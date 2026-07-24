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Dometic Get Lost giveaway prize: 4x4 with rooftop tent, camp kitchen, CFX fridge and chairs
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Win 1 of 6 Fully Loaded 4×4 Escapes to North Stradbroke Island With Dometic

Mr Scott Purcell, CFA
By Mr Scott Purcell, CFA - Sponsored

Updated:

Readtime: 3 min

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Fancy trading the daily grind for 48 hours of salt air and open skies? Dometic is handing six lucky pairs the keys to a fully equipped 4×4 adventure for two on North Stradbroke Island, and getting your name in the draw is as simple as it sounds. Buy any Dometic gear, shop on dometic.com, and you are in the running for one of six trips.

Enter the Dometic Giveaway Here

Win, and your escape arrives completely sorted. You get the 4×4, camping kit that runs from coolers to swags, fresh seasonal meals designed by a top chef, and a printed get lost guide mapping the route, the recipes and the tips, with a spot reserved for you at Amity Point. All you need to bring is a plus one to share the stars with. Here is how to enter.

Two campers laughing by the fire beside a Dometic 4x4 at dusk
Camp chairs, a fire pit and the Dometic 4×4 at dusk | Image: Dometic

Get In. Get Out. Get Lost. 4×4 adventure for two to North Stradbroke Island

The prize is a 48 hour escape for you and a plus one, with a camping spot reserved at Amity Point on North Stradbroke Island. It arrives fully loaded: a 4×4 you can genuinely get lost in, camping gear that runs from coolers to swags, fresh seasonal meals designed by a top chef, and a printed get lost guide covering the route, recipes and tips. Six of these trips are being given away.

Dometic sun visor in a 4x4 driving down a palm lined coastal street
The Dometic sun visor down on the drive out of town | Image: Dometic

Entry costs nothing beyond a Dometic purchase. Buy any Dometic gear, then shop on dometic.com to enter the draw and put your name down for a place under open skies.

Legs in This Way Out socks poking out of a Dometic rooftop tent
Slow mornings in the rooftop tent, socks by This Way Out | Image: Dometic
  • Prize: 48 hour 4×4 adventure for two
  • Trips available: 6
  • Location: North Stradbroke Island, Amity Point
  • Included: 4×4, camping gear, chef designed meals, printed get lost guide
  • Cost to enter: Free with any Dometic purchase
  • How to enter: Shop on dometic.com
Enter the Dometic 4×4 giveaway
Aerial view of a Dometic equipped 4x4 with rooftop tent on a forest dirt track
The 4×4 and rooftop tent on a track through the pines | Image: Dometic

How the Dometic 4×4 giveaway works

The mechanics are simple. Purchase any Dometic gear and you go into the draw to win one of six fully equipped 4×4 trips for two to North Stradbroke Island. Shop on dometic.com to enter, then let the draw do the rest.

Two hikers walking a rainforest trail carrying Dometic packs
Trail time with the Dometic packs | Image: Dometic

This is the same experience Dometic ran in the United States at Joshua Tree, now pointed at a stretch of Queensland coast. Every trip includes the vehicle, the camping kit, chef designed meals and the printed guide, so all you need to sort is who gets the passenger seat.

Enter the Get Lost giveaway
Shop Dometic gear
Dometic backpack worn on a golden hour walk through pine forest
The Dometic pack out for a golden hour walk | Image: Dometic

FAQs

How do you enter the Dometic giveaway?

Purchase any Dometic gear and shop on dometic.com to go into the draw for a 4×4 adventure to North Stradbroke Island.

How many trips are being given away?

Six trips, each a 48 hour escape for two to North Stradbroke Island.

Where does the trip take you?

North Stradbroke Island, with a camping spot reserved for you at Amity Point.

What is included in the prize?

A 4×4, camping gear from coolers to swags, fresh seasonal meals designed by a top chef, and a printed get lost guide of route, recipes and tips.

Put your name in the draw
Browse Dometic camping gear

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Mr Scott Purcell, CFA

Co-Founder

Mr Scott Purcell, CFA

Scott Purcell CFA is Co-Founder and Director of Man of Many, Australia’s largest men’s lifestyle publisher and the nation’s first 100% carbon-neutral, Climate Active certified digital media brand. Since launching the site from a spare bedroom in 2012, he has ...

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