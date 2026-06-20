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Pitti uomo 2026 men's fashion trends
CULTURE

The Best Street Style Looks From Pitti Uomo 2026 Prove a Relaxed Fit is Still King

Ally Burnie
By Ally Burnie - News

Updated:

Readtime: 2 min

The Lowdown:

The world's best dressed have once again descended upon Florence’s historic Fortezza da Basso for Pitti Uomo. See below for an exclusive look at the finest street style from the show.

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Twice a year, the global menswear elite descends upon Florence’s historic Fortezza da Basso for Pitti Uomo. Rather than a standard, closed-door runway fashion week, Pitti is the world’s premier menswear trade show. It’s part high-stakes business hub, part open-air masterclass, where the heritage of tailoring intersects with street style to dictate exactly how men will dress in the coming seasons.

With eyes on the ground, Bared Footwear has teamed up with Man of Many to deliver the absolute best street style looks from the cobblestones of Florence. Overall, it’s clear we’re seeing a vibe shift towards mature, textured, colourful and a relaxed classic style.

Pitti uomo 2026 men's fashion trends 2

What Did We Learn From Pitti Uomo 2026?

As you look through the photos of Pitti Uomo’s best street style looks for 2026, you’ll notice that strict, restrictive tailoring is entirely dead. The modern silhouette is defined by ease of movement, fluid lines, and a high-low blend of rugged heritage pieces mixed with crisp, contemporary pieces.

“There was a strong theme of bigger, more relaxed shapes. We’re in our relaxed era,” notes Australian content creator and fashion personality Dirk Fourie. “There was a lot of pleating through the trousers, longer lines across suit shoulders, and longer draping on the legs.”

In terms of footwear trends, loafers and sandals are the pieces to invest in, specifically suede loafers and leather sandals. 

“Loafers were a standout for sure. We saw them in many variations…a stiff velvet version for evening wear, super soft and slouchy version for daytime. Suede loafers were massive, especially in rich tobacco shades.” 

“That aside, a lot of leather sandals. Guys were wearing them with linen suiting and it was just so cool,” said Fourie.

Maggie Kelly, Bared Men’s Head of Marketing added, “Sandals aren’t something to slip on after the beach here – they are being worn as a full on dress shoe. I’ve seen them everywhere from black tie dinners with brown sandals and navy suiting, to daytime corporate with a tie. They are super versatile.”

The Best Looks From Pitti Uomo 2026

Carlos roberto pitti uomo 2026
Pictured: Carlos Roberto
Dirk fourie pitti uomo 2026
Pictured: Dirk Fourie
Pitti uomo 2026 11
Pitti uomo 2026 5
Pitti uomo 2026 3
Pitti uomo 2026 1
Pictured: Michael Gronowski & Jordan Urgin
Pitti uomo 2026 10
Pitti uomo 2026 9
Pictured: Damien Broderick
Pitti uomo 2026 12
Taylor alexandra pitti uomo 2026
Pictured: Taylor Alexandra
Maggie kelly pitti uomo 2026
Pictured: Maggie Kelly
Cléa c pitti uomo 2026
Pictured: Cléa C
Pitti uomo 2026 14
Pitti uomo 2026 6
Pictured: Les Distingués
Pitti uomo 2026 8
Pitti uomo 2026 4
Pitti uomo 2026 2
Pictured: Dr Jeffery Goff & Jeff Lack

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Ally Burnie

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Ally Burnie

Ally is Man of Many's resident Melbourne expert with a passion for eating, drinking, op-shopping and exploring all VIC has to offer in her yellow/orange Jeep. She finds it impossible to sit still (she's working on it), so when she's ...

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