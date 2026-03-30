Porsche Launches Four Australian-inspired Editions to Mark 75 Years Down Under

Porsche celebrates 75 years in Australia with four bespoke vehicle designs.

The models represent Australia’s north, south, east, and west landscapes.

Customers can recreate these exact configurations using Porsche’s online configurator.

The Taycan 4S Cross Turismo features an Ipanema Blue Metallic finish.

The Cayenne S honours the Outback with an Ipanema Brown paint.

Unveiled at the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Australian Grand Prix 2026, Porsche has celebrated 75 years in Australia with a unique showcase. The manufacturer introduced four bespoke models: a Panamera 4 E-Hybrid, a Macan 4S, a Taycan 4S Cross Turismo, and a Cayenne S. Each is crafted as a tribute to the four cardinal directions (North, South, East, and West) of Australia’s vast 7.6-million-square-kilometre landscape.

However, the most exciting part for buyers is that these cars aren’t just models for show and tell, they can be made using the brand’s online configurator.

“These four special cars symbolise the legacy and future of Porsche across Australia,” said Daniel Schmollinger, CEO and Managing Director of Porsche Cars Australia. “Each car has been styled to reflect different iconic Australian landscapes, specifically the rugged west, the country’s eastern surf coastline, the top end’s tropical rainforests and the southern cliffs along Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania. “These four cars align timeless Porsche design with regional identity, culture, lifestyle and purpose. And best of all, they are available for any of our customers to replicate using the Porsche online car configurator.”

Direction Model Landscape Inspiration Starting Price North Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Tropical Rainforests (Daintree) from AUD$283,000 before on-roads and options East Taycan 4S Cross Turismo Surf Coast (Snapper Rocks) from $236,560 before on-roads and options South Macan 4S Rugged Coastlines (12 Apostles) from $149,300 before on-roads and options West Cayenne S Ancient Outback (Pilbara/Kimberley) from $184,900 before on-roads and options Scroll horizontally to view full table

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GO NORTH: Panamera 4 E-Hybrid (The Tropical Rainforests)

Price: from $283,000 before on-road costs and options.

Powertrain: 3.0-litre twin-turbo petrol engine combined with a 140 kW electric motor.

3.0-litre twin-turbo petrol engine combined with a 140 kW electric motor. Total Power: Up to 346 kW.

Up to 346 kW. Total Torque: 650 Nm.

650 Nm. Transmission: 8-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) sending drive to all four wheels.

8-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) sending drive to all four wheels. Battery: 25.9 kWh (gross) lithium-ion high-voltage battery.

25.9 kWh (gross) lithium-ion high-voltage battery. Acceleration: 0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds.

0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds. Top Speed (Electric): 140 km/h on a closed road or circuit.

140 km/h on a closed road or circuit. Suspension: Porsche Adaptive Air suspension.

This was the showstopper at the event in Melbourne. Representing the tropical rainforests, the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid you see here is finished in Paint to Sample Emerald Green Metallic, which has been added to mimic the lush vegetation of Queensland’s Daintree Rainforest. The exterior is accented by 21-inch Neodyme wheels inspired by the fan palms found in the Daintree. Look inside (our favourite element), and you’ll find an Espresso Club leather interior reflects the region’s rich earth, complemented by an Eucalyptus wood interior package that pays homage to Darwin Stringybark trees. It fits the Panamera to a tee, being the luxurious family sedan in the line-up.

1/ 15 GO EAST: Taycan 4S Cross Turismo | Image: Porsche Cars Australia

GO EAST: Taycan 4S Cross Turismo (The Surf Coast)

Price: from $236,560 plus on-road costs and options.

Powertrain: Permanent synchronous electric motor on each axle.

Permanent synchronous electric motor on each axle. Total Power: Up to 440 kW of Overboost Power with Launch Control.

Up to 440 kW of Overboost Power with Launch Control. Total Torque: 710 Nm.

710 Nm. Transmission: Two-speed transmission on the rear axle, single-speed transmission on the front.

Battery: 105.0 kWh (gross) Porsche Performance Battery Plus

105.0 kWh (gross) Porsche Performance Battery Plus Range : Up to 506 kilometres from a full charge.

: Up to 506 kilometres from a full charge. Acceleration: 0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds.

0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds. Charging: 800-volt architecture, peak DC charging up to 320 kW (10% to 80% in 18 minutes).

800-volt architecture, peak DC charging up to 320 kW (10% to 80% in 18 minutes). Suspension: Adaptive air suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM).

Adaptive air suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM). Clearance: The optional Off-Road package adds 30 millimetres of ground clearance.

