authored a Young Adult novel through ...

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