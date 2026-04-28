2026 Honda Prelude Price and Specs Revealed for Australia

Targets Mustang, Z, MX-5, GR86 with Civic e:HEV powertrain

Type R suspension, wide tracks, and Brembo brakes promise engaging dynamics

CVT-based “S+ Shift” mimics manual at the push of a button, no true manual

Sleek exterior, blue-white cockpit; driver seat specially bolstered for sport

Available to order now, priced at AUD$65,000 driveaway

There’s a new affordable sports car on its way to rival the Ford Mustang, Nissan Z, Mazda MX-5, and Toyota GR86. Honda is bringing back one of its most famous nameplates with the launch of the new Honda Prelude (6th-generation). Now available in Australia, the vehicle is a launch platform (Prelude) to the brand’s latest-generation “e:HEV” hybrid technology, but with a sporty twist.

It will be powered by the same two-motor hybrid-electric powerplant as the Civic hybrid. It’s sad to see that the new Honda Prelude won’t use the 2.0-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder engine in the Civic Type R (329HP/420Nm). However, it will be underpinned by the same suspension, wide front and rear tracks, and Brembo front brakes from the Civic Type R, so we expect it to be a pretty fun momentum car.

Sadly, the six-speed manual transmission won’t carry over either. It’s been replaced by a CVT transmission that mimics the sound and feel of a traditional gearbox and sends power to the front wheels only. Honda calls it the “S+ Shift system,” and it works with the Active Sound Control (ASC) system to augment the gearbox by syncing “upshifts” with engine RPM each time you pull a paddle. Honda says the new Prelude will “deliver high levels of driver exhilaration and engagement, including unmatched driving dynamics and fun-to-drive feel,” but we’ll be the judge of that once we get behind the wheel. Let’s take a closer look!

2026 Honda Prelude | Image: Honda Australia

Engine and Driving Dynamics

It will be powered by the same two-motor hybrid-electric powerplant as the Civic hybrid. It’s sad to see that the new Honda Prelude won’t use the 2.0-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder engine in the Civic Type R (329HP/420Nm). However, it will be underpinned by the same suspension, wide front and rear tracks, and Brembo front brakes from the Civic Type R, so we expect it to be a pretty fun momentum car.

The six-speed manual transmission won’t carry over either. It’s been replaced by a CVT transmission that mimics the sound and feel of a traditional gearbox and sends power to the front wheels only.

Honda calls it the “S+ Shift system,” and it works with the Active Sound Control (ASC) system to simulate the sound and feel of quick automatic gear changes through an evocative engine note. At the push of a button, it delivers a ‘kick’ and a rev-matching throttle ‘blip’ felt during gear changes and engine braking. Honda says the new Prelude brings fun and the joy of driving into the hybrid era, but we’ll be the judge of that once we get behind the wheel.

2026 Honda Prelude | Image: Honda Australia

Exterior Design

While the powertrain choice is a little disappointing, it’s still refreshing to see a compact sports car in the era of oversized, overweight vehicles.

The design is near-perfect, and it’s exactly what a modern-day Prelude should look like: clean surfacing, a sleek nose, glider-inspired headlights, black-chrome plating on the front grille, and a low-slung roofline. Wheels are pushed to the edges to create a wider track, while a closer look reveals a large diffuser and flush door handles.

2026 Honda Prelude | Image: Honda 2026 Honda Prelude | Image: Honda 2026 Honda Prelude | Image: Honda 2026 Honda Prelude | Image: Honda

Interior and Technology

When we look inside, the main colour is “blue × white,” which Honda says expresses the concept of PRELUDE with a light white and deep blue coordination. We love the instrument panel and its attention to detail on the ivory skin finish. Meanwhile, the driver’s and passenger’s seats have different specifications, which is very Ferrari-like. The driver’s seat offers a firmer hold suitable for sports driving, while the passenger seat provides “moderately wrapped comfort,” according to Honda.

Tech-wise, there’s a D-shaped design steering wheel with a full-graphic instrument cluster behind it, exclusive to PRELUDE. We don’t have specific engine power or torque figures available, but the 2.0-litre 4-cylinder petrol-electric hybrid system in the Civic hybrid e:HEV produces 135kW (approximately 181 HP) and 315Nm of torque.

2026 Honda Prelude | Image: Honda Australia

Pricing and Availability

The all-new Honda Prelude arrives fresh from collecting an early Car of the Year award for Best Coupe in Europe’s Best Cars of the Year organisation at the 2025/2026 New Car World Championships.

During an address at the Melbourne Motor Show, Honda Australia announced pricing for the hybrid sports car. It’s available to order on Honda.com.au and at Honda Centres today, priced at AUD$65,000 driveaway. To keep things simple, it comes in a single grade with a selection of five colours at no additional cost. The Prelude is offered as part of Honda’s transparent One Price Promise.

Furthermore, it’s complemented by the Road Ahead Guarantee, which includes a 5-year unlimited km warranty, 5-year premium roadside assist, and 5 low price scheduled services at $199.

“The 2026 Prelude is a bold reinterpretation of an iconic driver’s car for the hybrid era, developed from the same dreams with the same spirit and ambition as the first Prelude back in 1978,” said Honda Australia Director of Automotive, Mr Robert Thorp.