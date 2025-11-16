Everything We Know About ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’: Cast, Trailer, Release Date, and More

By Dean Blake - News Published: 17 Nov 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

The ‘Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ is dropping in April, 2026

It follows on from the successful ‘The Super Mario Bros Movie’

Chris Pratt as Mario, Jack Black as Bowser, Charlie Day as Luigi, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad are all returning along with some new voices

It’s only been around two months since Nintendo’s follow-up feature film, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, was announced as part of Mario’s 40th anniversary celebration, but we’ve already got a pretty meaty first look at what the Italian plumber’s next journey is going to look like.

Based off of the incredibly influential ‘Super Mario Galaxy’ games, the next film is taking Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Toad into outer space to tackle a new threat—Bowser Jr., who has come to save his old man from the clutches of the Mushroom Kingdom. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait too long to get back into the action, either: the film is launching on 3 April, 2026, with “select territories” seeing a launch date later that month.

Following on from the first film (which somehow bucked the trend of being a good video game adaptation), it’s being produced by a joint venture between Nintendo and Illumination, and is being co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo. The film is also being directed by returning filmmakers Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, from a screenplay by returning screenwriter Matthew Fogel, while Brian Tyler returns to compose the score.

Want to know more? Well fasten your overalls and let’s jump into everything we know about The Super Mario Galaxy Movie—starting with the trailer.

Watch ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s First Trailer

It seems Jack Black’s Bowser is turning to art therapy to work through his anger problems! Well, that is until his son, Bowser Jr., stages a daring rescue to bring the King Koopa out of semi-retirement. It’s a spin on the original Galaxy’s story, which followed a more straightforward ‘Bowser kidnaps Princess Peach and takes her to outer space, and Mario follows’ storyline—here, it seems Peach and Toad head into space for their own reasons, while Mario and Luigi are seen exploring the sand kingdom, Tostarena, from Super Mario Odyssey, on motorbikes.

Plus, we see the introduction of Galaxy’s Rosalina, voiced here by Brie Larson, who unleashes the cosmic powers of the Luma (little star creatures native to the original Galaxy series of games) to utterly eradicate what we assume is one of the mechanically-minded Bowser Jr.’s robots of galactic destruction.

In fact, while we’ve seen references to the Galaxy games (obviously), as well as a shot of Odyssey in Tostarena, Bowser Jr.’s appearance here, covered in metallic oil and carrying a paint brush, is more than likely a play on his appearance in Super Mario Sunshine (no spoilers here).

L to R: Mario and Princess Peach in Nintendo and Illumination’s THE SUPER MARIO GALAXY MOVIE, directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic | Image: Supplied

Which Characters are in ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’

Nintendo has one of the biggest rosters of beloved characters this side of Disney, boasting every character in the Mario franchise, as well as series’ like Donkey Kong, Kirby, The Legend of Zelda, Metroid, Splatoon, Animal Crossing, and way more. However, while the games have all had references to one another in one way or another, it’s pretty unlikely for the big N to drop unrelated characters into the Galaxy Movie outside of their own franchise films—and we already know of at least one that’s in the works.

In saying that, Donkey Kong appeared in the first film (played by Seth Rogan) and could very well return, and though he has yet to be confirmed it’s been highly hinted (through leaked deodorant designs, no less) that Yoshi will appear in this film. As far as who is confirmed as returning, or joining the cast, you can find the list here:

Chris Pratt as Mario

Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach

Charlie Day as Luigi

Jack Black as Bowser

Keegan-Michael Key as Toad

Benny Safdie as Bowser Jr.

Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek

Brie Larson as Rosalina

Bowser Jr. in Nintendo and Illumination’s THE SUPER MARIO GALAXY MOVIE, directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic | Image: Supplied

When Can I Watch ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’?

The film will be dropping in the United States, as well as other regions, on 3 April, 2026. However, some other regions, such as Japan, won’t see the film release locally until later that month. When we have more details about when the film will drop in different regions, we’ll update this story.

For now, just assume it’ll be in cinemas near you in April, 2026.

Rosalina in Nintendo and Illumination’s THE SUPER MARIO GALAXY MOVIE, directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic | Image: Supplied

L to R: Mario and Bowser in Nintendo and Illumination’s THE SUPER MARIO GALAXY MOVIE, directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic. | Image: Supplied