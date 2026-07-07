Home/Culture/Drinks
Dark lark 2026 feature image 2
DRINKS

Lark Distillery Unveils ‘Bolder and Brasher’ Dark Lark Single Malt for 2026

Rob Stott
By Rob Stott - News

Updated:

Readtime: 2 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

There are plenty of ways to mark the transition from one season to another. The more adventurous among us might celebrate the winter solstice with a nude swim in the Derwent, while most will settle for buying a new watch. But for Australian whisky lovers, the ultimate way to mark the depths of winter is the annual release of Dark Lark from Tasmania’s iconic Lark Distillery.

Here at Man of Many, we’re not shy about the fact that Lark, the distillery founded in 1992 by Australian whisky pioneers Bill and Lyn Lark, is one of our local favourites. The highly awarded Tasmanian distillery headed up by chief distiller Chris Thomson isn’t just one of the best in Australia – it’s among the best in the world.

The release of Dark Lark is always one of the most hotly anticipated of the year for Australian whisky connoisseurs – and today’s the day.

Available directly from Lark’s website right now, the No.166 Dark Lark 2026 is the 6th annual seasonal Dark Lark release, housed in a beautiful 700ml matte black bottle designed to evoke the unmistakable energy of a mid-Winter late night out.

Inside, you’ll find a classically rich yet unexpectedly vibrant expression that Lark reckons is “bolder and brasher than ever before” – and all at a very attainable price point of $150.

Dark lark 2026
Image: Lark

Related: 43 Best Tasmanian Whisky Distilleries

“While many celebrate Tasmania’s beauty through shifting daylight and seasons, it is the vibrancy of the island at night that inspired this whisky,” said Thomson. 

“Fortified casks bring dark fruit, sticky figs and spiced syrup, while delicate shortbread and wild strawberry unfold into soft honey. Silky and electric, this whisky glows with the warmth of Tasmania after dark. Bold, majestic and made for nights that pulse with possibility.” 

Sign us up.

Dark Lark 2026 Key Stats

  • ABV: 43%
  • Price: AUD $150

Tasting Profile

  • Nose: Opening with delicate lemon shortbread and wild strawberry, the aroma unfolds into blackcurrant jam and orchid blossom.
  • Palate: Gracefully layered with berry custard and espresso gelato, deepening into dark chocolate covered cherries and sticky figs.
  • Finish: A lingering warmth of peach crumble and almond meringue gives way to toasted marzipan and soft honey, moreish and silken.
Buy Dark Lark from Lark Distillery
Dark lark 2026 3

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Rob Stott

Editor-in-Chief

Rob Stott

Rob Stott is the Editor in Chief at Man of Many, leading the editorial direction and content strategy for Australia’s largest independent men’s lifestyle publication.
With over 16 years of experience in digital publishing, Rob has spent his career at ...

More about Rob
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Tattoo artist wearing a cap inks intricate design on a man's forearm in black and white.
ADVICE

40+ Best Tattoo Ideas for Men: Small, Meaningful & Arm Designs

Two men with buzz cuts, one in sunglasses and a casual shirt, the other in a suit, against a gradient background.
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

14 Best Buzz Cut and Fade Haircuts for Men: A Barber’s Guide

Volvo ex60 review 0019 dscf8942
CARS

2026 Volvo EX60 Review: Scandinavian Serenity in the Spanish Mountains

Andrew garfield iwc
WATCHES

The Best Watches at Wimbledon 2026 So Far

Toni Collette in a tense scene from the horror film Hereditary, with a shocked expression and dim lighting.
MOVIES & TV

20 Scariest Horror Movies of All Time, According to Science

Argentina captain Lionel Messi celebrates a goal at the 2026 World Cup.
HEALTH & FITNESS

Lionel Messi’s Football Diet & Workout Plan

Amazon prime day australia
ADVICE

350+ Best Deals for Amazon Prime Day Australia 2026 That Are Actually Worth Buying

2026 Toyota HiLux Rogue in red, front three-quarter view, parked on a rural dirt driveway with a wooden building nearby.
CARS

10 Most Popular Car Brands in Australia for 2026 (So Far)

Man with styled short haircut and full beard in profile view against a soft gradient background.
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

12 Best Short Haircuts & Hairstyles for Men, According to a Barber (2026)

Cristiano Ronaldo shirtless, flexing muscles on a football field with intense expression.
HEALTH & FITNESS

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Football Diet & Workout Plan

Tag heuer monaco chronograph ref cdw2150 fc8360
WATCHES

The Wind Up: 72 Hours with TAG Heuer’s Monaco Chronographs

Gta 6 disc header
GAMING

Physical Discs Are Dead, And ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ Killed Them

Australia vs egypt fifa world cup round of 32 image 4
SPORT

Socceroos vs Egypt Preview: Australia’s Best Shot at World Cup History Starts at 4am

Man with glasses laughing while reading a red book indoors.
ENTERTAINMENT

23 Funny Urban Dictionary Words You Need to Use Now

Tesla Model Y in blue driving on a tree-lined road with fallen leaves, showcasing its sleek design.
CARS

10 Best Selling EVs in Australia for 2026: Can Anyone Catch the Tesla Model Y?

Narendra Modi Stadium aerial view at sunset, showcasing its vast seating capacity and surrounding landscape.
SPORT

12 Biggest Stadiums in the World, Ranked by Capacity

Daniel Craig in a tuxedo aiming a gun, wearing a silver watch, with a focused expression against a dark background.
WATCHES

A Complete List of All James Bond 007 Watches

10 highest paid nrl players for 2026
SPORT

10 Highest Paid NRL Players for 2026

How to find your face shape 1
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

How To Find Your Face Shape (And Why It Matters)

Asmr artist smiling with floral hair accessories, seated in front of decorative holiday foliage and warm lighting.
ENTERTAINMENT

31 Best ASMR Artists: The Top Channels on YouTube