Our outright favourite of the four is this Taycan 4S Cross Turismo, which is designed to reflect the Surf Coast. It starts with the Paint to Sample Ipanema Blue Metallic, which could be our favourite PTS colour full-stop, it helps capture the turquoise waves of famous surfing spots like Snapper Rocks. The 21-inch black wheels include Crayon aero blades (yum) that hint at the marine life and coral formations hidden beneath the waves. The cabin boasts a two-tone Black and Crayon leather interior that evokes the warm sands of the eastern beaches, while Speed Blue decorative stitching adds a touch of the Pacific Ocean’s cool waters. It’s the least “extreme” of the specs, and it gives us old-school Kombi vibes, which is only a good thing.

1/ 15 GO SOUTH: Macan 4S | Image: Porsche Cars Australia

GO SOUTH: Macan 4S (The Rugged Coastlines)

Price: from $149,300 before on-road costs and options.

Powertrain: Two Permanent Magnet Synchronous (PSM) electric motors.

Two Permanent Magnet Synchronous (PSM) electric motors. Total Power: Up to 380 kW of Overboost Power with Launch Control.

Up to 380 kW of Overboost Power with Launch Control. Total Torque: 820 Nm peak torque.

820 Nm peak torque. Transmission: Single-speed gearbox at the rear axle.

Single-speed gearbox at the rear axle. Battery: 100 kWh (gross) lithium-ion battery

100 kWh (gross) lithium-ion battery Range : Up to 507 km WLTP test range.

: Up to 507 km WLTP test range. Acceleration: 0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds.

0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds. Charging: 800-volt architecture, up to 270 kW DC (10% to 80% in approximately 21 minutes).

800-volt architecture, up to 270 kW DC (10% to 80% in approximately 21 minutes). Recuperation: Recovers up to 240 kW of energy and up to 98% of total braking energy.

Recovers up to 240 kW of energy and up to 98% of total braking energy. Storage: Up to 540 litres in the rear luggage compartment and an 84-litre ‘frunk’ under the bonnet.

Look South and the rugged coastlines of Victoria, South Australia, and Tasmania serve as the inspiration for this smart Macan 4S. The brand has added Paint to Sample Gold Bronze Metallic for the sunset hues of the 12 Apostles. Meanwhile, the 22-inch Vesuvius Grey wheels are a direct nod to the ancient dolerite sea columns that stick out from the waters of the Tasman Peninsula. When we look inside, the Limestone Coast influenced the Black and Chalk Beige extended leather package, while vivid Orange decorative stitching mimics the coastal snags and rocks lining the southern edge. Usually, we’d call it a clash, but as a piece of art it just works.

1/ 14 GO WEST: Cayenne S | Image: Porsche Cars Australia

GO WEST: Cayenne S (The Ancient Outback)

Price: from $184,900 before on-road costs and options.

Powertrain: 4.0-litre biturbo petrol V8 engine.

4.0-litre biturbo petrol V8 engine. Total Power: Up to 349 kW.

Up to 349 kW. Total Torque: 600 Nm from 2,000 RPM.

600 Nm from 2,000 RPM. Transmission: Eight-speed Tiptronic S gearbox with Porsche Traction Management (PTM)

Eight-speed Tiptronic S gearbox with Porsche Traction Management (PTM) Acceleration: 0-100 km/h in 5.0 seconds.

0-100 km/h in 5.0 seconds. Top Speed: 273 km/h on a suitable closed racing circuit.

273 km/h on a suitable closed racing circuit. Suspension: Adaptive Air Suspension with a two-air-chamber design.

Adaptive Air Suspension with a two-air-chamber design. Off-Road Tech: Four driving modes (Gravel, Mud, Sand, Rocks).

Four driving modes (Gravel, Mud, Sand, Rocks). Touring Capacity: 90-litre fuel tank and up to 772 litres in the rear luggage area.

It’s a tough choice between the Taycan Cross Turismo and this Cayenne S, inspired by the ancient Australian Outback. With a twin-turbo V8 engine under the bonnet, this Cayenne S wears Paint to Sample Ipanema Brown Metallic to reflect the 4.4-billion-year-old crusts and ochre grounds of the remote plains. The SUV rides on 22-inch Black silk-gloss wheels that match the shade of Western Australia’s famous Wave Rock, with dark vertical streaks. The interior is wrapped in Bordeaux Red leather, paying tribute to the massive outdoor rock art galleries of the Pilbara and Kimberley regions, and features a Mojave Beige compass dial that evokes the blonde sands of Broome’s Cable Beach.

If these landscape-themed builds have given you a little inspiration, any customer can jump onto the Porsche online car configurator to replicate these exact commemorative specifications for their own new car. You can order them exactly as Porsche styled them to join in on the 75-year celebrations, or use these builds as a starting point and further tailor the configurations to suit your individual needs.