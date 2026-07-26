NAJO’s men’s jewellery collection is built for blokes who want subtle, not shiny

By Mr Scott Purcell, CFA - News Updated: 26 July, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 9 min The Lowdown: NAJO's Australian-designed men's jewellery spans sterling silver rings, chains, leather and carbon fibre. Here's how to wear it without overdoing it. Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Men’s jewellery has a reputation problem in this country. Say the words out loud and half the room pictures a gold rope chain sitting in a bed of chest hair, circa 1987. The other half quietly owns three rings and a bracelet and would rather not discuss it. Somewhere between those two positions sits the actual answer, which is that a well-chosen piece of silver does more for an outfit than another pair of sneakers ever will.

NAJO has been working that middle ground with its men’s range, an Australian-designed collection of rings, chains and bracelets built around quality materials and clean lines rather than noise. The brand describes the collection as capturing modern masculinity that is refined, effortless and deeply personal, which is marketing language for something fairly simple: these are pieces you can wear every day without feeling like you are in costume.

The Bastion sterling silver ring, the anchor piece of the men’s range | Image: NAJO

What’s actually in the range

The men’s collection is organised by category and by material, and it is broader than the sterling silver reputation suggests. On the category side you get earrings, necklaces, rings, bracelets and cufflinks. On the material side, sterling silver leads, but the range also runs through stainless steel, gold, gemstones, carbon fibre, leather, beaded designs and mixed metals.

That spread matters, because it means the collection can cover very different briefs. Understated leather bracelets do one job. Striking silver rings do another. Bold carbon fibre jewellery does something else again, leaning more technical and modern than anything in precious metal. Beaded, steel and gemstone pieces fill in the gaps, and NAJO positions all of them as designs made to be worn with ease and intention, which is a useful filter when you are deciding what to actually buy.

The common thread is Australian design and a focus on craftsmanship rather than trend-chasing. NAJO calls out timeless form and subtle detail as the priorities, and describes the range as suited to gifting or personal refinement. If you have ever tried to buy jewellery for a bloke who claims not to want any, that second category is the one worth paying attention to.

Six NAJO men’s pieces worth starting with

Six pieces below, one for each way the range tends to get worn: a silver ring, a leather bracelet, a chain, a gemstone stack, an earring and a set of cufflinks. Prices are in Australian dollars and were correct on 24 July 2026.

NAJO Bastion Men’s Silver Ring, $189 | Image: NAJO

Bastion Men’s Silver Ring

Solid sterling silver with an interlocked brick pattern that catches the light without shouting about it. The band is wide enough to read as a deliberate choice rather than a stand-in wedding ring, which makes it the one to buy if you want a single ring that works with a suit and a t-shirt.

Material: Solid sterling silver

Solid sterling silver Sizes: 9, 10, 11, 12

9, 10, 11, 12 Detail: Interlocked brick patterning

Interlocked brick patterning Price: $189

NAJO The Mariner Men’s Plaited Leather and Steel Bracelet, $119 | Image: NAJO

The Mariner Men’s Plaited Leather and Steel Bracelet

Plaited leather with a hinged stainless steel clasp, built on the braided character of nautical rope. It is the least precious thing here and the easiest to live in, which makes it the safest entry point for a bloke who has never worn a bracelet. Black is the obvious pick, though navy and tan are there if it is not.

Material: Plaited leather with a hinged stainless steel clasp

Plaited leather with a hinged stainless steel clasp Lengths: 21cm and 23cm

21cm and 23cm Colours: Black, navy, tan

Black, navy, tan Price: $119

NAJO Cuban Men’s Silver Chain Necklace 2.1mm, $139 | Image: NAJO

Cuban Men’s Silver Chain Necklace 2.1mm

Sterling silver curb links, made in Italy, flattened and twisted into a tight chain. At 2.1mm it is deliberately discreet, and that is the point: it sits under an open collar and reads as intentional rather than decorative. A 4.3mm version sits above it at $399 if you want the chain to do more of the talking.

Material: Solid sterling silver, made in Italy

Solid sterling silver, made in Italy Link width: 2.1mm curb, also known as the Miami chain

2.1mm curb, also known as the Miami chain Also available: 4.3mm at $399

4.3mm at $399 Price: $139

NAJO Atlas Men’s 10mm Beaded Tiger’s Eye Bracelet, $129 | Image: NAJO

Atlas Men’s 10mm Beaded Tiger’s Eye Bracelet

Ten millimetre tiger’s eye stones with a single steel bead breaking up the run. The banding in the stone shifts as it catches the light, which gives the bracelet more depth than a plain bead ever manages. This is the one to reach for when the silver alone feels flat, and the same design comes in black onyx, malachite and sodalite.

