Updated:
Readtime: 3 min
Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.
Fancy trading the daily grind for 48 hours of salt air and open skies? Dometic is handing six lucky pairs the keys to a fully equipped 4×4 adventure for two on North Stradbroke Island, and getting your name in the draw is as simple as it sounds. Buy any Dometic gear, shop on dometic.com, and you are in the running for one of six trips.
Win, and your escape arrives completely sorted. You get the 4×4, camping kit that runs from coolers to swags, fresh seasonal meals designed by a top chef, and a printed get lost guide mapping the route, the recipes and the tips, with a spot reserved for you at Amity Point. All you need to bring is a plus one to share the stars with. Here is how to enter.
Get In. Get Out. Get Lost. 4×4 adventure for two to North Stradbroke Island
The prize is a 48 hour escape for you and a plus one, with a camping spot reserved at Amity Point on North Stradbroke Island. It arrives fully loaded: a 4×4 you can genuinely get lost in, camping gear that runs from coolers to swags, fresh seasonal meals designed by a top chef, and a printed get lost guide covering the route, recipes and tips. Six of these trips are being given away.
Entry costs nothing beyond a Dometic purchase. Buy any Dometic gear, then shop on dometic.com to enter the draw and put your name down for a place under open skies.
- Prize: 48 hour 4×4 adventure for two
- Trips available: 6
- Location: North Stradbroke Island, Amity Point
- Included: 4×4, camping gear, chef designed meals, printed get lost guide
- Cost to enter: Free with any Dometic purchase
- How to enter: Shop on dometic.com
How the Dometic 4×4 giveaway works
The mechanics are simple. Purchase any Dometic gear and you go into the draw to win one of six fully equipped 4×4 trips for two to North Stradbroke Island. Shop on dometic.com to enter, then let the draw do the rest.
This is the same experience Dometic ran in the United States at Joshua Tree, now pointed at a stretch of Queensland coast. Every trip includes the vehicle, the camping kit, chef designed meals and the printed guide, so all you need to sort is who gets the passenger seat.
FAQs
Purchase any Dometic gear and shop on dometic.com to go into the draw for a 4×4 adventure to North Stradbroke Island.
Six trips, each a 48 hour escape for two to North Stradbroke Island.
North Stradbroke Island, with a camping spot reserved for you at Amity Point.
A 4×4, camping gear from coolers to swags, fresh seasonal meals designed by a top chef, and a printed get lost guide of route, recipes and tips.
Comments
We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.