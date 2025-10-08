Home/Watches
Mission to earthphase
WATCHES

Every OMEGA x Swatch ‘Mission to Earthphase’ Moonshine Gold, Ranked

Ben McKimm
By Ben McKimm - News

Published:

Readtime: 5 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

  • Moonshine Gold Earthphase MoonSwatches (AUD$630) launched August, September, and October
  • Navy Bioceramic 42 mm case with Moonshine Gold moon-phase indicator
  • Earthphase and Moonphase subdials follow opposite 29.5-day cycles for novelty
  • Snoopy and Woodstock feature on subdial, inspired by various themed moons

It’s new MoonSwatch season, and this time, Snoopy has added a unique golden touch to three OMEGA x Swatch Mission to Earthphase Moonshine Gold watches. Released in limited quantities each month (August, September, and October) the models play with the Moonshine Gold subdial design, creating a unique moon-derived touch that is themed around the moons of each month.

  • October: Hunter’s Full Moon to the New Moon, released between 7th and 21st October, 2025.
  • September: Harvest (Corn) Moon, released on September 8th, 2025.
  • August: Sturgeon Moon, released on August 9th 2025.

Like previous releases, there’s an Earthphase and Moonphase indicator, which is more of a functional gimmick than a useful tool, but it looks cool nonetheless. Both of these follow a 29.5-day cycle and move in opposite directions. For example, when there’s a full moon, we see a new earth, and when there’s a new moon, we glimpse a full earth. Watch enthusiasts can think of it as a reinterpretation of the retrograde function seen in some high-end timepieces.

Omega x swatch mission to earthphase moonshine gold caseback
OMEGA x Swatch Mission to Earthphase Moonshine Gold | Image: Supplied / Swatch

OMEGA x Swatch Mission to Earthphase Moonshine Gold Key Specifications

Under-the-skin, these watches are the same, so before we review the different themed sub-dials, let’s have a closer look at the key specs for the OMEGA x Swatch Mission to Earthphase Moonshine Gold line-up:

  • Case material: Navy Bioceramic case, crown and pushers
  • Case diameter: 42.00 mm
  • Case thickness: 13.75 mm
  • Lug-to-lug distance: 47.30 mm
  • Quartz movement: chronograph (seconds only) with moon phase and earth phase indicators
  • Water resistance: 3 bar
  • Strap: navy rubber strap with VELCRO® closure, navy Bioceramic loop

The highlight of these limited edition MoonSwatches is the Moonshine Gold-adorned moon phase indicator on the 2 o’clock position. Each monthly release is different, but we’ll expand on that in a moment, so park that thought to the side for a second. What stays the same across all these limited releases is Snoopy, which finds its way to the subdial, below the Earthphase indicator, where he is joined by his copilot, Woodstock, on the Moon. It’s a fun addition, but some of the Man of Many team think the dial is a bit crowded now, with three sub-dials, two of which are indicators.

Like all MoonSwatch models, the OMEGA x Swatch Mission to Earthphase Moonshine Gold’s case uses the patented Bioceramic material, a mix of two-thirds ceramic and one-third biosourced materials produced from castor oil. The dark navy blue hue was created specifically for these models, and it looks like you’re staring into deep space.

On the caseback, the battery cover features an Earth-inspired design. However, we’re more excited about the navy VELCRO rubber strap. This was previously introduced as a standalone product that you could purchase from Swatch stores, but has now been included from the factory to match the exclusive navy blue case hue. With the key details out of the way, let’s take a closer look at the sub-dial details.

'sturgeon moon' omega x swatch mission to earthphase moonshine gold
OMEGA x Swatch Mission to Earthphase Moonshine Gold | Image: Supplied / Swatch

1. ‘Sturgeon Moon’ OMEGA x Swatch Mission to Earthphase Moonshine Gold

Release date: August 9th 2025

The first release in the OMEGA x Swatch Mission to Earthphase Moonshine Gold was inspired by the “Sturgeon Moon,” which appears during August (the month of this watch release). This moon takes its name from the sturgeon fish found in the Great Lakes in North America during summer, and Swatch has added a Snoopy-like cast net to one of the watches’ moons to pay homage.

