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Deus ex machina x zagato agtz twin tail
CARS

Zagato and La Squadra Reveal Exclusive 1-of-19 Deus Ex Machina AGTZ Twin Tail

Ben McKimm
By Ben McKimm - News

Updated:

Readtime: 4 min

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  • Zagato and La Squadra reveal the striking AGTZ Twin Tail car.
  • Deus Ex Machina designed a bespoke monochrome black-and-white exterior livery.
  • The car features a dramatic and fully removable long-tail silhouette.
  • Production is strictly limited to just 19 left-hand-drive examples worldwide.
  • Deus is releasing limited-edition apparel and posters to celebrate the launch.

What on earth is a AGTZ Twin Tail? Well, let’s start with the creators, Zagato, who you might know as the Italian coachbuilder responsible for some of the most beautiful sports cars of the last century (let’s forget the Zagato Zele for the moment) and La Squadra, who amongst its many automotive endeavors, has a restaurant. With Deus Ex Machina in the fold for this project (you know who they are) the team have built a one-off interpretation of the AGTZ Twin Tail. What is it?

The Twin Tail was originally conceived to “reimagine the spirit of endurance racing through modern coachbuilding,” and you’d be right in saying that the vehicle draws its primary inspiration from the legendary Alpine A220. You’d also be right in saying that the car is physically built upon the platform of the modern Alpine A110, and that’s only a good thing considering the capabilities of that chassis.

Deus Ex Machina developed a one-off exterior livery and bespoke interior details for the vehicle, with a black-and-white design that brings a bold graphic identity to the car and reminds us of the brands MINI collaboration from last year. We’ll talk more about the details in a second, but it’s worth noting early that the production of the AGTZ Twin Tail is strictly limited to just 19 examples worldwide. However, it’s a left hand-drive vehicle, so it’s unlikely we’ll see any land Downunder. Let’s take a closer look at the Deus Ex Machina AGTZ Twin Tail.

Deus ex machina x zagato agtz twin tail interior
Deus Ex Machina x Zagato AGTZ Twin Tail | Image: Supplied / Deus

To create this specific 1-of-19 masterpiece, Deus Creative Director and Co-Founder Carby Tuckwell collaborated closely with Lucas Mongiello, Creative Lead at La Squadra.

The pair selected a monochrome palette to emphasise the flowing bodywork and dramatic, fully removable long-tail silhouette. “A general rule of thumb with livery design is the more beautiful the form of the car, the greater the challenge to harmonise colour and art… and in the case of the AGTZ it was final boss level,” Tuckwell explained.

The interior follows suit, featuring subtle co-branded touches that serve as a singular expression of the AGTZ Twin Tail philosophy, intersecting craftsmanship, performance, and art.

Deus ex machina x zagato agtz twin tail t shirt back 2
Deus Ex Machina x Zagato AGTZ Twin Tail | Image: Supplied / Deus
Deus ex machina x zagato agtz twin tail side on
Deus Ex Machina x Zagato AGTZ Twin Tail | Image: Supplied / Deus
Deus ex machina x zagato agtz twin tail t shirt
Deus Ex Machina x Zagato AGTZ Twin Tail | Image: Supplied / Deus
Deus ex machina x zagato agtz twin tail rear end
Deus Ex Machina x Zagato AGTZ Twin Tail | Image: Supplied / Deus

You wouldn’t expect a Milanese coachbuilder, a Polish automotive hub (La Squadra), and an Australian custom motorcycle and surf brand might seem like an odd trio. However, La Squadra Founder Jakub Pietrzak noted that both surfing and modern coachbuilding draw heavily from the mid-century revolution in composite materials

“The introduction of fiberglass, and later carbon fiber, allowed both automotive designers and surfboard shapers to achieve shapes, weight, and proportions that had been impossible until the 1950s,” said Pietrzak.

This shared foundation became the core inspiration for the collaboration, which also aims to tell the story of Alpine and its racing history at Le Mans. President of Zagato, Andrea Michele Zagato, said this project is fundamentally about bravery. Speaking to a motto engraved on his grandfather-in-law’s watch – “Lost money, nothing lost. Lost honor, something lost. Lost courage, everything lost” – Zagato stated that it takes true courage to reinterpret modern coachbuilding and create a car with “two souls and quite literally two tails”.

Even if you aren’t one of the lucky 19 individuals adding an AGTZ Twin Tail to your garage, Deus Ex Machina is coming through with the goods so fans can still get a piece of the action. To mark the new release, Deus is dropping a limited-edition collectible tee and an art poster series exclusively through its global channels. Illustrated by Tuckwell in his unmistakable hand-drawn style, the artwork translates the car’s dramatic removable long-tail silhouette into a bold, collectible piece of contemporary automotive culture. You can learn more and shop the full collection at the Deus website, which is linked below.

Learn more at Deus
Deus ex machina x zagato agtz twin tail front headlight
Deus Ex Machina x Zagato AGTZ Twin Tail | Image: Supplied / Deus
Deus ex machina x zagato agtz twin tail door
Deus Ex Machina x Zagato AGTZ Twin Tail | Image: Supplied / Deus
Deus ex machina x zagato agtz twin tail rear deck
Deus Ex Machina x Zagato AGTZ Twin Tail | Image: Supplied / Deus
Deus ex machina x zagato agtz twin tail rear three quarter
Deus Ex Machina x Zagato AGTZ Twin Tail | Image: Supplied / Deus
Deus ex machina x zagato agtz twin tail rear three quarter 2
Deus Ex Machina x Zagato AGTZ Twin Tail | Image: Supplied / Deus
Deus ex machina x zagato agtz twin tail with surfboard
Deus Ex Machina x Zagato AGTZ Twin Tail | Image: Supplied / Deus

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Ben McKimm

Journalist - Automotive & Tech

Ben McKimm

Ben lives in Sydney, Australia. He has a Bachelor's Degree (Media, Technology and the Law) from Macquarie University (2020). Outside of his studies, he has spent the last decade heavily involved in the automotive, technology and fashion world. Turning his ...

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