Sydney’s First Restaurant On Water Launches Onboard 150-Foot Superyacht Solaré

By Ben McKimm - News Published: 23 Sep 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Solaré brings Mediterranean resort-style glamour to Sydney Harbour.

Coastal Italian dining by acclaimed chefs Pablo Tordesillas and Nick Mathieson.

Three levels: Dining Room, Terrace Deck, and Sun Deck experiences.

Bold Australian art and bespoke cocktails enhance the sun-soaked escape.

Sydney’s first restaurant, cocktail bar, and beach club, Solaré, will open on Thursday, 30 October. It will operate from Thursday to Sunday and offer two daily cruises. Prices start from $50 per person for a Cruise Pass that gives you access to the Terrace Deck, Dining Room Bar, and Harbour Platform. However, we’re interested in the Dining Room reservation to experience the five-course tasting menu by Executive Chef Pablo Tordesillas and Head Chef Nick Mathieson, priced at $185 per person.

The menu features contemporary coastal Italian cuisine, and when you book a Dining Room reservation, you can reserve VIP Tables on the Terrace Deck or Booths and Daybeds on the exclusive Sun Deck. It’s shaping to be one of Sydney’s best weekend activities or date ideas.

“Solaré is about reimagining what’s possible on Sydney Harbour,” said Founder Scott Robertson. “We’ve created a world-first, a restaurant, cocktail bar, and beach club onboard a 150-foot superyacht designed entirely around leisure. It is a completely new way to experience the city. We wanted to capture the carefree spirit of the Mediterranean, long lunches, relaxing on a daybed, cocktails in the sunshine, and the simple pleasure of slowing down as you drift between decks.”

Solaré | Image: Jason Loucas

Food and Beverage

While à la carte options are available on the Terrace and Sun Deck, the highlight of the onboard dining experience is the Dining Room.

Executive Chef Pablo Tordesillas and Head Chef Nick Mathieson (Compa, Bistecca, Otto, and Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley) have created a five-course tasting menu priced at AUD$185 per person. The experience starts with a snack offering consisting of a potato scallop dusted with vinegar and bottarga, finished with chives and caviar, deep-sea royal red prawns, finger lime with bisque mayonnaise on a crisp. If you like, oscietra caviar with house-made potato crisps and cultured cream can be an option.

Snacks move into a salad of braised leek, pickled melon and stracciatella, raw tuna brightened with fennel pollen and a lift of bergamot oil, and a 2GR full-blood Wagyu carpaccio sharpened with Parmigiano Reggiano and Caesar dressing. Larger courses, including reginette tossed with Moreton Bay bug, crustacean butter, and chilli and a market fish paired with clams, saffron butter, fregola, and spring vegetables, are brought to the table before the flagship Bistecca alla Fiorentina finalises the main courses.

Terrace and Sun Deck guests can choose from a flexible à la carte menu with highlights that include Queensland spanner crab tartlet crowned with herbs and salmon roe, Moreton Bay bug sando with crisp iceberg and cocktail sauce, and spaghettini with Queensland spanner crab, tomato, chilli, garlic and salmon roe, and for dessert, a lemon and mascarpone sorbetto, served inside a carved-out lemon for a sharp, refreshing finish, or fior di latte ice cream served with an indulgent spoonful of oscietra caviar.

Solaré | Image: Jonny Valiant

Interiors

Alex Zabotto-Bentley (AZB Creative) is responsible for the interiors on board the 150-foot classic superyacht. The award-winning designer has worked on projects such as Kittyhawk in the Sydney CBD, The Cumberland in Manly Cove, Glass Island, and Seadeck.

This time, Zabotto-Bentley is channelling a leisurely European summer escape with a colour palette of burnt oranges, sunflower yellows, rich teak, and luxurious green marble across three levels. You’ll find art commissions from Daimon Downey, Jeremy Kay, and Tiarna Herczeg. Meanwhile, the 1970s nostalgia continues with experiences such as Solaré’s signature Martini Trolley for Dining Room guests. Tableside martini, anyone?

“Every detail is designed to evoke a glamorous, sun-soaked escape, from Italian fabrics and textural finishes to uniforms that spark the imagination, recalling the effortless style of coastal bars in Venice,” said Zabotto-Bentley.

To book or to find more information about Solaré, visit the website, linked below.

Solaré | Image: Jason Loucas Solaré | Image: Jason Loucas Solaré | Image: Jason Loucas Solaré | Image: Jason Loucas Solaré | Image: Jason Loucas Solaré | Image: Jason Loucas

Solaré | Image: Jonny Valiant Solaré | Image: Jonny Valiant Solaré | Image: Jonny Valiant Solaré | Image: Jonny Valiant Solaré | Image: Jonny Valiant Solaré | Image: Jonny Valiant