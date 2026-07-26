The Wind Up: Hands-On with Jaeger-LeCoultre’s ‘Or Deco’ and ‘Or Deco Solo Tempo’ Reversos

Hello, and welcome back to The Wind Up, Man of Many’s weekly watch wrap. I’m Rob, one of Man of Many’s besotted watch lovers, and here I share my thoughts on hand-picked horological encounters, events, and developments from the last seven days.

This week, we’re getting stuck in with an encounter with two particularly remarkable Jaeger-LeCoultre Reversos: the white-gold Reverso Tribute Monoface Small Seconds ‘Or Deco’ and the pink-gold Reverso Tribute Monoface ‘Or Deco Solo Tempo’. These recently came through the brand’s Sydney boutique, and I was fortunate enough to stop by and try them on. Following that, we have the latest from Ulysse Nardin, Breitling, and Panerai.

As always, there’s no time like the present and not a second to waste, so let’s dive into another instalment of Man of Many’s The Wind Up.

JLC Reverso Tribute Monoface Small Seconds ‘Or Deco’ | Image: Man of Many

On the Wrist: Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Reverso ‘Or Deco’ and ‘Or Deco Solo Tempo’

There are times when it dawns on me that my job is kind of ridiculous. Thursday afternoon was one such occasion, as I walked through the door to Sydney’s Jaeger-LeCoultre boutique and was guided to the sitting room at the rear. There, the brand’s accommodating reps presented me with two special watches: the white-gold, limited-edition Reverso Tribute Monoface Small Seconds ‘Or Deco’ and the petite pink-gold Reverso Tribute Monoface ‘Or Deco Solo Tempo’.

The first of these is a cool-toned alternative to the pink-gold triumph that JLC launched at Watches and Wonders 2025. Arguably more wearable than its ostentatious forerunner, this monochromatic release is one of the most understated Reversos I’ve ever encountered. In fact, you could easily mistake it for stainless steel, rather than a precious metal. Some may find that off-putting, but I like the effect; it’s almost like the watch is keeping a secret.

On the wrist, the 45.6 by 27.4 mm dimensions and 7.56 mm thickness are substantial without feeling bulky, and the Milanese bracelet, which requires more than 10 metres of 18K white gold, is exceptionally comfortable. Of course, the hinge mechanism that allows the watch face to be swivelled out of sight remains immensely satisfying. As a Monoface, the reverse side of the dial reveals a clean white-gold panel, perfect for engraving, but, as with all Monofaces, that’s beside the point. This is basically the world’s classiest fidget toy and a beautiful one at that.

The ‘Or Deco Solo Tempo’ is considerably smaller and yet less subtle than its white-gold stablemate. As I slip it on, it occurs to me that this watch wouldn’t look out of place on Al Pacino’s wrist in Scarface. Measuring 40.1 by 24.4 mm, it feels positively tiny after wearing the ‘Or Deco’, despite sharing the same 7.56 mm thickness. With its gold-coloured grained dial, Dauphine hands, and (again) that Milanese mesh bracelet, it feels like a watch from another era, as if it already would have been decades old by the time Tony Montana might have donned it in the early ’80s.

I’m often in awe of what JLC does with its Reverso line, and these releases are an acute demonstration of why. They embody old-world elegance and refinement that’s hard to beat, and spending an afternoon with them made it hard to draw any conclusion other than, yes, my job is kind of ridiculous.

Reverso Tribute Monoface Small Seconds ‘Or Deco’ Key Specs:

Reference: Q713312J

Q713312J Case: White gold

White gold Dimensions: 45.6 mm x 27.4 mm

45.6 mm x 27.4 mm Thickness: 7.56 mm

7.56 mm Water resistance: 30 metres

30 metres Dial: Silvered grey, Grained

Silvered grey, Grained Bracelet: White-gold Milanese mesh

White-gold Milanese mesh Movement: Calibre 822

Calibre 822 Price: AUD$82,500

Reverso Tribute Monoface ‘Or Deco Solo Tempo’ Key Specs:

Reference: Q716216J

Q716216J Case: Pink gold

Pink gold Dimensions: 40.1 mm x 24.4 mm

40.1 mm x 24.4 mm Thickness: 7.56 mm

7.56 mm Water resistance: 30 metres

30 metres Dial: Golden 5n, Grained

Golden 5n, Grained Bracelet: Pink-gold Milanese mesh

Pink-gold Milanese mesh Movement: Calibre 822

Calibre 822 Price: AUD$67,500

Ulysse Nardin Blast Moonstruck | Image: Supplied

Ulysse Nardin Shoots for the Moon

One of those brands that’s defined by its commitment to going against the grain, Ulysse Nardin refuses to play it safe. As a result, it’s somewhat divisive among the watch community, and the new limited-to-20-pieces Blast Moonstruck in rose gold won’t do a thing to change that.

Undeniably ambitious, it features five astronomical indications within its display: a high-precision moonphase, days of the lunar month, tidal coefficients, worldtimer, and the positions of the Sun and Moon around Earth. The Blast Moonstruck focuses on a geocentric display that places Earth at its centre and reproduces the celestial mechanics as observed from our perspective in a single coherent system.

