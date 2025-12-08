Everything We Know About ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel, ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’: Cast, Plot, and Release Date

By Dean Blake - News Published: 8 Dec 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

If you’ve been feeling a George R.R. Martin-sized hole in your television experience, fear not, for Game of Thrones‘ next spin-off series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, drops on HBO Max on 19 January, 2026.

The series, which follows the trials and tribulations of a hedge knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, takes place almost 100 years prior to the events of A Game of Thrones and will be told across six, half-hour episodes. The show is set in the time of Targaryen rule, with ‘Dunk’ and his diminutive square ‘Egg’ seeking knighthood in a world of danger and intrigue—and more jokes, by the looks of things.

It’s been a long time coming, and seems to be delivering a more ‘classic fantasy’ tale within the world of Westeros—here, we’re following a single knight, and his squire, as he attempts to navigate a kingdom ruled by bloodlines and houses. We’re a far cry from the eventual clash with the White Walkers here—this is a war of men.

Here’s everything we know about A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

Everything We Know About ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’

Like pretty much everything that has the George R. R. Martin seal of approval, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is based on part of Martin’s canon: a short-story set a century before the events of the main A Song of Ice and Fire series, called The Hedge Knight.

In The Hedge Knight, we follow a wandering swordsman, Duncan (played in the show by Peter Claffey), as he attempts to enter a tournament to legitimise himself as a knight. Through his travels he meets a young boy, nicknamed Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell), who takes up the role of acting as Duncan’s squire.

Peter Claffey as ‘Dunk’ and Dexter Sol Ansell as ‘Egg’ in ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ | Image: Supplied

However, after attempting to join the tournament, Duncan accidentally makes an enemy of Crown Prince Aerion Targaryen after seeing him abusing a villager (it is still A Song of Ice and Fire, after all), and, after some threats, the pair decide on a trial by seven: that is, a trial by combat with seven knights on either side.

While it wouldn’t be fair to spoil the specifics of what happens from there, it’s worth noting that The Hedge Knight is actually the first in a trilogy of books focusing on Dunk and Egg. Following on from The Hedge Knight is The Sworn Sword, a story of land disputes, past grudges, and making amends, and finally The Mystery Knight, which weaves a more intricate tale of betrayal, assassins, and dragon eggs.

There are potentially more on the way, as well, as Martin has expressed a desire to return to Dunk and Egg’s tales, but given the glacial rate he writes in it’s possible we’ll never see them. Still, these stories can serve as the basis for further seasons of the show—we already know a second season is in the works, slated to drop in 2027 and likely to be based on The Sworn Sword.

Finn Bennet as ‘Aerion Targaryen’ in ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ | Image: Supplied

Confirmed Cast of ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’

While Game of Thrones was lauded for its incredible cast of characters, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is set to bring in a whole new set of faces, being set 89 years before the events of the main series.

Here’s all the confirmed cast of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms:

Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan ‘Dunk’ the Tall

Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg

Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel ‘The Laughing Storm’ Baratheon

Sam Spurell as Prince Maekar Targaryen

Bertie Carvel as Price Baelor ‘Breakspear’ Targaryen

Finn Bennett as Price Aerion ‘Brightflame’ Targaryen

Shaun Thomas as Ser Raymun ‘The Reluctant’ Fossoway

Henry Ashton as Prince Daeron ‘the Drunken’ Targaryen

Edward Ashley as Ser Steffon Fossoway

The show is being executive produced by George R.R. Martin, while Ira Parker will act as the series’ showrunner. Owen Harris and Sarah Adina Smith will share directing duties across the show’s six episodes.

Peter Claffey as ‘Dunk’ and Dexter Sol Ansell as ‘Egg’ in ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ | Image: Supplied

Where Does it Land in the Timeline?

The timeline of Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire spans about 12,000 years—from the prehistory of Westeros involving the Children of the Forest, Giants, and Weirwood, all the way to the events we all saw depicted in the (mostly) fantastic TV series with the White Walkers and Night King.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms lands 89 years before the beginning of Game of Thrones, and 77 years after the end of season two of House of the Dragon, putting it squarely in the middle of the onscreen versions of Westeros.

The kingdom is ruled by the Targaryens, though the Mad King Aerys has yet to take the throne and incite Robert Baratheon’s rebellion. In other words, the kingdom is pretty safe, and the Targaryens rule isn’t yet in doubt.

You’ll be able to watch A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms on January 19, 2026, exclusively on HBO Max.

Bertie Carvel as ‘Baelor Targaryen’ in ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ | Image: Supplied

Peter Claffey as ‘Dunk’ in ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ | Image: Supplied