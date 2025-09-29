Home/Watches
Grand Seiko Evolution 9 Collection Spring Drive U.F.A. Limited Edition
WATCHES

Grand Seiko Gets Frosty with New ‘Ultra Fine’ Spring Drive

Nick Hall
By Nick Hall - News

Published:

Readtime: 4 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

  • Grand Seiko has introduced a new Spring Drive U.F.A. creation in Ever-Brilliant Steel.
  • The watch will be available as a limited edition of 1,300 at Grand Seiko boutiques and select retail partners worldwide beginning in November 2025.
  • The Grand Seiko Evolution 9 Collection Spring Drive U.F.A. Limited Edition is powered by the Spring Drive Calibre 9RB2 movement, which provides 72 hours of power reserve.

Grand Seiko means a lot of things to a lot of people. For some, the Japanese watchmaker may represent their first foray into luxury timepieces, while for others, Grand Seiko is the embodiment of refined excellence. Whichever camp you land in, one thing is for certain: the Spring Drive rules all.

For over 50 years, the Spring Drive movement has bridged the gap between traditional watchmaking techniques and the latest in horological endeavour. In essence, the innovation marries the power source of a traditional mechanical watch, a mainspring, with the high precision of an electronic regulator system. By taking advantage of the high level of torque afforded by the mainspring, the calibre does not require additional power to move the hands, creating the stellar, smooth glide motion that has become a trademark of the Japanese watch manufacturer. Now, we have a new evolution.

Grand Seiko Evolution 9 Collection Spring Drive U.F.A. Limited Edition
Grand Seiko Evolution 9 Collection Spring Drive U.F.A. Limited Edition | Image: Grand Seiko

Grand Seiko Evolution 9 Collection Spring Drive U.F.A. Limited Edition

Following the unveiling of the updated Spring Drive Calibre 9RB2 at Watches & Wonders earlier this year, Grand Seiko has announced the Evolution 9 Collection Spring Drive U.F.A. Limited Edition. A 37mm timepiece crafted from the watchmaker’s ‘Ever-Brilliant Steel’, the U.F.A. (which stands for Ultra Fine Accuracy) is the latest addition to the much-loved Evolution 9 Series. Taking inspiration from the influential 44GS release from 1967, this watch features prominent, grooved indexes and hands for legibility, alongside a transparent sapphire caseback and screw-down crown.

According to Grand Seiko, the use of ‘Ever-Brilliant Steel’ on the case and bracelet improves the watch’s anti-corrosive properties, whilst also offering a slightly brighter hue than most stainless steel options. While it might only be marginal, the lighter steel does make for a remarkable contrast, particularly when paired with the U.F.A. release’s stunning textured, violet-coloured dial.

Like many of the brand’s key releases, this dial isn’t just for looks, either. Grand Seiko revealed that the unique patterned dial is designed to express the “breathtaking moment when dawn breaks over the frost-covered forests of the Shinshu region of central Japan”, where all Grand Seiko Spring Drive watches are meticulously crafted. As the deep violet hue gradually lightens toward the centre, it reveals a texture underneath that the brand says evokes the forests slowly emerging in the morning light.

Join Our Exclusive Community!

WINNER– Media Brand of the Year, 2025

WINNER– Website of the Year, 2024

Spring Drive Calibre 9RB2
Spring Drive Calibre 9RB2 | Image: Grand Seiko

Spring Drive Calibre 9RB2

Inside, the U.F.A. model is powered by the recently released Spring Drive Calibre 9RB2, a movement that is just 30mm in diameter and 5.02mm thick. The ultra-slim addition boasts ±20-seconds-per-year accuracy, courtesy of a revamped three-month-aged quartz oscillator and a newly designed IC.

According to Grand Seiko, both the oscillator and sensor are vacuum-sealed to minimise temperature differences and “protect against external factors such as humidity, static electricity, and light”. In addition, the movement features a regulation switch that can be used during after-sales service to correct any accuracy divergences that may occur over long periods of use.