The watch is driven by the manufacture calibre UN-106, which is composed of 338 components and incorporates a silicon escapement and silicon hairspring. It’s engineered to reproduce the lunar cycle with great precision — the moon phase deviates by only one day after 40.3 years.

There’s a limit to how compact you can make all of this engineering wizardry, so the new Blast Moonstruck is housed in a generously proportioned 45 mm case made of rose gold and black DLC-treated titanium. This kind of sizing is hardly out of keeping with Ulysse Nardin’s tradition, which regularly embraces the more-is-more philosophy.

Given the divisive nature of Ulysse Nardin’s catalogue, where do I sit on this one? I quite like it, although I imagine there simply wouldn’t be enough real estate on my wrist for this 45-mm effort not to look somewhat ridiculous.

Ulysse Nardin Blast Moonstruck Key Specs:

Reference: 1065-400LE-2A-BLACK/1A

1065-400LE-2A-BLACK/1A Case: 18k rose gold and black DLC-treated titanium

18k rose gold and black DLC-treated titanium Diameter: 45 mm

45 mm Weight: 149.47 g

149.47 g Water resistance: 30 metres

30 metres Dial: Aventurine dial, Bronzite Sun indication, Rose gold ring engraved with the days of the month, Three-dimensional Northern Hemisphere engraved on sapphire crystal.

Aventurine dial, Bronzite Sun indication, Rose gold ring engraved with the days of the month, Three-dimensional Northern Hemisphere engraved on sapphire crystal. Strap: Black alligator / rubber

Black alligator / rubber Movement: Calibre UN-106

Calibre UN-106 Price: CHF94,300

The steel, red-gold, and steel-and-platinum DB5 Top Time collection | Image: Supplied

Can’t Afford an Aston Martin DB5? Breitling Has the Next Best Thing

This week, Breitling unveiled a trio of limited-edition Top Time B01 Chronograph 41 releases that draw inspiration from James Bond’s most iconic ride: the Aston Martin DB5. Each watch oozes an air of old-money, country-estate snootiness that will either attract or repulse, depending on how you feel about that sort of thing. But if you approach them with a certain tongue-in-cheek awareness, there’s a lot of fun to be had here.

Famously worn by Sean Connery’s James Bond, the Top Time nods to the character’s aristocratic origins. This contrasts with the naval links signalled by the OMEGA timepieces of more contemporary Bond interpretations. Each of the three references (steel, steel and platinum, and red gold) boasts timber dial rings, hand-coloured gradient leather straps, and dashboard-shaped counters within the cushion-shaped 41mm Top Time case. These elements tie the watch to the hand-sculpted nature of the DB5. That means you can at least pretend to be landed gentry while wearing one, even if your silver-toned chariot remains elusive.

Whoever the next James Bond turns out to be, might he ditch the OMEGA Seamaster and opt for a Breitling Top Time instead? I wouldn’t bet on it. However, it would be a welcome development to see the world’s most famous super spy once again adopt the kind of retro aesthetic these watches represent.

Breitling Top Time B01 Chronograph 41 Key Specs:

Reference: AB0178121G1X1 (Stainless steel with silver dial), PB0178121B1X1 (Stainless steel, platinum bezel and black lacquer dial), RB0178131B1X1 (18k red gold with natural onyx dial)

AB0178121G1X1 (Stainless steel with silver dial), PB0178121B1X1 (Stainless steel, platinum bezel and black lacquer dial), RB0178131B1X1 (18k red gold with natural onyx dial) Diameter: 41 mm

41 mm Thickness: 13.8 mm

13.8 mm Water resistance: 100 metres

100 metres Strap: Hand-coloured graduated brown calfskin leather

Hand-coloured graduated brown calfskin leather Movement: Breitling Manufacture Calibre 01 automatic chronograph

Breitling Manufacture Calibre 01 automatic chronograph Price: AUD$15,990 (Stainless steel with silver dial), AUD$24,990 (Stainless steel, platinum bezel and black lacquer dial), AUD$62,990 (18k red gold with natural onyx dial)

Panerai Florence Boutique | Image: Supplied

Panerai Celebrates 100 Florentine Years

For fans of plus-sized watches inspired by the Italian navy, the brand behind a whole fleet of them is taking a break from releasing large water-bound models to mark a special anniversary.

This year marks 100 years since Panerai opened the doors to its Florence boutique in Piazza San Giovanni. To celebrate, the brand is launching “Immersion”, a new exhibition that explores its identity. Open from September 10 to 19 at Museo Marino Marini, the exhibition is designed to offer an experiential journey that moves from the family workshop where it all started to the sea, inviting visitors to “understand Panerai by experiencing the very conditions and forces that have shaped it from its origins to today.”

If you’re lucky enough to find yourself in Florence in mid-September, the exhibition will be open to the public from the 11th to the 19th.

“Immersion” Exhibition Details: