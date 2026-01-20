Home/Culture
The Audi R26. Photo: Audi.
Take a first look at Audi’s Inaugural Formula 1 car, the R26

Rob Stott
Rob Stott

Published:

Readtime: 5 min

Audi has unveiled its stunning new car for its debut Formula 1 season — and Aussie F1 fans will be the first to get their eyes on it in the flesh at the team’s inaugural race at the Melbourne Grand Prix on March 8.

The striking titanium, carbon fibre, and lava red livery of the Audi R26 is closely aligned with designs teased late last year. The new challenger will be powered by Audi’s inaugural F1 Power Unit, which was developed entirely in-house at the Audi Competence Center Motorsport in Neuburg, Germany, in line with the radical new regulations for the 2026 season.

These new regulations aim to make the championship more sustainable and cost-efficient through increased electrification and the use of 100% advanced sustainable fuels. The new electric motors will be nearly as powerful as the combustion engines, which produce approximately 400 kW (544 hp). This shift means more energy will be recovered through recuperation, making the 1.6-litre turbocharged engines the most efficient in Audi’s racing history.

The launch was held in spectacular fashion at Kraftwerk Berlin, a historic power station in the heart of the German capital. Audi CEO Gernot Döllner was joined on stage by Head of Audi F1 Project Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Jonathan Wheatley, and the team’s drivers, Nico Hülkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto.

Screenshot 2026 01 21 at 10 20 37 am
The Audi R26. Photo: Audi.

“Today marks more than a launch; it marks the public declaration of a new era for Audi,” said Döllner. “Formula 1 is the most demanding stage in the world of motorsport, and we are here not just to compete, but to define the future of ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ .”

“This project is a catalyst for our entire company, a symbol of our transformation towards a more performance-driven, efficient, and innovative culture. Our philosophy is one of absolute, long-term commitment. Audi Revolut F1 Team is not here to make up the numbers; we aim to be fighting for the World Championship by 2030.”

An emotional Wheatley, who joined Audi after nearly two decades at Red Bull, made it clear that the team has huge ambitions for the sport.

“We’re not here to mess around. We have a journey,” he said. “It’s an ambitious journey, and we’re humble. We know where we’re starting from, but we know where we want to go. We want Audi Formula 1 team to be the most successful Formula 1 team in history.”

Veteran racer Hülkenberg teams with Bortoleto for a second season, after the German managed to score his first-ever podium finish during the 2025 season at Silverstone.

Screenshot 2026 01 21 at 10 20 20 am
Nico Hülkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto. Photo: Audi.

“Having been in the Formula 1 paddock for many years, you learn to distinguish between ambition and capability,” Hülkenberg said at the event. “What I feel here today is a profound seriousness and an incredible energy that sets this team apart.

“We are a true works team with a clear, long-term vision backed by immense resources and world-class expertise. For a driver, the proposition of being with Audi at the very start of its journey is exceptionally exciting. I am looking forward to getting this car on the track in Melbourne.“

The new car had its first track run earlier this month during a filming day in Barcelona. It will be taken out alongside its competitors for Shakedown Week in Barcelona this February, and again in Bahrain before kicking off the 2026 season.

Screenshot 2026 01 21 at 10 23 14 am

Audi and Adidas launch fashion collaboration

The launch of the R26 challenger in Berlin coincided with the unveiling of the inaugural Audi Revolut F1 Team x Adidas collection. The 160-piece range fuses Adidas’ technical mastery with Audi’s signature precision to deliver a kit that transitions seamlessly from the high-pressure paddock to the street.

The collection is defined by a sophisticated greyscale palette—inspired by the strength and stealth of the car’s titanium construction—anchored by subtle “Lava Red” accents. Key highlights from the 160-piece drop include:

  • Driver Wear: Built for Nico Hülkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto, the driver kit features a stripped-back, monochrome base. The collarless jersey is defined by light grey three-stripe branding on the shoulders, offset by sharp red highlights on the sleeves and inner neckline.
    +1
  • Engineers: Balancing elegance with technical utility, the engineer’s tee features a sleek, close-to-the-body cut. This is designed to be layered under the collection’s standout oversized puffers and jackets, creating a modern, architectural silhouette.
  • Mechanics: Rooted in a rugged utility-black and charcoal colorway, the mechanics’ jacket introduces a strategic zipper architecture that significantly increases pocket capacity for trackside tools. Integrated CLIMACOOL technology ensures optimal temperature regulation during high-intensity garage work.
    +1
  • Footwear: The hero of the range is a bespoke ADIZERO EVO SL. Tapping into the team’s grey and red palette, the silhouette features a high-performance Lightstrike Pro midsole, maintaining a minimalist, lightweight aesthetic while ensuring all-day comfort for the team on the move.
    +1

The full Adidas x Audi Revolut F1 Team collection will be available for purchase globally from February 19, 2026, via the official Adidas and Audi F1 webstores, and at the Melbourne Grand Prix in March.


Rob Stott

Editor-in-Chief

Rob Stott

Rob Stott is the Editor in Chief at Man of Many, leading the editorial direction and content strategy for Australia’s largest independent men’s lifestyle publication.
With over 16 years of experience in digital publishing, Rob has spent his career at ...

More about Rob
