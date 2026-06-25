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Louis vuitton vans copy 0002 imgi 25 730120535 17992680719997491 5479312929415248219 n
SNEAKERS & SHOES

Pharrell’s New Louis Vuitton ‘Combi’ Sneaker is Just a Fancy Vans Authentic

Ben McKimm
By Ben McKimm - News

Updated:

Readtime: 5 min

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  • Design draws massive comparisons to the classic Vans Authentic across the sneaker community.
  • LV Combi upgrades the classic skate silhouette with premium European leathers and monograms.
  • Expect typical Louis Vuitton pricing when these hit boutique shelves, pushing AUD$1,500 mark.

Streetwear and high fashion have spent the last decade swapping styles, but Pharrell Williams’ latest release for Louis Vuitton might be the most audacious crossover yet. Unveiled as a teaser ahead of the luxury house’s Spring/Summer 2027 menswear showcase in Paris, the new Louis Vuitton “Combi” sneaker is causing a massive stir online for a very simple reason: it looks exactly like a pair of beat-up Vans you would buy at a local shopping centre, with a couple of extra zeroes on the price tag.

Williams could have subtly tweaked the design lines to hide his homework, much like he did with the adidas Jellyish. However, Pharrell has leaned directly into the classic Southern California skate silhouette. The Combi sports the exact low-profile stance, double-panel toe wrapping, and thin lacing lines that have defined skateboarding culture for over half a century. The only major difference is that this one replaces the $90 canvas with exotic French leathers and heritage monogram motifs.

Putting a luxurious stamp on a skate shoe isn’t entirely a new trick, and we’ve seen brands like Lanvin base an entire footwear business model on a copy-cat Osiris D3. But taking a shoe that was explicitly built to be cheap, durable, and easily thrashed, and turning it into a flex is bound to get people talking. Still, with this release, it’s the behind-the-scenes institutional drama that clued us into this product launch.

FeatureStandard Vans AuthenticLouis Vuitton Combi
Silhouette CoreClassic low-top canvasClassic low-top luxury
ConstructionCotton canvas, standard rubberPremium leather, custom LV textiles
Brand Identity“Off The Wall” heel tabLV Monogram, Damier patterns
Retail RealityAUD$100approx. AUD$1,500+ (expected)
Primary VibeTrashing at the local skateparkFlexing at Paris Fashion Week
Scroll horizontally to view full table

Vans Fires Back with Pharrell’s Own Lyrics

What makes this product launch rather hilarious is how quickly the corporate counter-attack has rolled out. Vans didn’t sit back and let the internet do the talking, as just a few hours after the preview images hit social media, we spotted the skate brand in the @skateboard comments with a simple “ohhhh bet” before launching a full-scale lyrical assault on its own official channels (above).

Vans posted this clean shot of their classic red Authentic model with a caption pulled straight from “Mr. Me Too”—the iconic 2006 Clipse track that Pharrell produced and performed on.

The brand quoted his own bars right back to him: “Wanna know the time. Better clock us.” So for anyone clued in to mid-2000s hip-hop, the very next line in that verse is an explicit call-out directed at copycats who bite style from shoes down to watches: “… bite the style from the shoes to the watches.” It’s an all-time corporate troll that completely undercuts the prestige of the premier French fashion house. “Touché” is what Louis Vuitton should have said.

Louis vuitton vans copy 0001 imgi 66 728465024 17992680734997491 3948811747815864364 n
Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2027 menswear “Combi” sneaker | Image: @skateboard
Louis vuitton vans copy 0003 imgi 17 731078851 17992950536997491 5566711608747242333 n
Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2027 menswear “Combi” sneaker | Image: @skateboard
Louis vuitton vans copy 0000 imgi 66 728527957 17992680755997491 6985211542229934815 n 1
Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2027 menswear “Combi” sneaker | Image: @skateboard

Material Execution and Name of the Louis Vuitton Combi

The sneaker and design communities quickly fractured over the release. Pharrell’s friend and hip-hop artist, Tyler, the Creator, jumped in to defend Skateboard P, arguing that the classic vulcanised deck plimsoll shape predates Vans entirely, pointing to mid-century canvas models from PRO-Keds and Converse. Of course, Tyler is right about the maritime history, but he’s missing one important point. Nobody is looking at the Louis Vuitton Combi and thinking about 1950s yachting, they’re looking at it as the Vans beater they wore in high school.

If you’re planning to drop serious coin on these when they hit boutiques in early next year, you’re at least getting some wild material upgrades for your money. Pharrell has bypassed standard textiles, delivering the Combi in a range of premium finishes, including:

  • Exotic Red Crocodile: Crimson crocodile-skin upper paired with natural Vachetta leather panels.
  • Signature LV Monogram: Brown coated-canvas version that wraps the iconic Louis Vuitton logos.
  • Textured Snakeskin: High-fashion monochrome variant focused entirely on premium luxury textures.

The irony of the name “Combi” shouldn’t be lost on anyone with a passing interest in skate history, either. While it’s a surface-level nod to utility vans like the classic Volkswagen Type 2, the Combi Bowl is also one of the most legendary, deep-set vertical pool properties in skateboarding lore. We certainly wouldn’t put it past Pharrell to be operating with a multi-layered idea here—it’s what he does best.

Lv vans 1
Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2027 menswear “Combi” sneaker | Image: @skateboard

How Much Will It Cost?

While official Australian release dates and confirmed local pricing haven’t been locked in by Louis Vuitton just yet, you can safely assume these won’t be cheap.

Given LV’s current footwear lineup and standard import pricing down under, you’re looking at an absolute minimum of AUD$1,200 to secure a pair, but we’d expect them to land closer to AUD$2,000 by the time they hit our shelves. Certain colourways (and materials) will be more expensive and harder to come by than others, so keep in close contact with your AD if you want to secure a rarer pair.

Whether you see it as a brilliant homage to skate history or just a lazy copy-paste job, the Combi’s guaranteed to sell out the second it hits LV boutiques.

Shop sneakers at Louis Vuitton

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Ben McKimm

Journalist - Automotive & Tech

Ben McKimm

Ben lives in Sydney, Australia. He has a Bachelor's Degree (Media, Technology and the Law) from Macquarie University (2020). Outside of his studies, he has spent the last decade heavily involved in the automotive, technology and fashion world. Turning his ...

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