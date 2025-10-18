Man of Many’s Staff Favourites—18 October, 2025

By Nick Hall - News Published: 18 Oct 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 6 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Believe it or not, the weekend has arrived, and none too soon. After a blockbuster few days that saw Mercedes-Benz reveal its take on the Batmobile, Apple strap upgraded technology to our faces, and Kim Kardashian unveil a selection of designer Merkins, it’s time we took some much-needed rest. The Man of Many team has been working hard in the office and out on assignment, scouring the globe for the latest in products, culture, and style. In this week’s Staff Favourites, we’re showing off a few of our favourite finds.

Seiko Prospex Diver’s Australasian Limited Edition

Nick Hall – Editor-in-Chief

Every so often, we get the opportunity to work on a project that we really believe in. As someone who grew up Surf Lifesaving, the ocean is big part of my life (just don’t get me started on sand) and while I hardly make my way down to the water at all anymore, I still love it. This week, we got the opportunity to give back, unveiling a project that we worked on with our good friends at Seiko.

To mark the Japanese watchmaker’s collaboration with the Cairns Turtle Rehabilitation Centre (CTRC), Seiko announced the new Prospex Diver’s Australasian Limited Edition (SRPM04K). A timepiece that elebrates the tropical splendour of Fitzroy Island and the surrounding waters of the Great Barrier Reef, while also showcasing the global Save the Ocean initiative, a program designed to help protect the world’s oceans for future generations.

Above, you’ll find our contribution; a short-form documentary that explores tha rigidity of nature, the fight for survival and importance of banding together. It has been a huge honour to work on something of this nature and it’s a real privelege to be able to work on things that feel as though they make a real difference. If you ae a fan of that watch (and why wouldn’t you be), there are 1,000 Australasian exclusive models up for grabs, so follow the link below and do right by the turtles.

The Strong Band | Image: The Strong Band

Getting Strong and Strong Bands

Scott Purcell – Co-Founder

I’m now one week into my F45 Challenge and absolutely gunning to win it. After feeling way too fat and chubby on holiday, and seeing how rough I looked in the photos, I realised it was time to take action. It seriously crept up on me. It wasn’t until I asked ChatGPT to graph all my F45 InBody scans that I saw the trend in black and white: my weight chart had climbed up and to the right from around 80kg to over 94kg in just five years. Scary stuff. The good news is that I’m now tracking everything using the MacroFactor app (highly recommend it) and working on my flexibility each night with this new Strong Band.

My mobility has always been horrible, so when Strong Band reached out, it was almost as if the angels were speaking to me from above. It’s an Aussie-founded brand that’s genuinely rethinking resistance training. What’s different about their exercise bands? They feature progress lines, which are numbered marks printed along the length, so you can actually measure and repeat your setup each time. It sounds simple, but it’s brilliant for consistency and progression. I’ve been testing out the Onyx, the strongest one in the range, and it’s been awesome for stretching my hamstrings on the couch. The resistance hits that sweet spot between challenging and supportive, and the extra grip from the material means it doesn’t roll or slip mid-stretch. At AUD$35, it’s a fairly cheap option for a big improvement in your health.

Disclosure: I was provided a Strong Band for free for the purposes of review.

‘Scream For REESE’S’ Strike Escape Room | Image: Supplied

REESE’S Scream Movie and Strike Escape Rooms Collaboration

Ben McKimm – Journalist

Combine my favourite confectionery, REESE’s, and one of the best things to do in Sydney on a weekend, Escape Rooms, and you’re onto a winner. Next week, 23–26 October, Strike Escape Rooms in Chatswood (Sydney) and Melbourne QV (Melbourne CBD) will transform into the ultimate Halloween hideout for Ghostface. It’s all to celebrate Scream 7, which is coming next February, and each room will be themed around the movie. Players will have to outsmart the scares, solve puzzles, and survive the night, with clues inspired by Scream 7 and REESE’S peanut butter and chocolate products needing to be solved so players can escape Ghostface this Halloween.

The best part is that tickets are just AUD$10 + booking fee. However, with limited tickets available for the Scream For REESE’S Strike Escape Room, you’d better get in quick through the links below.

AG1 | Image: AG1

AG1

Alex Martinez – Media Sales and Brand Partnerships

After years of hearing AG1 live reads in various podcasts, I finally had the opportunity to try some. I had quite high expectations too, which usually never end well; however, AG1 did not disappoint. From the get-go, the user experience with the brand was pretty epic. The package my welcome kit arrived in was massive and came with the AG1 pouch (to be put into the provided AG1 tin), additional travel sachets, a drink bottle and information brochures.

It’s not often I’m intrigued by the brochure but as a company who leans on ‘the science’ I wanted to learn more about the 75 ingredients. Whilst there aren’t golden standard studies to support AG1 (such as double blind placebo long-term studies), that does not mean it isn’t effective or works. AG1 is backed by emerging human studies showing it can improve nutrient adequacy and support gut health, making it one of the few all-in-one supplements with growing clinical evidence behind its claims. Budding consumers should certainly use it as a broader tool in their health journey.

The good news is that it tastes a lot better than most green powders and doesn’t cake when mixed. If you’re looking for a quick and easy way to increase your daily nutrients or your overall health goals, take AG1.

