Lark Distillery Unveils ‘Bolder and Brasher’ Dark Lark Single Malt for 2026

By Rob Stott - News Updated: 9 July, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 2 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

There are plenty of ways to mark the transition from one season to another. The more adventurous among us might celebrate the winter solstice with a nude swim in the Derwent, while most will settle for buying a new watch. But for Australian whisky lovers, the ultimate way to mark the depths of winter is the annual release of Dark Lark from Tasmania’s iconic Lark Distillery.

Here at Man of Many, we’re not shy about the fact that Lark, the distillery founded in 1992 by Australian whisky pioneers Bill and Lyn Lark, is one of our local favourites. The highly awarded Tasmanian distillery headed up by chief distiller Chris Thomson isn’t just one of the best in Australia – it’s among the best in the world.

The release of Dark Lark is always one of the most hotly anticipated of the year for Australian whisky connoisseurs – and today’s the day.

Available directly from Lark’s website right now, the No.166 Dark Lark 2026 is the 6th annual seasonal Dark Lark release, housed in a beautiful 700ml matte black bottle designed to evoke the unmistakable energy of a mid-Winter late night out.

Inside, you’ll find a classically rich yet unexpectedly vibrant expression that Lark reckons is “bolder and brasher than ever before” – and all at a very attainable price point of $150.

Image: Lark

Related: 43 Best Tasmanian Whisky Distilleries

“While many celebrate Tasmania’s beauty through shifting daylight and seasons, it is the vibrancy of the island at night that inspired this whisky,” said Thomson.

“Fortified casks bring dark fruit, sticky figs and spiced syrup, while delicate shortbread and wild strawberry unfold into soft honey. Silky and electric, this whisky glows with the warmth of Tasmania after dark. Bold, majestic and made for nights that pulse with possibility.”

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Dark Lark 2026 Key Stats

ABV: 43%

43% Price: AUD $150

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