Shop at Swatch
'harvest corn moon' omega x swatch mission to earthphase moonshine gold
‘Harvest (Corn) Moon’ OMEGA x Swatch Mission to Earthphase Moonshine Gold | Image: Supplied / Swatch

2. ‘Harvest (Corn) Moon’ OMEGA x Swatch Mission to Earthphase Moonshine Gold

Release date: September 8th, 2025.

Popcorn, corn, harvest moon—you can see what Swatch is trying to accomplish by adding a bucket of popcorn to the sub-dial of this Moonshine Gold MoonSwatch Mission to Earthphase. It’s a playful lunar detail that celebrates September’s full moon, but the brand says it holds a deeper meaning, leaning into the idea that, under the right conditions, popcorn kernels can burst into something extraordinary.

Shop at Swatch
'hunter's full moon' omega x swatch mission to earthphase moonshine gold
‘Hunter’s Full Moon’ OMEGA x Swatch Mission to Earthphase Moonshine Gold | Image: Supplied / Swatch

3. ‘Hunter’s Full Moon’ OMEGA x Swatch Mission to Earthphase Moonshine Gold

Release date: 7th to 21st October, 2025.

The newest and most widely available release in the OMEGA x Swatch Mission to Earthphase Moonshine Gold series is the ‘Hunter’s Full Moon’ MoonSwatch. Now available at selected Swatch boutiques globally (at the time of publication), the sub-dial features a human hand pointing directly at the wearer.

Shop at Swatch
Ben McKimm

Journalist - Automotive & Tech

Ben McKimm

Ben lives in Sydney, Australia. He has a Bachelor's Degree (Media, Technology and the Law) from Macquarie University (2020). Outside of his studies, he has spent the last decade heavily involved in the automotive, technology and fashion world. Turning his ...

More about Ben
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Longines Spirit Flyback 2025
WATCHES

Longines Just Unveiled the ‘Pinnacle of Mechanical Watchmaking Excellence’

Seiko 5 Sports x Bamford Limited Edition
WATCHES

Seiko Goes Back to the Future with Sub-$850 Bamford Limited Edition

Kia tasman front three quarter
CARS

10 Best-Selling Utes in Australia: Where Does the Kia Tasman Land?

Hamilton Khaki Field Auto Call of Duty Special Edition | Image: Hamilton
WATCHES

Hamilton’s Best Field Watch Just Copped a ‘Black Ops’ Upgrade

Leonard DiCaprio in One Battle After Another
MOVIES & TV

‘One Battle After Another’ Review: The Best Film of 2025?

Denza b5
CARS

BYD’s Off-Road Sub-Brand ‘Denza’ to Launch in Australia from November 2025

2026 tesla model 3 long range rear wheel drive
CARS

‘Longest-Range EV in Australia’: 2026 Tesla Model 3 Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive Defeats Range Anxiety

Toni Colette in 'Hereditary'
MOVIES & TV

20 Scariest Horror Movies of All Time—According to Science

The real thomas shelby of peaky blinders the real thomas shelby
MOVIES & TV

‘Hell of a Ride’: Everything We Know About ‘Peaky Blinders’ Sequel Series

Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed’ Diet & Workout Routine
HEALTH & FITNESS

Michael B. Jordan’s Brutal Diet & Workout Routine

Scott Rose-Marsh Bond Interview
CULTURE

EXCLUSIVE: Meet Scott Rose-Marsh, the Man Who Might Be Bond

Man laughing at a book he's reading
ENTERTAINMENT

23 Funny Urban Dictionary Words You Need to Use Now

Ray ban wayfarer black
STYLE

Menswear Icons You Should Own: Ray-Ban Wayfarer

Billy Bob Thornton in 'Landman'
MOVIES & TV

Everything We Know About ‘Landman’ Season 2: New Trailer, Release Date, and More

Ref 26545xt oo 1240xt 01 dial
WATCHES

“User-Experience Breakthrough”: 150-Piece Audemars Piguet Royal Oak RD#5 Revealed

Face shape
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

How to Choose a Hairstyle for Your Face Shape: A Barber’s Guide

Best Buzzcut Hairstyles for men
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

14 Best Buzz Cut Hairstyles for Men: A Barber’s Guide

Lebron the decision part ii holding bottle
DRINKS

LeBron James’ ‘Second Decision’ is Just Hennessy Ad, Not Retirement

Airpods pro 3 review
AUDIO

Just How Much Better are Apple’s AirPods Pro 3?

Prime video
MOVIES & TV

New on Prime Video in October 2025