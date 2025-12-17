Christmas banner 778 x 150 px
Home/Sponsored
Man of Many Christmas Giveaways 2025
SPONSOREDTECH

WIN! A Sleigh-Load’s Worth of Epic Prizes Just in Time for Christmas

Rob Edwards
By Rob Edwards - Sponsored

Published:

Readtime: 5 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Welcome to Man of Many’s Christmas giveaway guide! Here, you’ll find incredible prizes waiting to be snapped up, each of which is guaranteed to help make Christmas 2025 your merriest one ever.

The holidays are a time for giving, and we’re doing just that. But far from your standard stocking stuffers, these are the kind of prizes that will have you feeling all sorts of giddy Christmas cheer. Whether you’re hoping to score a cutting-edge automatic mower or the hottest New Year’s Eve tickets in town, read on to find out how you can enter and win!

WIN The Husqvarna Automower® Aspire™ R4

Giveaway 1: Husqvarna Automower® Aspire™ R4 Robotic Mower

Does your lawn need an upgrade? The Husqvarna Automower® Aspire™ R4 Robotic Mower will have it looking immaculate when the family comes round for Christmas, and the best part is you’ll barely have to lift a finger. Using the Automower® Connect app, you can effortlessly manage schedules, monitor performance, and adjust settings anytime, anywhere, meaning your lawn will always look beautiful.

The mower also integrates seamlessly with your smart home, enabling voice control via Alexa or Google Home, and it comes with a DIY installation kit, making setup a breeze. With its compact design, which enables it to navigate tight spaces, the Automower® Aspire™ R4 Robotic Mower is quiet, efficient, and intelligent, so you can spend less time breaking a sweat in the pursuit of your dream lawn and more time doing what you love this Christmas.

Discover Husqvarna Automower® Aspire™ R4 Robotic Mower
Enter Here
WIN Sennheiser HDB 630 Headphones

Giveaway 2: Sennheiser HDB 630 Headphones

The ultimate Christmas gift for the music lover in your life, these headphones from the masters of sound over at Sennheiser offer everything the sonically obsessed could want. Boasting high-resolution sound, neutral tone, extra-long battery life, and flawless active noise cancellation, it’s hard to believe this level of sonic quality can be delivered wirelessly. 

Thanks to the included BTD 700 Bluetooth USB-C Dongle, Sennheiser’s HDB 630 headphones make it possible to enjoy audiophile sound in all its glory anywhere and everywhere you go.

Win a pair of these incredible cans to make this the best-sounding Christmas on record. It doesn’t matter if you’re a Mariah Carey fan or a Michael Bublé devotee, those carols will sound better than ever before when they’re delivered with a touch of Sennheiser’s sonic wizardry. 

Discover Sennheiser HDB 630 Headphones
Enter Here
WIN an LG CineBeam S 4K Mini UST Projector

Giveaway 3: LG CineBeam S 4K Mini UST Projector

Whether you’re using it to watch a Christmas classic like Home Alone or the very latest blockbuster, the LG CineBeam S will have your favourite movies looking better than ever. Not only does it turn your wall into a cinema screen up to a whopping 100 inches* and in stunning 4K, but it also offers up incredible Dolby Atmos audio.

As the best mini-UST (Ultra Short Throw) 4K projector on the market, it’s the ideal way to ensure you can enjoy an amazing cinematic experience at home without having to make room for a physical TV, which takes up a lot of space when you’re talking about a 100-inch* model. With the Sine Beam Projector set up, you’ll have the perfect excuse to invite the family around to watch a festive favourite like never before.

 
*It can project a 40-inch screen from a distance of 8.1cm and a 100-inch screen from a distance of 9.3cm.

Discover the LG CineBeam S Projector
Enter Here
WIN a Double Pass to New Year’s Eve at Taronga Zoo

Giveaway 4: Double Passes to New Year’s Eve at Taronga Zoo

As a principal partner of Taronga, LG is giving away double passes for runners-up to spend New Year’s Eve at Taronga Zoo, one of Sydney’s most iconic spots to ring in the new year.

This exclusive, completely sold-out event gives you the rare chance to celebrate NYE from a truly unforgettable vantage point. Guests enjoy a full evening of entertainment set within the stunning surrounds of Taronga Zoo, with live music, delicious food options, and plenty to explore before the fireworks begin.

