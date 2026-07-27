Range Rover SV Ultra’s Sound System Changes Everything

New Range Rover SV Ultra debuts the world’s first automotive SV Electrostatic Sound system.

Replaces traditional heavy-coil speakers with 21 ultra-thin, 1mm electrostatic membranes.

Membranes react up to 1,000 times faster, delivering zero mechanical lag and studio-grade clarity.

Body and Soul Seats and a world-first Sensory Floor synchronise frequencies into full-body haptics.

Combined experience creates an unparalleled, near-field acoustic auditorium for every passenger.

Over the years, I’ve spent countless hours benchmarking the industry’s best and most expensive audio systems, but I’ve never heard anything quite like the Range Rover SV Ultra’s Electrostatic Sound system. I’ve tested everything from the Bespoke Audio system in the Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II and the thunderous 36-speaker Diamond Surround Sound System in the BMW 7 Series, to the Bowers & Wilkins setups in Polestar and Volvo’s EX60. Every single one of those systems is a masterclass in acoustic engineering, but they all share the same fundamental physical limitation by pushing moving-coil cone speakers to their absolute mechanical limit.

Step inside the new Range Rover SV Ultra, and the idea of the cone speaker is thrown out the window completely. Ticking the option box for Land Rover’s world-first AUD$22,394 SV Electrostatic Sound system on this AUD$472,400 plus on-road costs flagship marks a paradigm shift. With the heavy magnets and physical cones thrown out, it deploys 21 ultra-thin 1mm electrostatic membranes integrated directly into the winged headrests, seatbacks, and headlining. The result is a personal, near-field auditorium for every seat.

When you combine these cutting-edge speakers with AI-driven Body and Soul Seats (BASS) and a world-first Sensory Floor that sends real-time haptic frequencies directly through your feet, the 615 HP twin-turbo V8 land yacht transforms into the most immersive listening room on four wheels. Having sat in and evaluated the best car stereos on the planet, I can confidently say this isn’t just another incremental upgrade, but a complete redefinition of what in-car audio can be. Here’s what it’s actually like to experience it firsthand.

2026 Range Rover SV Ultra | Image: Supplied / Range Rover

Electrostatic Speakers Are 1,000 Times Faster

To understand why this $22,394 option outclasses every other system I’ve experienced, I had to look at the physics of electrostatic audio, and Range Rover had a few examples for us at the event.

Traditional high-end car speakers (even the stainless-steel drivers in a Rolls-Royce or BMW iX) rely on a heavy copper voice coil attached to a paper, plastic, or metal cone. When electrical current passes through, the heavy cone physically pushes forward and backward to move air. The problem is that these natural physics create lag, inertia, and subtle cabinet overhang that masks micro-details.

The SV Electrostatic Sound system eliminates that mechanical weight entirely by using 21 lightweight, thin-film transducers distributed throughout the cabin. Each speaker houses an ultra-light, ultra-responsive membrane measuring just 1mm thick, suspended between two perforated metallic plates. When an audio signal is applied across the plates, the entire 1mm membrane reacts electrostatically, responding up to 1,000 times faster than a traditional coil speaker. Because the membrane moves uniformly across its entire surface without physical flex or magnet lag, high frequencies and delicate acoustic harmonics are reproduced with studio clarity.

You hear everything from the pluck of an acoustic guitar string or the breath of a vocalist as if they were standing directly in the cabin with you. Even better, electrostatic technology requires up to 90 per cent less power and slashes speaker mass by 90 per cent compared to traditional setups, all while utilising zero rare earth elements and 100 per cent upcycled and recyclable materials by mass. Supported by five dedicated bass loudspeakers and torture-tested across 1,000 hours in temperatures ranging from -20°C to 65°C, it’s truly a game-changer for modern sound design.

2026 Range Rover SV Ultra | Image: Supplied / Range Rover

It’s A Full Body Experience With Sensory Seats And Floor Tech

While the 21 electrostatic transducers handle the high-speed acoustic micro-details, Range Rover didn’t rely on ears alone to justify the $22,394 price.

The SV Ultra pairs its electrostatic array with Body and Soul Seat (BASS) technology and a world-first Sensory Floor to create a multi-dimensional sound environment. Using “AI-optimised software,” the system analyses incoming audio in real time and translates low-frequency content into precise, tactile pulsations. Until I tested this system, I had only experienced Body and Soul Seats in the Defender OCTA and Range Rover Sport SV. Like those cars, you’ll find up to four integrated seat transducers in both the front and rear rows, letting the bass resonate through your back and thighs.

Extending the experience even further is the Sensory Floor setup. We first saw this in the Range Rover SV Black, and this technology places four haptic transducers directly beneath the floor mats in each passenger footwell (excluding the driver’s pedal area for safety). It’s not as synthetic a feeling as the Body and Soul Seats, which I actually prefer. When these low-end pulses hit, subtle vibrations travel up through the soles of your feet in perfect synchronisation with the seats and overhead audio drivers. Rather than rattling the cabin trim like a crude subwoofer, the vibrations feel tight, immediate, and fully integrated into your body. That can be said for the entire sound system, really. It’s incredibly clean.

2026 Range Rover SV Ultra | Image: Supplied / Range Rover

How It Compares To The World’s Best: My Personal Listening Notes

When you sit in a Volvo EX60 or a Polestar equipped with top-tier Bowers & Wilkins audio, you’re treated to exceptional acoustic staging and incredible digital signal processing that gives you the sense that you’re in the middle of a 40-speaker listening room.

Switch over to the BMW 7 Series, and its 4D bass transducers hit with brutal force. Meanwhile, the Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II takes a different path, treating its soundstage like an ultra-refined living room, with sound that simply washes over you. However, testing the Range Rover SV Ultra reveals a level of near-field intimacy that none of those other heavyweights can match. Because electrostatic transducers are integrated directly into the winged headrests right beside your ears and the soundbars in front of you, the audio doesn’t feel like it’s travelling across a cabin, but more like you’re wearing a pair of $10,000 open-back audiophile headphones, minus the clamping force.

There’s zero cabinet resonance, no harshness at high volumes, and an absence of sound distortion. When you layer the haptics from the Sensory Floor on top of those electrostatic highs, it becomes a seriously impressive environment to listen to music, and you forget the fact that it’s one of the most luxurious cars you’ve ever sat in.

2026 Range Rover SV Ultra | Image: Supplied / Range Rover

The Verdict

Having put the world’s best automotive audio systems through their paces, I can confidently say that Range Rover’s SV Ultra stands in a league of its own.

Of course, priced at $22,394, it has to be, but as an optional line item on an already $532,497 drive-away luxury package, it only makes sense to add it.

The electrostatic technology delivers a speed, clarity, and spatial realism that traditional moving-coil speakers simply cannot replicate. Combined with seat and floor haptics, it takes the crown as the single best car stereo on the planet today. Order books for the Range Rover SV Ultra P615 are open now through official Range Rover retailers across Australia.

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