2026 Land Rover Defender OCTA Review

By Ben McKimm - News Updated: 7 July, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 11 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

The modern million-dollar supercar market has mostly become an exercise in pure irritation. You spend an astronomical sum on a low-slung Italian exotic with more than a thousand horsepower, and you get a fragile wedge of carbon fibre that scrapes its nose on most driveways and even the odd discarded coffee cup. The look on my passengers’ eyes when I pick them up in the latest $1 million supercar, and their ears are filled more with the horrific sound of gravel stones pelting the wheel arches than the exhaust. Such is the European government’s mandate on noise emissions.

When you eventually find a road far enough from the major cities to stretch your vehicle’s legs, another issue presents itself: despondent kangaroos and stone-bodied wombats. On the (mostly) shit roads and truck-battered tarmac of Sydney, the truth is that supercars are completely useless for anything but a trip through Barangaroo on Friday night.

This is exactly why the conversation shifts entirely when you encounter a vehicle engineered to handle abuse without sacrificing dynamics. It’s been a few years since Land Rover introduced its high-performance flagship, the Defender OCTA, but now I’ve finally had the chance to get behind the wheel, and what a thing it is. On paper, spending well over AUD$304,500 before on-road costs on a high-riding four-wheel drive might seem ridiculous, but its mission to provide an antidote to the delicate supercar paradigm pays off. It offers sports-car pace combined with engineering depth that’s more McLaren than Land Rover. It’s already on the short list of the best cars I’ve driven this year, so let’s see what makes the OCTA a total mockery of delicate million-dollar exotics.

Specification Powertrain 4.4-litre Twin-Turbo V8 Petrol Mild-Hybrid Battery 48-volt lithium-ion battery pack Transmission Eight-speed automatic with selectable high and low range Chassis Setup 6D Dynamics height-adjustable air suspension with interlinked dampers Maximum Power 467 kW / 635 PS @ 7,000 rpm Maximum Torque 750 Nm (up to 800 Nm combined output via Dynamic Launch Mode) 0-100 km/h 4.0 seconds (0-60 mph in 3.8 seconds) Top Speed 250 km/h (155 mph limited on 22-inch wheels) WLTP Range N/A (Petrol Mild-Hybrid) Scroll horizontally to view full table

2026 Land Rover Defender OCTA | Image: Ben McKimm

Price

I don’t want to start with price because to truly understand why a Defender OCTA commands a list price north of AUD$304,500 before on-road costs, one has to look at the fine details.

The exact model I am reviewing here is the OCTA Black edition, which increases the price to AUD$313,800 before on-road costs. To put that into perspective, the top-tier petrol variant, the Defender 110 V8 P425 X, sat at roughly $172,600 before on-roads. However, the OCTA is demanding its huge premium for extensive mechanical upgrades. It directly puts the vehicle in competition with the iconic Mercedes-AMG G 63, which is priced from a gargantuan AUD$368,400 before on-road costs. It also places the OCTA into a different league, far beyond mainstream options like the Toyota LandCruiser 300 Sahara ZX at $145,791.

The extra $10,000 premium for the Octa Black edition delivers a distinct look by fitting a specific package of roughly 30 cosmetic elements. Beyond that, our test vehicle was optioned with a selection of extras that push the final invoice deep into Mercedes-AMG G-Class territory:

Chopped Carbon Fibre interior/exterior finisher pack: $10,480

Carbon Fibre twin raised air intakes (dual snorkels): $6,850

Heavy-duty rear tow-hitch receiver: $1,450

Black Roof Rails: $987

Extended front and rear mud flaps: $390

2026 Land Rover Defender OCTA | Image: Ben McKimm

Styling

Visually, the Octa Black looks like a standard Defender 110 that has undergone the sorts of wide-body treatments usually found in Miami nightclubs. The stance has been completely transformed, and I think it looks fantastic at 2,105mm wide, with its aggressively extended wheel arches to house the largest tyres ever fitted to a production Defender from the factory. Just note that at 1,995mm tall on its lowest suspension setting, some carparks may be off-limits.

Look up front, and you’ll see the newly designed, purposeful bumper and an open grille layout that increases airflow directly to the engine under the bonnet. Under the front chin sits a thick metal undershield finished in a Graphite powder coating to resist hard hits off-road.

This OCTA Black variant also has the 20-inch forged wheels that look army-tough, and the list of blacked-out cosmetic elements provides a carefully modified look that sets it apart from standard variants. The visual menace peaks with those optional carbon fibre dual snorkels running up the A-pillars, sending a clear message that this SUV is built to ingest clean air while wading through deep water crossings or traversing the desert. Better yet, because that carbon tract sits right outside your ear, it funnels a mechanical induction sound straight through the driver’s window every single time the turbochargers spool up.

2026 Land Rover Defender OCTA | Image: Ben McKimm

Interior

I’ve spoken at length about the new Defender’s interior and how much of a fan I am.

Here, it goes up a notch by once again avoiding the lazy modern trend of throwing out physical switchgear in favour of a giant, cheap, television-sized touchscreen glued to the dashboard, and adding plenty of carbon fibre and some of the best seats in any car at any price point.

Of course, I was relieved to find big, chunky physical dials for the climate control and volume system rather than a purely digital interface. The materials feel dense, heavy, and durable, which suits the car’s ethos. Then, for the Black edition, the cabin is upgraded with Ebony semi-aniline leather upholstery, paired with black passenger handholds and a blacked-out dashboard crossbeam.

2026 Land Rover Defender OCTA | Image: Ben McKimm

You’ll find an 11.4-inch infotainment touchscreen for navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an OCTA-specific head-up display in front of you.

