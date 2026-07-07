Studio Underd0g revisits the 02Series with major structural and mechanical upgrades.

The case shrinks to a highly wearable 11.5mm total thickness.

A Swiss Sellita SW200-2 movement delivers 63 hours of power reserve.

The collection introduces two striking new colourways: Nightshade and Red L0lly.

Each piece comes fully assembled in Great Britain for $1,650 AUD.

There are too many independent watchmakers. Sorry, we said it. There’s just not enough space in the world for every brand, and with a scene prone to temporary hype, few brands manage to convert internet fame into horological staying power. However, when British independent outfit Studio Underd0g launched its first 02Series field watch, the design language resonated with new enthusiasts and collectors by waving goodbye to the grey norms of traditional military watches, introducing a refreshing dose of visual humour.

Now, the second-generation lineup has signalled a transition from a playful newcomer to a serious manufacturing offer, with a heavy focus on ergonomics and tighter engineering parameters. Priced at AUD$1,650, the updated collection steps into a competitive price bracket where microbrands clash with heritage powerhouses like the Hamilton Khaki Field or mid-tier Seiko dive watches.

To justify this financial leap, the brand added a manual-wound Swiss Sellita SW200-2 M calibre, which extends the power reserve to an impressive 63 hours. With better mechanics and a lighthearted aesthetic, the watch should continue its reign as an unlikely darling among high-end collectors.

Studio Underd0g 02SERIES Gen2 | Image: Studio Underd0g Studio Underd0g 02SERIES Gen2 | Image: Studio Underd0g Studio Underd0g 02SERIES Gen2 | Image: Studio Underd0g Studio Underd0g 02SERIES Gen2 | Image: Studio Underd0g

Studio Underd0g 02Series Gen2 Key Specifications

Brand: Studio Underd0g

Studio Underd0g Model / Reference: 02SERIES (Gen2) / 02NIBU, 02RLB, 02PLCB, 02SBMI

02SERIES (Gen2) / 02NIBU, 02RLB, 02PLCB, 02SBMI Movement: Sellita SW200-2 M (Manual winding)

Sellita SW200-2 M (Manual winding) Power Reserve: 63 hours

63 hours Case Material: 316L Stainless Steel

316L Stainless Steel Diameter: 37.5mm

37.5mm Thickness: 11.5mm

11.5mm Strap / Bracelet: Calf leather / Suede by The Strap Tailor

Calf leather / Suede by The Strap Tailor Water Resistance: 100 meters (10 ATM)

100 meters (10 ATM) Price: $1,650 AUD

Case Refinement and Multi-Layer Sapphire Dial Execution

There’s a speculative 1945 British Ministry of Defence brief that underwrites the collection, but the actual execution steps are far from typical military styling. The 316L stainless steel case features a raw, predominantly brushed finish that grounds the watch in traditional tool-watch style. Physical adjustments are subtle, as only the keenest eye will notice that the case has grown to 37.5mm, while the overall thickness drops down to 11.5mm.

When we strip back the curved sapphire box, the crystal reveals a remarkably thin 9.4mm mid-case profile, transforming how the watch hugs the wrist and slips under the cuff.

Of course, the most eye-catching element of the new model is the multi-layered dial system, which relies on a 1mm-thick sapphire disc suspended over a distinct base layer. It’s the type of watchmaking that you don’t expect from a smaller brand. We also love the return of the Pink Lem0nade and Steffany Blue editions, and with the lower plate made of a solid block of X1 Super-LumiNova, the dial is rendered entirely luminous in low-light conditions.

The new Nightshade and Red L0lly variants employ an inverted approach, pairing a tinted sapphire top disc with a silver-plated sunray brass base. This shifts the look to a moody, smoky vignette, throwing deep purple-blue tones on the Nightshade and a striking crimson gradient on the Red L0lly. To resolve legibility complaints from the first generation, the brand repositioned the printed elements. Moving the railway minute track further inward prevents the severe optical distortion caused by the outer crystal warp, allowing for instant legibility at any angle. Consequently, the watch was completely re-proportioned with shorter lengths and a compressed hand stack height to ensure operation over the sapphire plane.

Finally, look at the back of the watch: the screw-down caseback features a sharply embossed jellyfish motif set against an upgraded, sandblasted matte texture. Completing the package are bespoke straps supplied by renowned UK artisan The Strap Tailor, featuring premium materials like rich burgundy Gaucho leather and quick-release spring bars for effortless swapping.

Studio Underd0g 02SERIES Gen2 | Image: Studio Underd0g

Upgraded Swiss Calibration With the SW200-2 M Movement

Notable features of the SW200-2 M Movement:

Extended Running Time: Manual Sellita SW200-2 M expands power reserve to 63 hours.

Manual Sellita SW200-2 M expands power reserve to 63 hours. Distortion-Free Layout: Shifting the railway track inward eliminates edge warping under the crystal.

Shifting the railway track inward eliminates edge warping under the crystal. Slimmer Wrist Presence: Tight physical tolerances bring the overall thickness down to 11.5mm.

Tight physical tolerances bring the overall thickness down to 11.5mm. Bespoke British Assembly: Every single piece is fully regulated and hand-assembled in the UK.

The true driver behind the Gen2 evolution sits inside, where Studio Underd0g dropped the previous Sellita SW210-1 mechanism in favour of the newer Sellita SW200-2 M manual-wind calibre, a move that brings immediate practical dividends.

Running at a steady 4Hz frequency (28,800 vibrations per hour) and featuring 26 jewels, the Swiss movement incorporates a hacking seconds mechanism to facilitate precise synchronisation. More importantly, the power reserve increases from 42 to 63 hours. This 21-hour extension ensures that a full wind on Friday afternoon easily keeps the watch ticking until Monday morning.

Beyond pure power reserve, the updates to the gear train enabled the brand to shave fractions of a millimetre from the watch’s case height. Because all assembly and regulation processes are carried out entirely in-house at its specialised British workshop, dubbed The D0ghouse, every movement undergoes stringent accuracy testing. The calibre operates reliably within a tight tolerance of -7 to +7 seconds per day, which is above average for a watch at this price point.

1/ 8 Studio Underd0g 02SERIES Gen2 | Image: Studio Underd0g

Man of Many’s Verdict, Price, and Availability

When measured against independent peers like the Christopher Ward C65 Dune or the Baltic Hermétique, Studio Underd0g defends its ground perfectly.

It leverages a unique value proposition with its Swiss mechanical heart and intricately pinned, two-piece sapphire-dial architecture without losing its lighthearted vibe. This rather unpretentious personality acts as a magnet for all collectors, including luxury-minded enthusiasts who see the piece as the ultimate weekend palette cleanser after a week of wearing very serious heritage steel sports models.

The collection is priced at a reasonable AUD$1,650. Orders can be placed directly through the brand’s official digital platform or via scheduled appointments at their UK workshop. While production remains non-limited by numbers, the brand relies on dedicated ordering windows to accommodate the operational capacity of its assembly team. With a comprehensive two-year international manufacturer warranty accompanies each delivery, ensuring long-term mechanical security. You can shop now at the brand’s website, linked below.