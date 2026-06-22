Hardcore Defender 110 Trophy Edition Unveiled Alongside Global Adventure Competition

By Ben McKimm - News Updated: 22 June, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 7 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Limited-edition turnkey off-roader celebrating Land Rover’s original 1948 heritage.

Features a 221kW twin-turbo diesel inline-six and electronic air suspension.

Equipped with all-terrain tyres, roof rack options, and robust underbody protection.

Priced from $135,000 drive-away in Australia and available to order now.

Unlocks entry to a global off-road challenge with finals in Africa.

The premium off-road market is undergoing a structural shift toward lower-volume, factory-prepared adventure specials. With the Ranger Raptor, Ford proved that today’s off-road enthusiasts are happy to pay a premium for turnkey vehicles that bypass the headaches of the aftermarket world, and since then plenty of other brands have joined them. It’s a smart play by automotive manufacturers where you monetise heritage while delivering a rig that balances hardcore mechanical utility with civilised daily highway refinement.

Marking a visceral return to international adventure challenge events, JLR has unleashed the limited-run Defender 110 Trophy Edition. Designed and engineered in the UK, and heading to selected showrooms across 121 global markets including our own, this tough and capable variant celebrates the brand’s original 1948 Land Rover roots and more than 75 years of world-leading off-road expertise.

Priced from around $135,000 drive-away, this heavy-hitting special edition bolts factory off-road options onto a luxury monocoque platform. But to find out how these aggressive external modifications affect the manners of an otherwise highly civilised daily cruiser, we had to get behind the wheel. We headed to Glenworth Valley to see if the Defender Trophy Edition can live up to the overarching campaign banner of ‘Epic Adventure, Greater Purpose,’ and see if this platform is purposefully designed to conquer extreme physical terrain and tactical tests without sacrificing an ounce of luxury.

Details Engine 3.0-Litre Inline-6 Twin-Turbo Diesel (D300 MHEV layout) Power Output 221 kW (300 PS) / 650 Nm Acceleration (0-100km/h) 7.0 seconds Transmission 8-Speed Automatic AWD with Twin-Speed Transfer Box Suspension Electronic Air Suspension with Adaptive Dynamics Starting Price approx. $135,000 Drive-Away (Australia) Scroll horizontally to view full table

Image: Supplied / Defender

Key Hardware Upgrades for the Trophy Edition

The Trophy Edition arrives with a specially designed, expedition-ready specification to signify adventure to anyone that lies eyes on it. It’s available exclusively in two colours: Deep Sandglow Yellow, which is a modern interpretation of the iconic colour synonymous with classic international Trophy-style events, and Keswick Green to celebrate the kind of rural exploration you might get up to in the Defender’s UK homeland.

Buyers who intend to take the vehicle off the beaten track, the factory offers an optional Matte Protective Film, which adds a layer of bodywork protection to provide genuine off-road reassurance and enhanced outer durability.

To break up the heritage colours, JLR applies a heavy Gloss Black contrasting finish across the bonnet, lower bodyside, brake calipers, and rear recovery eyes. This dark motif is reinforced underneath and along the flanks by a Black front undershield, Gloss Black Wheelarch Protection, and a Dark Rear Scuff Plate. Going one step further, the special edition models are equipped with dedicated Trophy decals stamped onto the bonnet and C-pillars, finished off with bespoke Trophy rear badging. That aggressive aesthetic meets the dirt via Gloss Black 20-inch alloy wheels wrapped in rugged All-Terrain Tyres, engineered for reliable grip across unpredictable surfaces.

Image: Supplied / Defender Image: Supplied / Defender

Of course, this is a luxury off-roader, so the factory options list is rather extensive. Buyers can spec an Expedition Roof Rack for extra gear-laden stowage (though JLR notes that roof loads will inherently affect overall vehicle weight and raise the centre of gravity) paired with a Black Deployable Roof Ladder to access overhead gear. You’ll also find Gloss Black Side-Mounted Gear Carrier specifically designed to isolate muddy, wet, or sandy items from the cabin, alongside Front and Rear Classic Mud Flaps and a Raised Air Intake for heavy dust filtration.

Finally, when we look inside, the rig avoids the spartan trap with what we’d describe as “tough luxury.” Occupants sit on Ebony Windsor Leather seats, while Trophy illuminated treadplates greet drivers at the door to reinforce the model’s provenance. Running across the dash, the exposed structural Cross Car Beam matches the exterior body paint, finished off with unique laser-etched endcaps sporting the Trophy branding.

Image: Supplied / Defender

Glenworth Valley Qualifiers and Proving Ground

Our trip to Glenworth Valley was two-fold, testing the Defender Trophy for ourselves, but also learning more about the newly inaugurated Defender Trophy. It’s a unique global initiative spanning more than 50 participating countries that promises to be the experience of a lifetime for entrants.

Local selection trials kick off this summer, progressing to national finals in the spring to decide who advances to the 2026 global final in Africa.

Image: Supplied / Defender Image: Supplied / Defender Image: Supplied / Defender Image: Supplied / Defender Image: Supplied / Defender Image: Supplied / Defender

“Global adventure and community have been the fabric of the Defender brand’s DNA for decades,” said Mark Cameron, Managing Director of Defender. “Staying true to its roots that can be traced back to the original Land Rover of 1948. Our unique new global adventure challenge will bring nations together, as competitors co-operate to navigate tough terrain, conquer extreme physical challenges and solve tactical tests – all united by a greater purpose.”

“Working with Tusk, our conservation partner of more than 20 years, we will bring epic adventure to a new generation of enthusiasts, watching online, while leaving a legacy we can be proud of. If you embrace the impossible and share our unstoppable spirit of adventure, this is the challenge for you.”

Image: Supplied / Defender

Ultimate Gauntlet in Africa

Those who survive the regional qualifiers will head to the African wilderness in Autumn 2026. Broadcast online to a global audience, the finals will introduce the world to a brand-new generation of adventure heroes. This competition relies on a fascinating psychological dynamic: competitors will be scored individually, but must compete in pairs. To level the field and force strategic cooperation, the lowest-ranked competitor is granted the very first pick of potential teammates ahead of every single stage.

Across the multi-stage expedition, pairs will be subjected to a test of wit, willpower, and teamwork, broken down into three uncompromising categories:

Driving Challenges: Demanding tests of raw technical driving ability and navigation as teams tackle tough trails, rocky inclines, and hidden drops.

Demanding tests of raw technical driving ability and navigation as teams tackle tough trails, rocky inclines, and hidden drops. Ingenuity Challenges: High-pressure innovation tests where thinking fast, working smart, and keeping a cool head are the only ways through.

High-pressure innovation tests where thinking fast, working smart, and keeping a cool head are the only ways through. Physical Challenges: Daunting feats of sheer physical strength, coordination, and teamwork, forcing pairs to physically traverse canyons and cross fast-moving rivers.

Importantly, the winners will be granted the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to undertake a unique field conservation mission.

Image: Supplied / Defender

Pricing

The Defender 110 Trophy Edition is officially available to order now, priced from around AUD$135,000 drive-away. While this limited variant captures the purist expedition market, it sits atop a massive modern operational footprint for the JLR house of brands alongside Range Rover, Discovery, and Jaguar.

Designed across 90, 110, and 130 body styles (offering up to eight seats, commercial Hard Top configurations, 110 electric hybrids, and the extreme-performance OCTA) the modern Defender balances commercial capability with a wider moral compass, demonstrated by its ongoing global humanitarian support for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Ultimately, this turnkey Defender Trophy rig proves that true automotive exclusivity is no longer defined just by the spec sheet, but by the access a brand can unlock for its customers.