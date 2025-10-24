Feel-Good Friday—24 October, 2025: Champagne Shower and People Power

By Nick Hall - News Published: 24 Oct 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Ante up, champions. We are just a few short hours away from the weekend and the local beer garden is already calling our names. After a week that saw Wu-Tang Clan announce a farewell tour, Sullivans Cove drop a historic new whisky and Guillermo del Toro take us behind the scenes of his new horror masterpiece, the entire Man of Many team is feeling pretty tapped. That being said, spirits are high and we’re hoping to keep that rolling with this week’s edition of Feel-Good Friday. From Champagne parties to an ocean conversation effort, here are our favourite positive news stories from the past seven days.

Oscar Piastri race-worn helmet goes up for auction | Image: F1 Authentics

Oscar Piastri Helmet Raises $100,000 for Charity

A rare, signed helmet worn by Australian Formula 1 star Oscar Piastri has gone under the hammer in an online auction for F1 Authentics. The helmet, which the McLaren Racing driver wore during last season’s Bahrain Grand Prix, sold for a whopping AUD$107,000 (£52,000 GBP), with all proceeds being donated to a worthy cause close to the driver’s heart.

The auction raised vital funds for My Room Children’s Cancer Charity; a volunteer-led Australian organisation supporting families impacted by cancer. Piastri was announced as an ambassador for the charity earlier this year and donated this helmet via F1 Authentics to help raise awareness. My Room Children’s Cancer Charity will see the full amount raised by the auction lot will go towards its research and help bring hope to young patients and their loved ones.

“Thank you very much to everyone who has bid on and supported the auction for my 2024 Bahrain race helmet with F1 Authentics,” Piastri said. “We’ve raised a huge amount of money for My Room Children’s Cancer Charity, which is a great cause. This is really going to make a difference to their projects and help everyone, so thank you once again.”

World Champagne Day at QT Hotels | Image: QT Hotels

World Champagne Day at QT Hotels

If you love a glass of bubbles, this one is for you. QT Hotels & Resorts and Perrier-Jouët are turning World Champagne Day into a weekend affair, offering up a host of significant events and deals from Friday, 24 October to Sunday, 26 October. Across all QT properties, guests are invited to sip, celebrate, and star in their own Champagne moment.

Best of all, guests can sip their way through the weekend with a buy one flute, get one Perrier-Jouët pour, the perfect pairing for QT’s signature settings across Australia. So this World Champagne Day, take your seat, pop the cork, and toast to the timeless.

Patagonia’s Love Letter to the Unseen

Tasmania is a region of remarkable natural beauty, but not all of it is secure. According to recent research, the ocean-based salmon farming is pushing the Maugean skate; a rare, dinosaur-era species found only in Tasmania, toward the brink of extinction. As numbers dwindle and marine health declines, the realities of human impact on the ocean are reverberating. Fourteen-year-old conservationist Spencer Hitchens wants to change all that.

The young ocean lover is the subject of a new documentary, entitled Love Letter to the Unseen. The full-length feature examines the science, the politics, and what one young activist is doing to protect this iconic species and the future his generation will inherit. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Josh ‘Bones’ Murphy (Patagonia’s ArtiFishal, Tribeca Film Festival), the documentary is visually stunning and urgently important.

Joining Spencer and Josh on the journey is global outdoor brand Patagonia, which has announced it will be screening Love Letter to the Unseen in its Sydney and Melbourne stores. Screened in partnership with Environment Tasmania and Patagonia Australia, the Melbourne showing will take place on 11 November at the Little Collins store, with the Sydney showing following the next day. All proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to Environment Tasmania’s “Save the Maugean Skate” campaign. To book tickets, follow the link below.