Material: 10mm tiger’s eye gemstones with a steel accent bead

10mm tiger’s eye gemstones with a steel accent bead Other stones: Black onyx, malachite, sodalite

Black onyx, malachite, sodalite Smaller size: 6mm beads from $99

6mm beads from $99 Price: $129

NAJO Torque Men’s Reversible Earring, from $39 | Image: NAJO

Torque Men’s Reversible Earring

Stainless steel on one face, black carbon fibre on the other, joined by a double-sided screw-in mechanism so you can flip between finishes without buying twice. It is sold as a single earring, and at $39 for the 8mm it is the cheapest way into the range.

Material: Stainless steel and black carbon fibre

Stainless steel and black carbon fibre Format: Single reversible double-sided screw-in earring

Single reversible double-sided screw-in earring Sizes: 8mm at $39, 10mm at $45

8mm at $39, 10mm at $45 Designed in: Sydney, Australia

NAJO The Aviator Carbon Fibre and Steel Cufflinks, $89 | Image: NAJO

Fourteen millimetre squares in brushed stainless steel and black carbon fibre. Cufflinks are the category where most men own nothing or own something inherited, and these land in the useful middle: modern enough to feel current, plain enough to wear to a wedding that is not your own.

Material: Brushed stainless steel and black carbon fibre

Brushed stainless steel and black carbon fibre Size: 14mm square

14mm square Designed in: Sydney, Australia

Sydney, Australia Price: $89

One ring, one leather bracelet, one beaded stack, which is about the right amount | Image: NAJO

How to wear it without overdoing it

NAJO’s own styling advice is refreshingly restrained, and it is worth repeating because most men get this wrong in the same way. Keep it minimal and intentional. Start with one standout piece, a sterling silver ring or a leather bracelet, and build around that anchor rather than adding four things at once and hoping they cohere.

From there, a few practical rules:

Pair necklaces with open collars, where the chain has room to sit and read as deliberate rather than accidental

Stack bracelets with your watch for a casual, layered look on the same wrist

Add texture using gemstone or steel accents when the silver alone feels flat

Keep your metals consistent across pieces for a polished finish

That last point is the one that separates a considered look from a jumble. Mixing silver, gold and steel across three different pieces is a skill, and it is not the place to start. Pick a lane, wear it for a few months, then experiment.

NAJO also runs a longer guide on how to wear men’s jewellery on its site, along with dedicated edits for men’s bracelets and men’s rings if you want to browse by category rather than wade through the whole collection.

The Cuban chain, the piece that does the most work under an open collar | Image: NAJO

The practical stuff

A few details worth knowing before you commit. Shipping is free on orders over $220, so if you are buying two pieces or putting together a gift, it is worth checking where you land against that threshold. NAJO runs a 14 day returns policy, which gives you a window to see how something actually sits on your hand rather than on a product page. Afterpay is available if you would rather split the cost. NAJO also runs a loyalty program you can sign up for, and offers e-gift cards for the times when you genuinely have no idea what someone wears.

Categories: Earrings, necklaces, rings, bracelets, cufflinks

Earrings, necklaces, rings, bracelets, cufflinks Materials: Sterling silver, stainless steel, gold, gemstones, carbon fibre, leather, beads, mixed metals

Sterling silver, stainless steel, gold, gemstones, carbon fibre, leather, beads, mixed metals Designed in: Sydney, Australia

Sydney, Australia Free shipping: Orders over $220

Orders over $220 Returns: 14 days

14 days Payment: Afterpay available

Afterpay available Extras: Loyalty program, e-gift cards, optional sustainable packaging

If you care about packaging, checkout carries an option to request sustainable packaging (jewellery pouch only), which is a small thing but a sensible one for an item that arrives in a box roughly ten times its size everywhere else.

The verdict

The case for NAJO’s men’s range is not that it will transform your wardrobe overnight. It is that a single sterling silver ring or a leather bracelet, chosen well and worn consistently, is one of the cheapest upgrades available to a bloke who has already sorted his shoes and his shirts. The collection is broad enough to suit a first-timer and deep enough in materials to keep someone who already wears a few pieces interested.

Start with one. See how it wears. Build from there.

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