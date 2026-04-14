2026 Porsche 911 GT3 S/C Revealed as 9,000-RPM Drop-Top Dream

By Ben McKimm - News Updated: 15 April, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Porsche unveiled the manual-only 2026 911 GT3 S/C

It features a 375kW 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six engine

No automatic PDK transmission option is offered

The ultra-lightweight convertible weighs just 1,497 kg

The automatic magnesium-frame roof retracts in 12 seconds

Australian pricing starts at AUD$588,500 before on-road costs

If there’s one thing Porsche knows how to do perfectly, it’s answering the prayers of automotive purists. Driving enthusiasts have long asked for a way to combine the spine-tingling howl of the GT3’s naturally aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six with the wind-in-your-hair thrill of a cabriolet. Heck, we’ve been asking for it since we got behind the wheel of the latest-generation Porsche 911 GT3 Touring in Manual. Well, today, those prayers have been answered with the new Porsche 911 GT3 S/C.

Taking the best parts of the revered 911 S/T and the razor-sharp GT3, this new open-top marvel is built explicitly for the driver. Best of all? It’s armed exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission.

Here is everything you need to know about Stuttgart’s latest drop-top masterpiece.

Detail Engine 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six Power Output 375 kW (510 PS) / 450 Nm Transmission 6-speed GT sports manual (exclusive) Acceleration 0-100 km/h in 3.9 seconds Weight 1,497 kg Starting Price AUD$588,500 (before on-roads) Scroll horizontally to view full table

2026 Porsche 911 GT3 S/C | Image: Porsche

2026 Porsche 911 GT3 S/C Quick Specs

Engine: 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six

4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six Power: 375 kW (510 PS)

375 kW (510 PS) Torque: 450 Nm

450 Nm Transmission: 6-speed GT sports manual

6-speed GT sports manual 0-100 km/h: 3.9 seconds

3.9 seconds Top Speed: 313 km/h

313 km/h Weight: 1,497 kg

1,497 kg Starting Price (AUD): $588,500 plus on-roads

Heart of the Beast is a 9,000 RPM 4.0-litre Flat-6

The core of the 911 GT3 S/C sits the legendary 4.0-litre naturally aspirated boxer engine. Revised cylinder heads and aggressive camshafts borrowed directly from the 911 GT3 RS ensure razor-sharp throttle response as you climb towards the glorious 9,000 rpm redline. It produces 375 kW (510 PS) and 450 Nm of torque, taking the S/C from 0-100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds.

Because this car is all about emotional engagement, Porsche completely ditched the PDK automatic option.

The GT3 S/C comes exclusively with a lightweight, short-ratio six-speed manual gearbox. With the roof down, the flow-optimised individual throttle bodies and high-revving exhaust note will deliver an acoustic experience that simply can’t be replicated in a closed cabin.

2026 Porsche 911 GT3 S/C | Image: Porsche 2026 Porsche 911 GT3 S/C | Image: Porsche 2026 Porsche 911 GT3 S/C | Image: Porsche 2026 Porsche 911 GT3 S/C | Image: Porsche

It’s an Exercise in Featherweight Drop-Top Engineering

Convertibles are historically heavier than their coupe siblings, but Porsche went to extreme lengths to put the GT3 S/C on a strict diet.

Tipping the scales at a remarkably light 1,497 kilograms, it weighs only 30 kg more than the previous-generation 991 Speedster.

To achieve this, the engineers raided the 911 S/T parts bin. The bonnet, front wings, and doors are all crafted from carbon fibre, alongside a carbon-fibre shear plate and anti-roll bars. Unsprung mass is drastically reduced thanks to standard Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB) and lightweight magnesium centre-lock wheels (20-inch front, 21-inch rear). Even the battery is a compact 40 Ah lithium-ion unit, shaving off an extra 4 kg.

2026 Porsche 911 GT3 S/C | Image: Porsche

Roof and Aerodynamics are Refined

Unlike the Speedster with its manual tent-style top and double-bubble rear deck, the GT3 S/C uses the fully automatic lightweight roof from the standard 911 cabriolet line, but heavily modified.

Porsche used magnesium structural components for the roof frame, maintaining a flawless, coupe-like 911 flyline when closed.

The roof drops in just 12 seconds at speeds up to 50 km/h. To keep the airflow in check, there’s an integrated, electrically operated wind deflector that deploys in two seconds. Aerodynamically, the S/C borrows the front spoiler lip and rear diffuser from the current GT3, while adding a subtle Gurney flap to the retractable rear spoiler.

2026 Porsche 911 GT3 S/C | Image: Porsche 2026 Porsche 911 GT3 S/C | Image: Porsche 2026 Porsche 911 GT3 S/C | Image: Porsche 2026 Porsche 911 GT3 S/C | Image: Porsche

Cockpit Remains Pure a Two-Seater Sports Car

Inside, the GT3 S/C is strictly a two-seater affair. The cabin is stripped of excess, featuring lightweight carpets and door panels with carbon-fibre pull loops. Four-way adjustable Sports Seats Plus come standard, though hardcore enthusiasts can opt for carbon-fibre folding sports bucket seats.

In a nod to tradition, you won’t find a push-to-start button here; you fire up the flat-six using a rotary ignition switch to the left of the steering wheel. The digital instrument cluster includes a ‘Track Screen’ mode that condenses vital tyre, oil, and coolant data and even allows you to rotate the digital rev counter so the 9,000 rpm redline sits squarely at the 12 o’clock position.

2026 Porsche 911 GT3 S/C | Image: Porsche

Pricing and Availability

The ultimate open-air driver’s car comes with a premium price tag to match its pedigree.

The 2026 Porsche 911 GT3 S/C is available to order now in Australia, starting at $588,500 before on-road costs and options. Those looking to make a louder statement can choose the Street Style Package from Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur ($58,670), which adds:

Striking Pyro Red decorative graphics and side lettering.

decorative graphics and side lettering. Slate Grey Neo painted magnesium wheels.

painted magnesium wheels. Victory Gold brake callipers.

brake callipers. A bespoke interior heavily wrapped in Slate Grey and Guards Red two-tone leather.

Seat centre panels featuring an intricate four-tone braided leather (Slate Grey, Guards Red, Magnesium Grey, and Kalahari).

A darkened gear lever with an open-pore laminated wood knob.

Then, for buyers who want to match their wristwear to their new ride, Porsche Design is also offering a bespoke Chronograph 911 GT3 S/C timepiece. Crafted from ultra-lightweight titanium with a flyback function and a rotor modelled after the car’s magnesium wheels, it’s the ultimate accessory for the ultimate analog sports car.