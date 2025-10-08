Every OMEGA x Swatch ‘Mission to Earthphase’ Moonshine Gold, Ranked

Moonshine Gold Earthphase MoonSwatches (AUD$630) launched August, September, and October

Navy Bioceramic 42 mm case with Moonshine Gold moon-phase indicator

Earthphase and Moonphase subdials follow opposite 29.5-day cycles for novelty

Snoopy and Woodstock feature on subdial, inspired by various themed moons

It’s new MoonSwatch season, and this time, Snoopy has added a unique golden touch to three OMEGA x Swatch Mission to Earthphase Moonshine Gold watches. Released in limited quantities each month (August, September, and October) the models play with the Moonshine Gold subdial design, creating a unique moon-derived touch that is themed around the moons of each month.

October : Hunter’s Full Moon to the New Moon, released between 7th and 21st October, 2025.

: Hunter’s Full Moon to the New Moon, released between 7th and 21st October, 2025. September : Harvest (Corn) Moon, released on September 8th, 2025.

: Harvest (Corn) Moon, released on September 8th, 2025. August: Sturgeon Moon, released on August 9th 2025.

Like previous releases, there’s an Earthphase and Moonphase indicator, which is more of a functional gimmick than a useful tool, but it looks cool nonetheless. Both of these follow a 29.5-day cycle and move in opposite directions. For example, when there’s a full moon, we see a new earth, and when there’s a new moon, we glimpse a full earth. Watch enthusiasts can think of it as a reinterpretation of the retrograde function seen in some high-end timepieces.

OMEGA x Swatch Mission to Earthphase Moonshine Gold | Image: Supplied / Swatch

OMEGA x Swatch Mission to Earthphase Moonshine Gold Key Specifications

Under-the-skin, these watches are the same, so before we review the different themed sub-dials, let’s have a closer look at the key specs for the OMEGA x Swatch Mission to Earthphase Moonshine Gold line-up:

Case material : Navy Bioceramic case, crown and pushers

: Navy Bioceramic case, crown and pushers Case diameter : 42.00 mm

: 42.00 mm Case thickness : 13.75 mm

: 13.75 mm Lug-to-lug distance : 47.30 mm

: 47.30 mm Quartz movement : chronograph (seconds only) with moon phase and earth phase indicators

: chronograph (seconds only) with moon phase and earth phase indicators Water resistance : 3 bar

: 3 bar Strap: navy rubber strap with VELCRO® closure, navy Bioceramic loop

The highlight of these limited edition MoonSwatches is the Moonshine Gold-adorned moon phase indicator on the 2 o’clock position. Each monthly release is different, but we’ll expand on that in a moment, so park that thought to the side for a second. What stays the same across all these limited releases is Snoopy, which finds its way to the subdial, below the Earthphase indicator, where he is joined by his copilot, Woodstock, on the Moon. It’s a fun addition, but some of the Man of Many team think the dial is a bit crowded now, with three sub-dials, two of which are indicators.

Like all MoonSwatch models, the OMEGA x Swatch Mission to Earthphase Moonshine Gold’s case uses the patented Bioceramic material, a mix of two-thirds ceramic and one-third biosourced materials produced from castor oil. The dark navy blue hue was created specifically for these models, and it looks like you’re staring into deep space.

On the caseback, the battery cover features an Earth-inspired design. However, we’re more excited about the navy VELCRO rubber strap. This was previously introduced as a standalone product that you could purchase from Swatch stores, but has now been included from the factory to match the exclusive navy blue case hue. With the key details out of the way, let’s take a closer look at the sub-dial details.

OMEGA x Swatch Mission to Earthphase Moonshine Gold | Image: Supplied / Swatch

1. ‘Sturgeon Moon’ OMEGA x Swatch Mission to Earthphase Moonshine Gold

Release date: August 9th 2025

The first release in the OMEGA x Swatch Mission to Earthphase Moonshine Gold was inspired by the “Sturgeon Moon,” which appears during August (the month of this watch release). This moon takes its name from the sturgeon fish found in the Great Lakes in North America during summer, and Swatch has added a Snoopy-like cast net to one of the watches’ moons to pay homage.

‘Harvest (Corn) Moon’ OMEGA x Swatch Mission to Earthphase Moonshine Gold | Image: Supplied / Swatch

2. ‘Harvest (Corn) Moon’ OMEGA x Swatch Mission to Earthphase Moonshine Gold

Release date: September 8th, 2025.

Popcorn, corn, harvest moon—you can see what Swatch is trying to accomplish by adding a bucket of popcorn to the sub-dial of this Moonshine Gold MoonSwatch Mission to Earthphase. It’s a playful lunar detail that celebrates September’s full moon, but the brand says it holds a deeper meaning, leaning into the idea that, under the right conditions, popcorn kernels can burst into something extraordinary.

‘Hunter’s Full Moon’ OMEGA x Swatch Mission to Earthphase Moonshine Gold | Image: Supplied / Swatch

3. ‘Hunter’s Full Moon’ OMEGA x Swatch Mission to Earthphase Moonshine Gold

Release date: 7th to 21st October, 2025.

The newest and most widely available release in the OMEGA x Swatch Mission to Earthphase Moonshine Gold series is the ‘Hunter’s Full Moon’ MoonSwatch. Now available at selected Swatch boutiques globally (at the time of publication), the sub-dial features a human hand pointing directly at the wearer.