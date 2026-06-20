The Best Street Style Looks From Pitti Uomo 2026 Prove a Relaxed Fit is Still King

By Ally Burnie - News Updated: 20 June, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 2 min The Lowdown: The world's best dressed have once again descended upon Florence’s historic Fortezza da Basso for Pitti Uomo. See below for an exclusive look at the finest street style from the show. Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Twice a year, the global menswear elite descends upon Florence’s historic Fortezza da Basso for Pitti Uomo. Rather than a standard, closed-door runway fashion week, Pitti is the world’s premier menswear trade show. It’s part high-stakes business hub, part open-air masterclass, where the heritage of tailoring intersects with street style to dictate exactly how men will dress in the coming seasons.



With eyes on the ground, Bared Footwear has teamed up with Man of Many to deliver the absolute best street style looks from the cobblestones of Florence. Overall, it’s clear we’re seeing a vibe shift towards mature, textured, colourful and a relaxed classic style.

What Did We Learn From Pitti Uomo 2026?

As you look through the photos of Pitti Uomo’s best street style looks for 2026, you’ll notice that strict, restrictive tailoring is entirely dead. The modern silhouette is defined by ease of movement, fluid lines, and a high-low blend of rugged heritage pieces mixed with crisp, contemporary pieces.

“There was a strong theme of bigger, more relaxed shapes. We’re in our relaxed era,” notes Australian content creator and fashion personality Dirk Fourie. “There was a lot of pleating through the trousers, longer lines across suit shoulders, and longer draping on the legs.”

In terms of footwear trends, loafers and sandals are the pieces to invest in, specifically suede loafers and leather sandals.

“Loafers were a standout for sure. We saw them in many variations…a stiff velvet version for evening wear, super soft and slouchy version for daytime. Suede loafers were massive, especially in rich tobacco shades.”

“That aside, a lot of leather sandals. Guys were wearing them with linen suiting and it was just so cool,” said Fourie.

Maggie Kelly, Bared Men’s Head of Marketing added, “Sandals aren’t something to slip on after the beach here – they are being worn as a full on dress shoe. I’ve seen them everywhere from black tie dinners with brown sandals and navy suiting, to daytime corporate with a tie. They are super versatile.”

The Best Looks From Pitti Uomo 2026

Pictured: Carlos Roberto

Pictured: Dirk Fourie

Pictured: Michael Gronowski & Jordan Urgin

Pictured: Damien Broderick

Pictured: Taylor Alexandra Pictured: Maggie Kelly

Pictured: Cléa C

Pictured: Les Distingués