Pricing and Availability

The Grand Seiko Evolution 9 Collection Spring Drive U.F.A. will be available as a limited edition of just 1,300 examples worldwide. Priced at €11,000, the timepiece will be available exclusively at Grand Seiko boutiques and select retail partners worldwide beginning in November 2025.

View at Grand Seiko
Grand Seiko Evolution 9 Collection Spring Drive U.F.A. Limited Edition
Grand Seiko Evolution 9 Collection Spring Drive U.F.A. Limited Edition | Image: Grand Seiko

Grand Seiko Evolution 9 Collection Spring Drive U.F.A. Limited Edition Technical Specifications

  • Brand: Grand Seiko
  • Model: Evolution 9 Collection Spring Drive U.F.A. Limited Edition
  • Reference: Ref. SLGB00
  • Diameter: 37mm
  • Thickness: 11.4mm
  • Case Material: Ever-Brilliant Steel
  • Movement: Calibre 9RB2 Automatic
  • Power Reserve: 72 hours
  • Water-Resistance: 100 metres
  • Availability: 1,300 pieces
  • Price: €11,000
Grand Seiko Evolution 9 Collection Spring Drive U.F.A. Limited Edition | Image: Grand Seiko
Grand Seiko Evolution 9 Collection Spring Drive U.F.A. Limited Edition | Image: Grand Seiko
Nick Hall

Editor-in-Chief

Nick Hall

Nick Hall is an award-winning journalist and the current Editor-in-Chief of Man of Many. With an extensive background in the media industry, he specialises in feature writing, lifestyle and entertainment content. Nick is a former Mumbrella Publish Awards ‘Editor of ...

More about Nick
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Leonard DiCaprio in One Battle After Another
MOVIES & TV

‘One Battle After Another’ Review: The Best Film of 2025?

Yangwang u9 xtreme 4
CARS

YANGWANG U9 Xtreme Beats Bugatti To Become the World’s Fastest Car

Iphone 17 pro max in hand
SMARTPHONES

iPhone 17 Pro Max Review: First Week Ownership Experience

Apple crossbody strap review 4
TECH

Is Apple’s $99 Crossbody Strap Worth It?

Best kindles
ENTERTAINMENT

3 Best Kindles You Can Buy Today: Portable, Colourful, and Versatile

iPhone Air
SMARTPHONES

First Impressions: One Week with the ‘iPhone Air’

Best Buzzcut Hairstyles for men
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

14 Best Buzz Cut Hairstyles for Men: A Barber’s Guide

Zeekr 7x review front three quarter
CARS

Is the Zeekr 7X the Tesla Model Y Slayer That Everyone Claims It Is?

Dji osmo nano 2
TECH

DJI Osmo Nano Review: The 4K60 Micro Action Camera We’ve Been Waiting For?

Thinnest Watches in the World
WATCHES

10 Thinnest Watches in the World

Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed’ Diet & Workout Routine
HEALTH & FITNESS

Michael B. Jordan’s Brutal Diet & Workout Routine

Best Alcohol Gift Ideas | Image: Man of Many
DRINKS

42 Best Alcohol Gift Ideas

Face shape
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

How to Choose a Hairstyle for Your Face Shape: A Barber’s Guide

Man laughing at a book he's reading
ENTERTAINMENT

23 Funny Urban Dictionary Words You Need to Use Now

Best Gifts Under $200 V2
CULTURE

20+ Best Gifts Under $200

Best mid range watches 1
WATCHES

10 Best Mid-Range Watch Brands

Medium shot of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson wearing headphones
HEALTH & FITNESS

The Rock’s Diet and Workout Plan

Average australian salary
ADVICE

Average Salary in Australia by Age, State, and Industry Revealed

An ASMR YouTuber
ENTERTAINMENT

31 Best ASMR Artists: The Top Channels on Youtube

Matthew McConaughey Interview | Image: IMDb
MOVIES & TV

INTERVIEW: Matthew, Levi, and Kay McConaughey Chart Family and Fire Through ‘The Lost Bus’