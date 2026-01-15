‘Collector’s Dream’: More Powerful Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Estrema Revealed

By Ben McKimm - News Published: 15 Jan 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

The limited-edition Quadrifoglio Estrema arrives in Australia from February 2026.

Only 19 units are available, priced from $186,990 before on-road costs.

Power increases to 382kW via a tweaked V6 and Akrapovič exhaust.

Features extensive carbon-fibre upgrades, exclusive paint options, and a commemorative plate.

Production of the Alfa Romeo Giulia ceased in March 2025 to make room for a second-generation (rumoured to be electric) replacement, but then miraculously restarted after reported backlash from the company’s US dealer network. It was a sad and monumental stuff-up for the Italian brand, but one that might pay off in the future as the brand realises that very few people want to buy an all-electric Alfa Romeo sports car.

Enter the hard-core Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Estrema (from $186,990 before on-road costs). This is a more powerful, louder, limited-edition, carbon-clad tribute to the legendary Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio, and it’s set to arrive in Australia from February 2026.

Only 19 vehicles will be made available in Australia, and buyers will have limited choice as to how they spec their vehicle. They can choose from no-cost Vulcano Black, Etna Red, and Montreal Green colours, and the only two optional extras are Carbon Ceramic Brakes ($15,950) and Leather/Alcantara Sparco Carbon-fibre Back Seats ($8,350). We anticipate that most buyers will tick both option boxes, as this is set to become one of the most collectable new Alfa Romeos in recent years, joining the infamous GTAm and the recently unveiled Luna Rossa. Let’s take a closer look!

2026 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Estrema | Image: Supplied / Alfa Romeo 2026 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Estrema | Image: Supplied / Alfa Romeo 2026 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Estrema | Image: Supplied / Alfa Romeo 2026 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Estrema | Image: Supplied / Alfa Romeo

Changes to the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Estrema include:

Akrapovič titanium exhaust system with carbon-fibre finishers

Carbon-fibre door mirror caps

Carbon-fibre Scudetto front grille

Carbon-fibre illuminated door sills

Black Giulia rear nameplate badge

Black Brembo® Brake Calipers

Alfa Romeo monochrome badging

Alfa Romeo red key covers

Alfa Romeo door projector lights

Special paint

Commemorative build plate

Certificate of authenticity

Customer gift (33 Stradale book)

It reads like a carbon fibre pack, but what you’re really paying for here is the increase in power and sound. The 2.9-litre bi-turbo V6 engine has been tweaked, increasing power to 382 kW (512 HP) and 606 Nm of torque thanks to an active-valve lightweight titanium system with carbon-fibre finishers from Akrapovič.

The standard-fit carbon drive shaft remains, helping to send power to the ground through a rear mechanical, limited-slip differential and an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Meanwhile, carry-over items from the standard Quadrifoglio include the Alfa DNA Pro drive mode selector, along with Alfa Active Suspension, 50/50 weight distribution, and a carbon-fibre Alfa Active Aero splitter.

Technology-wise, the car features L2 Autonomous Driving capability via Active Driving Assist (ADA), a fully digital 12.3-inch TFT instrument cluster screen with the historical “Cannocchiale” design and Automatic Full LED Adaptive Matrix Headlamps.

2026 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Estrema | Image: Supplied / Alfa Romeo

It was a remarkably positive year for the Alfa Romeo Giulia, a bright spot for the brand with a 10 per cent increase in sales on the year.

Despite its sedan body style (less popular than SUVs in Australia), it was the brand’s top-selling model, outperforming its lineup of SUVs, including the Stelvio (with 121 sales), Tonale (with 132 sales), and Junior (with 94 sales).

It appears that the new CEO of parent company Stellantis intends to adopt a similar strategy to the one he employed with RAM. He reintroduced the Hemi V8 to the RAM 1500 pickup truck range, ended development of the RAM 1500 EV, and revived the SRT performance division of Chrysler. Recent changes at Alfa Romeo, including the introduction of BottegaFuoriserie, a customisation division shared with Maserati, seem to steer the brand back to its sports car roots.