The sound system is a Meridian-based setup, but it also works in conjunction with the new Land Rover Body and Soul Seat (BASS), which features vibro-acoustic tech. That’s right, these seats hide active transducers in the front seat backrests to physically shake your guts with tactile audio frequencies, tied to six university-validated wellness programs designed to affect your pulse. You can adjust this on a scale from 1-5, and I think 1 is the sweet spot, but 5 is a pretty funny trick to play on your passengers the first time they sit in the car.

Unlike your average supercar, there’s plenty of storage here, and this five-seat configuration rejects a cramped third row and delivers an enormous 972-litre boot area. This puts the tight 667-litre storage of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 to shame, and Land Rover has even built in a fridge under the centre armrest to keep your drinks cold on the trail (or your A5 Wagyu steak).

2026 Land Rover Defender OCTA | Image: Ben McKimm

Powertrain

Now for the fun technical bits. Land Rover has dropped its old supercharged 5.0-litre motor. While characterful, it was old-school, and now in its place sits a highly sophisticated, BMW-sourced 4.4-litre Twin-Turbo V8 engine. This is the exact same block found on performance icons like the BMW M5 and X5 M. It’s paired here with a 48-volt mild-hybrid setup utilising a Crank-Integrated Starter Generator that delivers an immediate 20kW and 175 Nm of electric torque to mask all but the smallest hints of turbo lag off the line.

The engineering details are genuinely impressive, but if you don’t want to nerd out, skip to the driving section. Twin-scroll turbochargers are mounted tightly in a ‘hot-vee’ arrangement to keep exhaust pathways short, delivering peak certified torque from a low 1,800 rpm up to nearly 6,000 rpm. The cylinders employ thin spray-on metallurgy rather than conventional steel sleeves to reduce weight and mechanical friction while efficiently dissipating heat. Intake and valve timing are continuously adjusted via a Valvetronic variable intake system and a double VANOS system. To ensure the powertrain does not melt during high-speed runs, it features thicker radiator cores, uprated engine oil coolers, and triple-insulated fuel lines.

Power is delivered through an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission and a dual-range transfer case to an intelligent all-wheel-drive system. When Dynamic Launch Mode is active, the combined punch is 467 kW (635 PS) and a massive 800 Nm. It hurls this large SUV from 0-100 km/h in 4.0 seconds flat. That easily beats the outgoing generation’s 5.4-second sprint, and even rivals like the modern Mercedes-AMG G 63 (4.5 seconds).

2026 Land Rover Defender OCTA | Image: Ben McKimm

Driving

Until now, a heavy four-wheel drive with a raised ride height behaved like a cargo ship in lost seas. But the OCTA has a trick up its sleeve in the form of ‘6D Dynamics’ suspension, which I first experienced in the Range Rover Sport SV. Gone are the outdated mechanical anti-roll bars, and in are dampers that are hydraulically linked to one another to eliminate pitch and roll.

I’ll start with around town, where I spent most of the time in Comfort Mode. Here, the hydraulic anti-roll functions back off entirely, leaving the car to glide over the sorts of poor urban asphalt that we find around Sydney with extreme compliance.

When I found a few twisties and pushed the Dynamic Mode button, the system increased the hydraulic pressure in the suspension valves. It’s completely imperceptible to the driver, but all of a sudden I could steer the car through corners, taking advantage of the quicker, more direct 13.7:1 steering rack (the fastest ratio ever fitted to a Defender). The OCTA remains amazingly level, suppressing side-to-side roll and front-to-back pitch under hard acceleration and braking. It’s so capable through corners that you quickly overwhelm the tyres, which, on this test car, were more off-road-focused (and certainly look the part). Of course, when it comes time to pull it up, the enormous 400mm front brake discs clamped by six-piston Brembo callipers halt the 2.5-tonne mass quickly.

2026 Land Rover Defender OCTA | Image: Ben McKimm

It’s impressive on the road, but it’s on dirt tracks where the OCTA blew me away. Long-press the steering button to engage ‘OCTA Mode,’ which fully uncouples the suspension, granting full use of the 550mm of wheel articulation. The 6D suspension then becomes a fully active software brain, reading surface impacts to determine whether the vehicle has left the ground and instantly stiffening the dampers to handle harsher landings.

When pushed hard, its attitude changes from a comfortable limousine to a wild trophy truck. The active exhaust valves switch profiles, treating the scenery to a barrage of pops and crackles on the overrun that echo beautifully. Combined with its specialised Off-Road ABS calibration, it allows the tyres to lock up regularly on loose surfaces, creating a physical wedge of dirt that brings the wagon to a stop, but more importantly, it helps pivot its rear end around to create the sorts of sideways action that you expect to see on a world rally stage. It transforms a simple gravel trail into a high-speed playground where you can slide a 635 HP brute sideways with total precision and control. This is the most I’ve laughed in a car in 12 months.

2026 Land Rover Defender OCTA | Image: Ben McKimm

Verdict

The Land Rover Defender Octa Black proves that if the absolute goal of a performance vehicle is pure entertainment, you no longer need to restrict yourself to the tarmac.

It’s not blisteringly fast in a straight line, but the mass doesn’t make sense when you put your foot down, and it certainly feels every bit of a 4-second 0-100km/h. However, the straight line is maybe the least impressive thing about the Defender OCTA. It’s the engineering depth that blows your mind in tighter corners, but in particular, off-road situations, where it delivers more smiles than plenty of cars priced higher than its AUD$304,500 entry fee.

While a typical sports car leaves you trapped in an urban jungle of speed cameras and traffic, this brute allows you to find a patch of dirt, drop your right foot, and unlock a tier of fun that public roads can no longer offer.