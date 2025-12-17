Discover Western Sydney’s Premier Outlet Shopping Destination

By Rob Edwards - Sponsored Published: 18 Dec 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Long one of South-West Sydney’s most popular fashion destinations, located just outside of the Liverpool CBD, Fashion Spree is stepping things up and entering an ambitious new phase. While simultaneously unveiling an enormous 5,000-square-metre addition to its already expansive offering, the must-visit shopping hub is also taking on a fitting new name: Sydney Outlet Village.

Pairing a world-class shopping experience with exceptional value, the new incarnation evolves the centre from a single-level outlet into a premium open-air retail hotspot. With over 80 stores waiting to be discovered, Sydney Outlet Village offers an enticing mix of global brands and new dining concepts, all housed within an environment that draws inspiration for its design from the charm of regional New South Wales’ high streets.

Whether you’re after the latest footwear, want to up your T-shirt game as the warm weather sets in, or need a new raincoat for when the summer storms hit, Sydney Outlet Village has you covered. With serious brands offering serious discounts, consider it a treasure hunt for the savvy shopper. Read on to discover a selection of our favourite retailers that call this immaculately appointed shopping location home.

Levi’s Store at Sydney Outlet Village

Levi’s

One of the most legendary clothing labels of all time, Levi’s needs no introduction, but it’s worth repeating that your wardrobe is incomplete without at least one pair of the brand’s iconic 501 jeans. You’ll find plenty of these and a host of other essential denim styles at Sydney Outlet Village’s Levi’s store, along with an array of other staples and accessories, all at discounted prices too.

New Balance Store at Sydney Outlet Village

New Balance

Are you after a reliable pair of running shoes or some on-trend sneakers? New Balance has plenty of options for both, along with specialised footwear for everything from golf and cricket to basketball and skateboarding. New Balance’s Sydney Outlet Village location offers all the footwear you could possibly want, along with tees, hoodies, shorts, tracksuits, and more.

Nike Store at Sydney Outlet Village

Nike

Another beloved brand and one more essential stop on your Sydney Outlet Village escapade. You know what to expect from Nike, which is the very best footwear and clothing for high-performance athletes, devoted enthusiasts, and anyone who just wants to add a credible touch of sportiness to their wardrobe. From a fresh pair of Jordans to the latest football boots, Nike delivers the goods, at a fraction of the price.

Calvin Klein Store at Sydney Outlet Village

Calvin Klein

An essential destination for those who value exceptional fit as much as they do superior quality, Calvin Klein has long been a label that showcases classic style and comfort while mixing in a hint of the risqué. Make your way to the Sydney Outlet Village store, and you’ll find a wide range of men’s and women’s underwear, performance wear, jeans, casual wear, and more. Outlet shopping is where you can shop the unexpected!

Tommy Hilfiger Store at Sydney Outlet Village

Tommy Hilfiger

The embodiment of classic American cool, Tommy Hilfiger has long produced timeless staples with a preppy twist. Since its founding in 1985, the label has made its mark with an impeccable range of men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, along with signature denim, accessory, and footwear lines. What’s more, few lifestyle brands have had as much impact in the fragrance space. Find your Tommy Hilfiger favourites without paying retail prices.

GANT Store at Sydney Outlet Village

GANT

GANT is a brand that deserves more attention, but that’s part of the appeal. When it comes to GANT, it’s most certainly a case of if you know, you know. Since its founding in 1949, the brand has helped establish the blueprint for modern menswear staples like shirting and polos, and has remained a cornerstone of any discerning man’s wardrobe for over 75 years. Plus, the bonus of outlet prices for the stylish and savvy shopper.

Sydney Outlet Village

Visit the Village

With its convenient proximity to the Liverpool CBD, Sydney Outlet Village is a convenient place to upgrade your wardrobe without breaking the bank. With all of the outlets listed above, as well as the likes of adidas, Polo Ralph Lauren, Puma, Sunglass Hut, and more, you’ll find everything you could possibly hope for while pursuing that new fit feeling, and saving money.