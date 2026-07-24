By Mr Scott Purcell, CFA - Sponsored Updated: 24 July, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Fancy trading the daily grind for 48 hours of salt air and open skies? Dometic is handing six lucky pairs the keys to a fully equipped 4×4 adventure for two on North Stradbroke Island, and getting your name in the draw is as simple as it sounds. Buy any Dometic gear, shop on dometic.com, and you are in the running for one of six trips.

Win, and your escape arrives completely sorted. You get the 4×4, camping kit that runs from coolers to swags, fresh seasonal meals designed by a top chef, and a printed get lost guide mapping the route, the recipes and the tips, with a spot reserved for you at Amity Point. All you need to bring is a plus one to share the stars with. Here is how to enter.

Camp chairs, a fire pit and the Dometic 4×4 at dusk | Image: Dometic

Get In. Get Out. Get Lost. 4×4 adventure for two to North Stradbroke Island

The prize is a 48 hour escape for you and a plus one, with a camping spot reserved at Amity Point on North Stradbroke Island. It arrives fully loaded: a 4×4 you can genuinely get lost in, camping gear that runs from coolers to swags, fresh seasonal meals designed by a top chef, and a printed get lost guide covering the route, recipes and tips. Six of these trips are being given away.

The Dometic sun visor down on the drive out of town | Image: Dometic

Entry costs nothing beyond a Dometic purchase. Buy any Dometic gear, then shop on dometic.com to enter the draw and put your name down for a place under open skies.

Slow mornings in the rooftop tent, socks by This Way Out | Image: Dometic

Prize: 48 hour 4×4 adventure for two

48 hour 4×4 adventure for two Trips available: 6

6 Location: North Stradbroke Island, Amity Point

North Stradbroke Island, Amity Point Included: 4×4, camping gear, chef designed meals, printed get lost guide

4×4, camping gear, chef designed meals, printed get lost guide Cost to enter: Free with any Dometic purchase

Free with any Dometic purchase How to enter: Shop on dometic.com

The 4×4 and rooftop tent on a track through the pines | Image: Dometic

How the Dometic 4×4 giveaway works

The mechanics are simple. Purchase any Dometic gear and you go into the draw to win one of six fully equipped 4×4 trips for two to North Stradbroke Island. Shop on dometic.com to enter, then let the draw do the rest.

Trail time with the Dometic packs | Image: Dometic

This is the same experience Dometic ran in the United States at Joshua Tree, now pointed at a stretch of Queensland coast. Every trip includes the vehicle, the camping kit, chef designed meals and the printed guide, so all you need to sort is who gets the passenger seat.

The Dometic pack out for a golden hour walk | Image: Dometic

FAQs