Tickets are sold out, so this really is your only chance to be part of the celebrations.

Discover Taronga Zoo
Enter Here
WIN a Nothing Phone (3)

Giveaway 5: Nothing Phone (3)

A device unlike any other, the Nothing Phone (3) is simultaneously high-end and envelope-pushing, from its beautiful 6.67-inch screen to its excellent 50MP camera system. Plus, you’re sure to be impressed by its Glyph Matrix, a signature feature that uniquely executes functions like stopwatch, battery indicator, solar block, spin the bottle, magic eight ball, and more.

Snappy, fast, and a pleasure to use, the Nothing Phone (3) delivers a flagship smartphone experience via its Nothing OS 3.5. This includes Essential Space, an invaluable digital hub that’s ideal for capturing and organising thoughts, notes, screenshots, and recordings.

The Nothing Phone (3) is perfect for anyone who loves to stand out and now you’ve got the chance to win one. Enter below for your shot at scoring this innovative device just in time for capturing some high-quality holiday snaps.

Discover Nothing Phone (3)
Enter Here

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Rob Edwards

Branded Content Editor

Rob Edwards

Rob Edwards is Man of Many’s Branded Content Editor. As a former editor of consumer technology and lifestyle publications like T3, Official Nintendo Magazine, Official Windows Magazine, and TechRadar, Rob has honed his expertise in consumer technology and lifestyle products ...

More about Rob
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Cillian Murphy as 'Tommy Shelby' in 'The Immortal Man'
MOVIES & TV

Everything We Know About ‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’: Release Date, Cast, and More

TAG Heuer Carrera Australian Limited Edition
WATCHES

TAG Heuer Launches Australia-Exclusive Limited-Edition Carrera Chronograph

Best Gifts for Men | Image: Man of Many
STYLE

40+ Best Gifts for Men: Ultimate List of Gifts for Him

Dell monitor review
TECH

Dell UltraSharp 32 4K Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (U3225QE) Could Be the Ultimate WFH Upgrade

Best Gifts Under $200 | Image: Man of Many
CULTURE

20+ Best Gifts Under $200

Best Alcohol Gifts | Image: Man of Many
DRINKS

40+ Best Alcohol Gift Ideas

Best Gifts for Watch Lovers | Image: Man of Many
WATCHES

20+ Best Gifts for Watch Lovers

Seiko 5 sports srpm07k pink panther limited edition
WATCHES

Tickled Pink: This Limited-Edition Seiko Pays Tribute to an Emblem of ’60s Cool

2026 toyota hilux rogue front three quarter
CARS

2026 Toyota HiLux Review: Enough to Be Australia’s Best Selling Vehicle?

Whitehaven beach feature
TRAVEL

10 Best Beaches in the World Revealed: Australia Still the Champion

2025 audi rs 3 sportback 2
CARS

2025 Audi RS 3 is a Modern Classic Hyper Hatch With the Heart of a Lamborghini

Father and Son Surfing on Wurtulla Beach
TRAVEL

15 Best Sunshine Coast Beaches For Surfing and Swimming

Face shape
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

How to Choose a Hairstyle for Your Face Shape: A Barber’s Guide

Best wallet brands for men 6
STYLE

17 Best Wallet Brands for Men

Ffp
WATCHES

Second Most Expensive Watch Ever Sold at Auction is This Coppola-Owned F.P.Journe FFC Prototype

Best Buzzcut Hairstyles for men
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

14 Best Buzz Cut Hairstyles for Men: A Barber’s Guide

Longines Master Collection Year of the Horse
WATCHES

Longines’ Bold New Master Collection Release Heralds the Year of the Horse

John Cena's height is around 6'1" | Image: Muscle & Fitness
HEALTH & FITNESS

John Cena’s Workout & Diet Plan

Six different Johnnie Walker premium whisky bottles displayed against a dark blue background | Image: Diageo
DRINKS

The Johnnie Walker Whisky Hierarchy Explained

Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed’ Diet & Workout Routine
HEALTH & FITNESS

Michael B. Jordan’s Brutal Diet & Workout Routine