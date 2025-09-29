Grand Seiko Gets Frosty with New ‘Ultra Fine’ Spring Drive

By Nick Hall - News Published: 29 Sep 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Grand Seiko has introduced a new Spring Drive U.F.A. creation in Ever-Brilliant Steel.

The watch will be available as a limited edition of 1,300 at Grand Seiko boutiques and select retail partners worldwide beginning in November 2025.

The Grand Seiko Evolution 9 Collection Spring Drive U.F.A. Limited Edition is powered by the Spring Drive Calibre 9RB2 movement, which provides 72 hours of power reserve.

Grand Seiko means a lot of things to a lot of people. For some, the Japanese watchmaker may represent their first foray into luxury timepieces, while for others, Grand Seiko is the embodiment of refined excellence. Whichever camp you land in, one thing is for certain: the Spring Drive rules all.

For over 50 years, the Spring Drive movement has bridged the gap between traditional watchmaking techniques and the latest in horological endeavour. In essence, the innovation marries the power source of a traditional mechanical watch, a mainspring, with the high precision of an electronic regulator system. By taking advantage of the high level of torque afforded by the mainspring, the calibre does not require additional power to move the hands, creating the stellar, smooth glide motion that has become a trademark of the Japanese watch manufacturer. Now, we have a new evolution.

Grand Seiko Evolution 9 Collection Spring Drive U.F.A. Limited Edition | Image: Grand Seiko

Following the unveiling of the updated Spring Drive Calibre 9RB2 at Watches & Wonders earlier this year, Grand Seiko has announced the Evolution 9 Collection Spring Drive U.F.A. Limited Edition. A 37mm timepiece crafted from the watchmaker’s ‘Ever-Brilliant Steel’, the U.F.A. (which stands for Ultra Fine Accuracy) is the latest addition to the much-loved Evolution 9 Series. Taking inspiration from the influential 44GS release from 1967, this watch features prominent, grooved indexes and hands for legibility, alongside a transparent sapphire caseback and screw-down crown.

According to Grand Seiko, the use of ‘Ever-Brilliant Steel’ on the case and bracelet improves the watch’s anti-corrosive properties, whilst also offering a slightly brighter hue than most stainless steel options. While it might only be marginal, the lighter steel does make for a remarkable contrast, particularly when paired with the U.F.A. release’s stunning textured, violet-coloured dial.

Like many of the brand’s key releases, this dial isn’t just for looks, either. Grand Seiko revealed that the unique patterned dial is designed to express the “breathtaking moment when dawn breaks over the frost-covered forests of the Shinshu region of central Japan”, where all Grand Seiko Spring Drive watches are meticulously crafted. As the deep violet hue gradually lightens toward the centre, it reveals a texture underneath that the brand says evokes the forests slowly emerging in the morning light.

Spring Drive Calibre 9RB2 | Image: Grand Seiko

Spring Drive Calibre 9RB2

Inside, the U.F.A. model is powered by the recently released Spring Drive Calibre 9RB2, a movement that is just 30mm in diameter and 5.02mm thick. The ultra-slim addition boasts ±20-seconds-per-year accuracy, courtesy of a revamped three-month-aged quartz oscillator and a newly designed IC.

According to Grand Seiko, both the oscillator and sensor are vacuum-sealed to minimise temperature differences and “protect against external factors such as humidity, static electricity, and light”. In addition, the movement features a regulation switch that can be used during after-sales service to correct any accuracy divergences that may occur over long periods of use.

Pricing and Availability

The Grand Seiko Evolution 9 Collection Spring Drive U.F.A. will be available as a limited edition of just 1,300 examples worldwide. Priced at €11,000, the timepiece will be available exclusively at Grand Seiko boutiques and select retail partners worldwide beginning in November 2025.

Grand Seiko Evolution 9 Collection Spring Drive U.F.A. Limited Edition | Image: Grand Seiko

Grand Seiko Evolution 9 Collection Spring Drive U.F.A. Limited Edition Technical Specifications

Brand : Grand Seiko

: Grand Seiko Model : Evolution 9 Collection Spring Drive U.F.A. Limited Edition

: Evolution 9 Collection Spring Drive U.F.A. Limited Edition Reference : Ref. SLGB00

: Ref. SLGB00 Diameter : 37mm

: 37mm Thickness : 11.4mm

: 11.4mm Case Material : Ever-Brilliant Steel

: Ever-Brilliant Steel Movement : Calibre 9RB2 Automatic

: Calibre 9RB2 Automatic Power Reserve : 72 hours

: 72 hours Water-Resistance : 100 metres

: 100 metres Availability : 1,300 pieces

: 1,300 pieces Price: €11,000