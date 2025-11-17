Home/Entertainment/Movies & TV
Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as 'Link', and Bo Bragason as 'Zelda' in 'The Legend of Zelda' | Image: Nintendo
We’ve Got Our First Look at Link and Zelda in 2027’s ‘The Legend of Zelda’ Movie

Get your Master Swords ready: we’re heading to Hyrule on the big screen in 2027. Or, rather, Bo Bragason and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth will be, taking up the roles of Princess Zelda and the boy without a fairy, Link.

While we’ve known a Legend of Zelda movie has been in the works for a little while, and that’s set to release on 7 May, 2027, series creator and Nintendo mainstay Shigeru Miyamoto confirmed the pair would be taking up the two lead roles on X. Now, though, we’ve got a good look at what the pair will look like in costume, care of the ‘Nintendo Today’ app, which also noted that filming as officially started.

Cast as Hyrule’s hero Link, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth is an English actor most well known for his roles as the voice of Pinocchio in the 2022 live-action remake, as Miles Wingrave in 2020’s The Haunting of Bly Manor, Mark Critch in CBC’s Son of a Critch, and as Alex Burgess in 2022’s The Sandman.

Playing Princess Zelda, Bo Bragason is most well known for her roles as Roxy in Renegade Nell, and Queen Gunhild in King and Conqueror.

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as 'Link' in 'The Legend of Zelda' | Image: Nintendo
Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as ‘Link’ in ‘The Legend of Zelda’ | Image: Nintendo
Bo Bragason as 'Zelda' in 'The Legend of Zelda' | Image: Nintendo
Bo Bragason as ‘Zelda’ in ‘The Legend of Zelda’ | Image: Nintendo

Miyamoto, the mastermind behind Zelda, will be taking on a producer role, similar to his involvement in the recent animated Super Mario Bros. film. Joining him in the production team is Avi Arad, the producer behind acclaimed movies like the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse. Although Nintendo shied away from disclosing many specifics about the forthcoming film, they did mention that it will be a joint financial venture between Nintendo and Sony, “with more than 50% financed by Nintendo.” According to the press release, “The theatrical distribution of the film will be done worldwide by Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.”

Sharing his thoughts on X, formerly Twitter, Miyamoto expressed, “This is Miyamoto. I have been working on the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega hit films.” He continued, “I have asked Avi-san to produce this film with me, and we have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it.” The Zelda series stands as one of the most cherished gaming franchises in history, tracing its roots back to the initial 2D 8-bit game in 1986.

'The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom' (2023) | Image: Nintendo
‘The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom’ (2023) | Image: Nintendo

Taking place within the mystical realm of Hyrule, the franchise centres around Link, tasked with the continual mission of rescuing the kingdom and its princess, the eponymous Zelda, from malevolent threats, with the menacing Ganon often taking on the role of the antagonist. Nintendo’s announcement of a Zelda movie couldn’t have come at a better time, fitting right into the company’s plan to make a bigger splash in the entertainment world. The move goes on to show the company’s commitment to bringing its famous characters and epic stories to a wider audience and is an exciting leap into filmmaking.

“By producing visual contents of Nintendo IP by itself, Nintendo is creating new opportunities to have people from around the world to access the world of entertainment which Nintendo has built, through different means apart from its dedicated game consoles,” Nintendo said in the official press release about the Zelda film. “By getting deeply involved in the movie production with the aim to put smiles on everyone’s faces through entertainment, Nintendo will continue its efforts to produce unique entertainment and deliver it to as many people as possible.”

'The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom' (2023) | Image: Nintendo
‘The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom’ (2023) | Image: Nintendo

